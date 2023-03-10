MEN’S LACROSSE
Skidmore 19
Plattsburgh State 4
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Plattsburgh State men’s lacrosse team suffered its first loss of the season on Wednesday afternoon at Wachenheim Field, falling to non-conference Skidmore College, 19-4.
Skidmore finished with a 54-29 edge in shots and 55-26 cushion in ground balls in addition to going 15-for-27 at the ‘X.’ On clears, the Cardinals were 16-for-29, while the Thoroughbreds were 25-for-29. Both teams were 1-for-4 with the extra man.
Skidmore jumped out to a 4-0 lead, as sophomore attackman Jon Bouvier, junior attackman Charlie McFadden, sophomore attackman/midfielder Nicolo Mazzocca (man-up, McFadden assist) and senior midfielder Jack Whalen (McFadden assist) all scored in the opening stanza for the home team. Sophomore midfielder Ely Bruhns put Plattsburgh State on the board 4:48 into the second quarter, while Skidmore scored three unanswered goals to close out the period to take a 7-1 advantage into halftime.
The Thoroughbreds accounted for all seven third-quarter goals before senior midfielder Gustav Rugg broke up the scoring spree 58 seconds into the fourth. Skidmore scored three straight goals, while first-year midfielder Tim Keenan scored man-up on a pass from junior midfielder Anthony Faber with 5:58 remaining in regulation. Following two more Thoroughbred goals, Bruhn connected with first-year attackman George Rhatigan for Rhatigan’s first collegiate marker.
Junior attackman John Eiseman scooped up four ground balls and sophomore midfielder Jab Duval Lapaix went 5-for-9 on face-offs to help lead the Cardinals.
For Skidmore, Bouvier, Mazzocca and first-year midfielder Cole Rogers each scored twice, while McFadden tallied four points on a goal and three assists. Defensively, junior defenseman J.J. Jablonowski caused four turnovers and collected six ground balls.
Junior goalie Dan Clements made a career-high 13 saves in 45 minutes of play for the Cardinals, while sophomore goalie Collin Kuester made 10 stops against just one goal allowed in 38:39 of action for the Thoroughbreds.
Plattsburgh State falls to 2-1 overall with the loss and next visits the University of New England on Saturday, March 11, at 12 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
CLARKSON 15
PLATTSBURGH STATE 3
POTSDAM — Senior midfielder Lindsay Guzzetta scored twice, but the Plattsburgh State women’s lacrosse team dropped its first game of the 2023 campaign with a 15-3 loss to Clarkson University in non-conference action Wednesday afternoon at Hantz Field.
The Golden Knights held the upper hand in shots (46-15), ground balls (22-10) and draw controls (15-6). On clears, the Cardinals were 16-for-21, while Clarkson was 18-for-19.
Clarkson scored the first seven goals of the game, leading 5-0 through the first quarter and taking a 7-0 advantage 3:03 into the second. Guzzetta put Plattsburgh State on the board with 11:23 left in the second quarter, and after Clarkson got one back with a goal by first-year midfielder Lauren Shanahan, Guzzetta scored again with 5:38 to go before halftime. The Golden Knights scored two more times to take a 10-2 advantage into the intermission.
The Golden Knights outscored the Cardinals, 4-0, in the third quarter, and after Shanahan scored in the fourth, senior midfielder Emma McLaughlin tallied with 6:57 remaining in regulation on a pass from first-year attacker Cynthia Barnosky.
Junior goalie Johanna Malone scooped up a team-high three ground balls, while junior defender Janey Adams and sophomore midfielder Caitlin Nash each controlled two draws.
For Clarkson, senior attacker Julia Lavarnway recorded six points on four goals and two assists, while graduate student midfielder Mia Petrone (two goals, one assist) and junior attacker/midfielder Hailey Millington (one goal, two assists) each notched three points. Petrone, Shanahan and junior midfielder Madelynn Barnum each collected four draw controls, while Petrone added five ground balls.
Malone made a career-high 14 saves in the loss for the Cardinals, while first-year goalie Jennaca McGill and first-year goalie Danni Moran combined for seven stops in the win for the Golden Knights.
Plattsburgh State falls to 2-1 overall with the loss and hosts SUNY Canton in its home opener on Saturday, March 11, at 11 a.m.
