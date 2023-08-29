PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State Men’s Soccer team will begin their 2023 campaign when they open their season at home on Friday against Clarkson at 7 p.m.
The team is coming off an 8-8-3 season led by now sixth-year head coach Chris Taylor, finishing 2-4-3 in the conference, earning just enough points to make the conference playoffs as the sixth seed. In the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) playoffs opening round, the team earned a road win over third-seeded New Paltz, outscoring the Hawks 3-0 in the first half for a 3-2 win. The team then fell to eventual SUNYAC champion Oneonta in the semifinals to conclude their 2022 campaign.
The group will look to return to the SUNYAC tournament for the fourth time in five years under Coach Taylor, ripe with experience and skill returning to the pitch in 2023, as the team returns eight of their nine top players in minutes played from a season ago. The team also boasts two all-conference selections from 2022, as Brian Coughlan and John Hayes will look to build upon strong seasons a year ago.
Forwards
The forward group for Plattsburgh features returning All-SUNYAC Second Team selection Brian Coughlan, who led the team in goals (8), assists (10), and points (26). The junior’s assist numbers led the conference in 2023 and he finished fourth among SUNYAC counterparts in points. Also returning to the Cards in the forward group is senior Kevin Abbondanza, who played in 10 games and 233 minutes last year.
Several newcomers will add depth and skill to the forward group, as two junior transfers headline the new faces in the Plattsburgh offense. Mo Badjie comes to the Cardinals from SUNY Ulster, where he was a two-time First-Team All-Mid-Hudson Conference selection and recorded 57 career points in two seasons. Maximus Pericic transfers into Plattsburgh from Molloy College, as he will compete for the Cards for the first time in 2023.
Connor Howe , Xavier Kamba (Valley, Tristan Laundree, and Bradyn Primus will compete for minutes up top for Plattsburgh, as the four first years will fight for playing time at the Cardinal’s point of attack.
Midfielders
John Hayes leads an experienced and deep group of midfielders in 2023, as the junior comes off his second straight All-SUNYAC Third Team selection. Hayes was second on the team with five goals and had two assists, starting in 18 games last year, contributing as a main part of the team’s offense and defense. Seniors Frankie Palumbo and Dylan Shalvey, who combined for over 2,800 minutes last year and nine points, return in 2023 as well, helping make a strong upper-class group in the midfield.
The Cardinals also welcome back Colter Cheney-Seymour and Danny Perry) who played in 13 and 16 games respectively last year for quality depth at this position.
The group adds continued depth with Queen’s College transfer Santiago Vargas and sophomore Mariano Marra who missed last season due to injury. The midfield crew also adds three first-years in Cesar Calderon, Brendan McGlinchey , and Michael Rodriguez to fill out the 2023 bunch.
Defenders
Plattsburgh’s defense will be experienced as well in 2023, as they return three of their main defensive cogs from a season ago. After leading the team in minutes (1674) and games started (19) a season ago, Jack Healy will lead a veteran crew in 2023. Seniors Christian Garner) and Matthew Pitarresi have multiple years of playing time on their ledger and well over 1,000 minutes each last year.
Sophomores Tony Kochelev and Justin Siegel return in 2023 looking to earn minutes in the defensive group for Coach Taylor. Rounding out the defensive crew is three first-years; Cristian Janosel, Brandon Jaundoo, and Jake McGowan.
Goalkeepers
Teddy Healy is back in 2023 after starting in 17 games last year. The junior keeper played 1,530 minutes, amassing 66 saves and five shutouts. He posted a 7-8-2 record, allowing 25 goals and finishing with a .725 save percentage.
Also returning in goal is senior Marcial Vasquez who was 1-0-1 in two starts last year, earning a shutout, conference win over Geneseo and helping the team to tie against Potsdam. Aiden Jaremczuk adds depth for the Cards in a strong goalie group for the 2023 season.
Women’s Soccer
The Plattsburgh State Women’s Soccer team will begin their 2023 season when they open the year at home on Friday, September 1st against Vermont State University Castleton at 4 p.m.
The team is coming off an 11-6-2 season, finishing 5-3-1 in State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) play. The team earned the fourth seed in the conference playoffs but fell in double overtime in the opening round of the postseason to Oswego State.
Head Coach Whitney Frary will have an excellent defense and senior group to turn to in her second year at Plattsburgh State, as the crew will look for their ninth straight trip to the SUNYAC playoffs. With eight of the 11 starters returning from last year’s playoff game, the team should be ready to navigate another year in an ultra-competitive SUNAYC conference, a league the team was picked to finish fourth
Leading the team this year will be four captains: seniors Avery Durgan , Nora Fitzgerald, Casey Granger, and junior goalie Lauren Haley.
Forwards
With the departure of All-SUNYAC forwards Kirsten Villemaire and Allison Seidman, who combined for 39 of the team’s 90 points last year, the offense will be revamped in 2023. Headlining the forward group is the team’s lone returning all-conference selection, Nora Fitzgerald. She also earned United Soccer Coaches (USC) All-Region honors in 2022, splitting time at defense and forward, as she was third on the team with 11 points.
Fitzgerald will be joined by returning seniors Tara Bendsak and Durgan, with Bendsak scoring once last year and Durgan tallying seven points in 18 games played. Also back for the Cards are juniors Allison Brown and Ella Santomassimo, as well as sophomores Claire Bottjer and Sally Gliganic. The group will look to mentor just one newcomer to the unit in 2023 with first-year Macie Bolton.
Midfielders
Sophia Hatziyianis and Samantha Rachon each return to the midfield squad in 2023 after both playing in 19 games last year, earning 17 and 15 starts respectively in the midfield.
The rest of the 2023 group is comprised of all returners with juniors Amanda Cohen, Catrina Maltes, and Jessica Mare, as well as sophomores Jillian Bezio, Hannah Meyers and Kathy Peterson-Ross. The six veterans will provide solid depth and experience to the midfield cohort in 2023.
Defenders
The Cardinal backline will return plenty of experience and skill in 2023, as all the main pieces of the Plattsburgh defense that held opponents to .89 goals per game have returned for the upcoming year. Former all-conference selection and current captain Granger will lead a senior group that also features seniors Kayla Myers and Katie Stevenson, as the three were all in the top three spots for minutes played last ear. Zoe Rice, who scored two goals last year, and Jessica Landman round out the group of six seniors that help make a skilled and veteran defensive group.
Filling out the rest of the defensive unit begins with junior transfer Mackenzie Lawless, who played in 37 games over two years for Monroe Community College, and sophomore Alexis Patrick. Additionally, two first-years, Maria Mauro and Lia Parker, begin their Plattsburgh careers in the defensive group in 2023
Goalkeepers
After a spectacular sophomore campaign, Haley returns as goalkeeper for the Cardinals in the upcoming season. In 13 games played and 12 games started last year, the now junior posted an 8-3-1 record, allowing just 11 goals for a goals-against average of .90, and also had seven shutouts.
First-years Lily Bailey and Brook DaSilva will provide relief for Haley in 2023 as they begin their college careers.
