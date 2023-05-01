MEN’S LACROSSE
Cortland 20
Plattsburgh State 9
PLATTSURGH — The Plattsburgh State men’s lacrosse team outscored four-time defending conference champion SUNY Cortland, 5-3, in the fourth quarter but wound up falling to the Red Dragons by a 20-9 final in State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) action on Senior Day Saturday afternoon at the Field House Complex in what was the Cardinals’ season finale.
Prior to the start of the game, the Cardinals honored their nine seniors as a part of Senior Day: attackmen Michael Gresser and Robby Martin, midfielders Owen Lorenzetti, Séan Ronan, Michael Swift and Gustav Rugg and defensemen James Schulze, Julian Pigliavento and Jack Brien.
The Red Dragons finished with a 57-37 edge in shots and a 50-31 cushion in ground balls while going 20-for-33 on face-offs, 3-for-4 on extra-man opportunities and 23-for-30 on clears. The Cardinals went 23-for-32 on clears and were 2-for-12 on extra-man chances.
Plattsburgh State finishes its season at 2-13 overall (0-7 SUNYAC), while Cortland rises to 12-4 overall (6-1 SUNYAC) with the win.
Eiseman led the Cardinals with four points on three goals and one assist, while Lorenzetti (two goals, one assist) and Walsh (one goal, two assist) each notched three points. Six different Cardinals scooped up three ground balls, while sophomore defenseman Kyle Ruland caused two turnovers.
SJunior goalie Dan Clements made 12 saves in the first three quarters before handing the reins off to first-year goalie Jack Mulcahy, who turned aside four shots in the fourth quarter. Senior goalie Matt Stento earned the win in net for Cortland, making six saves in the first half.
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD
CANTON — The Plattsburgh State women’s track and field team boasted 10 first-place finishes and took second out of four teams with 173 points at the St. Lawrence Intercollegiate Athletics Twilight Meeting on Saturday evening hosted by St. Lawrence University in its final tune-up before the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Outdoor Championships.
Senior Janyll Barber led the Cardinals once again, lowering her program record in the 100-meter hurdles for the third time this season. Her first-place time of 15.23 bettered her former mark of 15.45 that she set last weekend at the Middlebury Outdoor Invitational. In addition, that time lowered the meet record of 15.88 that Nafthalia Lucien of the Ottawa Lions set in 2018. Barber also improved upon the meet record in the 400-meter hurdles, as she took first with a time of 1:02.72. That performance broke the former mark of 1:09.70 that Brittany Charlonne of Utica College set in 2018.
Junior Becca Christie won the high jump with a meet record, as she cleared 1.53 meters (5’ 0.25”) to improve upon the former mark of 1.48 meters (4’ 10.25”) that MaryElizabeth Royce of St. Lawrence set in 2018. Graduate student Kaitlyn Bjelko and first-year student Emily Stritzl each were double event winners, with Bjelko capturing first in both the shot put (11.53 meters – 37’ 10”) and the hammer throw (38.16 meters – 125’ 2”) and Stritzl winning the pole vault (2.30 meters – 7’ 6.5”) and the javelin throw (24.41 meters – 80’ 1”).
Graduate student Aislyn McDonough placed first in the 800-meter run (2:23.89), sophomore Sarah Smith won the 5,000-meter run (19:41.49), first-year student Virginia Lucchetti took first in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (12:58.99) and senior Jasmine Piper had the top mark in the discus throw (35.72 meters – 117’ 2”) to round out the Cardinals’ event winners.
Second-place finishes came from sophomore Morgan Thompson in the 400-meter dash (1:04.43), first-year student Marissa Colvin in the 5,000-meter run (19:50.48), Piper in the hammer throw (35.55 meters – 116’ 7”) and senior Izzy Kocienda in the javelin throw (22.74 meters – 74’ 7”), while third-place finishes came from first-year student Mikayla Khadijah in the 100-meter hurdles (17.71), first-year student Marissa LeDuc in the 800-meter run (2:46.71), sophomore Grace Boyle in the 5,000-meter run (22:55.02), first-year student Libby Daly in the high jump (1.38 meters – 4’ 6.25”) and senior Mikayla Osmer in the javelin throw (22.72 meters – 74’ 6”).
AARTFC Qualifiers:
Janyll Barber – 100-meter hurdles (15.23), 400-meter hurdles (1:02.72)
SUNYAC Qualifiers:
Deanna Zoch – 100-meter dash (13.58)
Morgan Thompson – 400-meter dash (1:04.43)
Aislyn McDonough – 800-meter run (2:23.89)
Sarah Smith – 5,000-meter run (19:41.49)
Marissa Colvin – 5,000-meter run (19:50.48)
Janyll Barber – 100-meter hurdles (15.23), 400-meter hurdles (1:02.72)
Mikayla Khadijah – 100-meter hurdles (17.71)
Virginia Lucchetti – 3,000-meter steeplechase (12:58.99)
Becca Christie – High jump (1.53 meters – 5’ 0.25”)
Kaitlyn Bjelko – Shot put (11.53 meters – 37’ 10”), hammer throw (38.16 meters – 125’ 2”)
Jasmine Piper – Discus throw (35.72 meters – 117’ 2”), hammer throw (35.55 meters – 116’ 7”)
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD
CANTON — The Plattsburgh State men’s track and field team boasted seven first-place finishes and took second out of five teams with 151 points at the St. Lawrence Intercollegiate Athletics Twilight Meeting on Saturday evening hosted by St. Lawrence University in its final tune-up before the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Outdoor Championships.
First-year student Erik Kucera won the 3,000-meter steeplechase in a meet record time of 10:01.35, bettering the former mark of 10:09.20 set by Riley Rising from St. Lawrence in 2018. Sophomore Noah Bonesteel lowered the meet record in the 1,500-meter run with a winning time of 3:59.12, improving upon the former record of 4:00.98 set by Le Moyne College’s Chris Davitt in 2018. Senior Aidan Masten also broke a meet record, posting a first-place leap of 6.20 meters (20’ 4.25”) in the long jump that bettered the former mark of 6.11 meters (20’ 0.5”) set by Sean Murphy of Utica College in 2018.
Senior Brexton Montville crossed first in the 100-meter dash (11.01), first-year student Thomas Gilbo won the pole vault (2.45 meters – 8’ 0.5”) and senior Cameron Giuliano took first in the high jump (1.65 meters – 5’ 5”) to round out Plattsburgh State’s individual winners, while the 4x400-meter relay team of Bonesteel, first-year student Nick Gelsomino, sophomore Justin Kumrow and junior Logan Van Buren clocked a first-place time of 3:42.08.
Second-place finishes came from senior Aidan Tous in the shot put (13.06 meters – 42’ 10.25”) and the discus throw (36.65 meters – 120’ 3”), first-year student Charles Cypress in the 100-meter dash (11.14) and Montville in the 200-meter dash (22.53), while third-place finishes came from first-year student Jordan Williams in the 100-meter dash (11.19) and Cypress in the 200-meter dash (22.72).
Plattsburgh State next competes at the SUNYAC Outdoor Championships hosted by SUNY Oneonta from Friday-Saturday, May 5-6.
AARTFC Qualifiers:
Brexton Montville – 100-meter dash (11.01)
Noah Bonesteel – 1,500-meter run (3:59.12)
SUNYAC Qualifiers:
Brexton Montville – 100-meter dash (11.01), 200-meter dash (22.53)
Charles Cypress – 100-meter dash (11.14), 200-meter dash (22.72)
Jordan Williams – 100-meter dash (11.19)
Logan Van Buren – 800-meter run (1:58.37)
Justin Kumrow – 800-meter run (2:00.32)
Noah Bonesteel – 1,500-meter run (3:59.12)
Erik Kucera – 3,000-meter steeplechase (10:01.35)
Aidan Masten – Long jump (6.20 meters – 20’ 4.25”)
Aidan Tous – Shot put (13.06 meters – 42’ 10.25”), discus throw (36.65 meters – 120’ 3”)
Spencer Trudo – Hammer throw (37.98 meters – 124’ 7”)
