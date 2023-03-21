MEN’S HOCKEY
PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh State head men’s ice hockey coach Steve Moffat has been named a finalist for the 2022-23 CCM/American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) Edward Jeremiah Award, which is awarded annually to the College Division Men’s Ice Hockey Coach of the Year. The award will be announced on Thursday, March 23.
To be considered a finalist, one must either be named Coach of the Year at the conference level or advance to the NCAA Frozen Four.
Moffat, who also headed the coaching staff that earned State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Coaching Staff of the Year honors, guided Plattsburgh State to a 20-6-2 overall (12-3-1 SUNYAC) record in 2022-23 and helped the Cardinals win their 24th SUNYAC title with a 2-1 victory over Oswego State in the championship game of the SUNYAC Tournament. Plattsburgh State hosted its first NCAA Division III Tournament game in over a decade, falling to Norwich University, 2-1, in overtime in the first round. During his four years behind the Cardinal bench, Moffat has led Plattsburgh State to a 45-28-8 record.
The other finalists include Bob Deraney of Worcester State University, Gary Heenan of Utica College, Adam Krug of Adrian College, Rich McKenna of the University of Wisconsin-Superior, Chris Potter of Wesleyan University, Larry Rocha of Saint Anselm College, Craig Russell of Plymouth State University, Kevin Swallow of the University of New England, Mark Taylor of Hobart College, R.J. Tolan of Endicott College and Dave Williams of the College of St. Scholastica.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Plattsburgh State women’s ice hockey team finished the 2022-23 season ranked at the No. 3 spot in the DCU/USCHO.com Division III Top-15 poll with 258 voting points, as announced on Monday.
Plattsburgh State (26-3-0, 17-1-0 NEWHL) advanced to its 10th consecutive NCAA Division III Tournament semifinal this season, defeating defending national champion Middlebury College, 4-2, in the quarterfinal round before falling to eventual 2022-23 national champion Gustavus Adolphus College, 3-2, in double overtime in the semifinal round at Amherst College’s Orr Rink. The Cardinals also won their fifth straight Northeast Women’s Hockey League (NEWHL) championship and their 10th consecutive conference title overall this year, topping SUNY Cortland, 2-0, in the NEWHL Tournament championship game.
