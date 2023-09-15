ALBANY — The Plattsburgh State men’s soccer team defeated Russell Sage on Tuesday evening, putting up three goals for the third time this season, winning 3-1. Xavier Kamba and Tristan Laundree each scored their first career goals, helping the Cardinals continue their undefeated start to the season.
John Hayes was the first Cardinal to score in the 17th minute and was followed quickly after with the game-winner from Kamba. Laundree added his score in the second half to build the Cards’ lead, while Jack Healy, Michael Rodriguez and Kamba each picked up assists. Rodriguez assisted on the first goal of the day, picking up the first helper of his Plattsburgh career in the process. Teddy Healy earned the win in goal, making three saves to move to 3-0-1 on the year.
The game began with Russell Sage earning a couple of corner kicks and putting a shot on goal that was saved. For Plattsburgh, Rodriguez was able to attempt the first shot of the game for the Cardinals in the 11thminute and nearly had his first career goal, but his shot sailed off the crossbar.
The Cards notched their first two goals in less than a minute span to kick off the scoring, with Hayes scoring late in the 17th minute. Rodriguez picked up the assist, finding Hayes cutting to the middle of the box with a brilliant touch off his right foot, leading him past two Gator defenders right to the goal for the score around the keeper.
Less than 30 seconds later, Plattsburgh added another goal, this time thanks to a long pass down the field from Healy to Kamba. Healy led the first-year forward right to the top of the box with a ball from deep in the Cardinal defensive zone. Kamba then had just the goalie to beat at the top of the box, and he slid to push the shot past the aggressive Sage keeper for his first collegiate score.
Down 2-0 after the first 45 minutes of play, Russell Sage was aggressive in the second half, and found their first goal with a score of the foot of El Hadji Iba Sy, as Andrew Kraszewski found his teammate to cut the Cardinal lead in half in the 55th minute.
A little over 10 minutes later, the Cards stretched their lead back to two goals, as the Plattsburgh first-year duo of Kamba and Laundree worked together excellently in transition, with Kamba making the last touch to Laundree for his first career score.
Over the final 20-plus minutes, the Cardinal defense held strong, holding the Gators to just three shots to secure the road win.
For Russell Sage Tyler Brennan made three saves and allowed three goals to take the loss in net.
Plattsburgh improves to 3-0-1 on the year and will next host Union College at home on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. The Gators fall to 2-2-1 on the year and next face Nazareth in their conference opener on Saturday, Sept. 16 as well.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
SARATOGA SPRINGS — PSU’S women’s soccer team played in a hard-fought matchup with Skidmore on Wednesday night, falling 1-0 in a close defeat to the Thoroughbreds. Skidmore scored right out of halftime, in the 46th minute, and that was all they would need for the victory.
Lauren Haley (LaGrange, N.Y./Arlington) was tagged with the loss for Plattsburgh, making five saves over 90 minutes as her record moves to 2-2-1 on the year. Offensively, the Cardinals put multiple shots on goal, with Avery Durgan putting three shots on the keeper to pace the offense. Nora Fitzgerald and Ella Santomassimo each had two shots on goal as well for the Cardinal offense.
The Cardinal offense got off to a roaring start Wednesday night, as the Cards were able to put up three shots within the first 11 minutes, with Duragn and Fitzgerald each testing the keeper early. Skidmore put up some shots of their own over the next few minutes, but it was Plattsburgh who showed as the more aggressive team in the first half, putting seven shots on the Thoroughbred keeper from the eight-minute mark to just after the start of the 32nd minute. At the same time, the defense did well to limit the offensive attack for Skidmore as they attempted just six shots total and only earned a single corner kick.
In the second half, the story was flipped completely, as Skidmore played aggressor, earning themselves a corner kick in the opening minute. Off that corner, Izzy Sullivan put in the game’s lone goal as she found the back of the net off a bouncing ball from the corner.
From there, the Thoroughbred offense seemed to get a boost, as they were able to possess more and put some shots up, ultimately outshooting Plattsburgh 17-15. The Cardinals, however, were still getting quality looks, as they put three more shots on goal than Skidmore over the entirety of the game. In the second half, this proved much tougher, as the opposing defense found their rhythm, halting the Plattsburgh attack over the entire second half.
Santomassimo had a good look to tie the game with a shot in the box in the 57th minute, but the ball was saved to preserve the Skidmore lead. Later Durgan was able to get a good look from the left wing, but also couldn’t find a way around the Thoroughbred keeper, as Skidmore stayed in the lead. Sophia Hatziyianis took the last attempt to give Plattsburgh the lead in the 77th minute, but her header attempt went wide right.
For Skidmore, their keepers split the game, while Chloe Wolgast got the win, playing in the second half and making two saves. In the first half, Avery Rogers made seven saves in goal to keep Plattsburgh off the scoreboard.
Plattsburgh falls to 2-2-1 with the loss and will get the weekend off as they prep for the start of conference play next week, beginning with Potsdam on the road on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 4 p.m. Skidmore stays undefeated with the win, moving to 3-0-2, also clinching their fourth shutout of the year. They next play on Saturday, Sept. 16 when they host Mount Saint Mary College (N.Y.) at 4 p.m.
