WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — The Plattsburgh State women’s basketball team fell to cross-state rival Middlebury College on Wednesday evening, as the Panthers were victorious 65-30 in non-conference action. Middlebury sophomore guard Alexa Mustafaj paced the Panther offense, scoring 22 points in 26 minutes to lead her team to the win.
For the Cards, Kortney McCarthy was the leading scorer, registering eight points to go along with five rebounds, two assists, and a block. Izzy Wilbur added seven points as she knocked down two three-pointers and Koree Stillwell had the only other made three-pointer, as she has now made all three of her attempts from deep so far this season. Along with her 22 points, Mustafaj had three steals, while Gabby Stuart was the only other player in double-digits for scoring as she posted 10 points and three steals as well.
Plattsburgh struggled from the field in the Wednesday night matchup, as the team posted a 25% shooting clip while only connecting on 15% of their three-point shots on 20 attempts. Not only did Middlebury shoot the ball well, making 48% of their shots from the field, but they also made 82% of their free throws and controlled the interior. The Panthers won the rebounding battle 38-25 and outscored the Cards 36-12 in the paint. Turnovers were an issue for the Cards once again, committing 24, but they were able to force 20 turnovers from Middlebury. However, the Panthers took advantage of the Cardinal’s mistakes with more frequency, scoring 25 points off turnovers to Plattsburgh’s eight.
The Cards drop to 3-6 overall with the loss and still stand at 0-3 in conference play. The team will open up SUNYAC home action this weekend, as they host Cortland on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. and then Oswego St. on Sunday, Dec. 11 at noon Middlebury moves to 4-3 with the win and matches up with Skidmore on Friday, Dec. 9.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — The Plattsburgh State men’s basketball team concluded a six-game road trip on Wednesday night as they fell to No. 12 Middlebury College, 78-59 in non-conference play. The Cardinals forced several turnovers, scoring 22 points off the Panther’s mistakes, but Middlebury dominated the interior against Plattsburgh, posting 22 second-chance points and out-rebounding the Cards 49-15.
Sheriff Conteh was the Cardinals’ leading scorer, posting 12 points while also adding four steals, matching a career-high he had hit twice last season. Willard Anderson Jr. added 10 points on just five shots, also coming up with three steals, while Franklin Infante had eight points and five assists. The Panthers had two players register double-doubles, with Alex Sobel registering 16 points, 15 rebounds, five blocks, and four assists, while David Brennan had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Noah Osher was the game’s leading scorer, as the junior guard had 21 points, knocking down four three-pointers.
The Cards had their first games in which they shot under 40% from the field on Wednesday night, shooting 34% from the floor. The team was solid from distance, however, in the loss, making six of 15 threes (40%), but shot 15-25 (60%) from the line. The Cardinals forced 24 turnovers from Middlebury, turning that into 22 points, but the disparity on the glass made it tough for Plattsburgh to remain in the game. The Panthers shot 53% from the field, including 64% in the second half, outscoring the Cards 48-20 in the painted area.
Plattsburgh State drop to 3-6 overall with the loss and still stand at 0-3 in conference play as they wrapped up their six-game road trip. The team will now open up SUNYAC home action this weekend, as they host Cortland on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 44 p.m. and then Oswego St. on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. The No. 12 Middlebury Panthers rise to 6-1 with the victory and now will travel to Skidmore College on Friday, Dec. 9.
SOFTBALL
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State softball program has released its 2023 schedule, as announced Thursday by the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation.
Entering their third season under head coach Sam Van Dorn, the Cardinals will look to make the SUNYAC playoffs in back-to-back seasons. The team will open up their year in Myrtle Beach, traveling down south between the dates of Mar. 12-18 to begin the 2023 campaign.
After returning from South Carolina, the team will head to Saratoga Springs to open up their northeast schedule facing Skidmore College, on March 29, for a doubleheader. The Cards then head to Vermont, on April 3, as they match up with the Spartans of Castleton for a non-conference doubleheader across state lines. The Cards then wrap up their six-game non-conference stretch by welcoming Clarkson to Plattsburgh for the team’s home-opening doubleheader, on April 4, in Cardinal Park.
SUNYAC home action begins, on April 7 and 8, for the Cards, as Oswego State comes to Plattsburgh for a Friday doubleheader and then welcomes Cortland for a Saturday twin bill. The Cards continue an eight-game homestand the following week, as they will match up with St. Lawrence for a doubleheader, on April 12, in Plattsburgh.
A quick four-game road trip out west follows for the Cardinals as they take on Potsdam, on April 15, for their first SUNYAC road doubleheader and then head to Canton, on April 19, for doubleheader action with the Roos. The Cards follow up the quick road trip with their final weekend at home, facing off against conference foes Buffalo State and Fredonia for SUNYAC doubleheaders, on April 21 and 22.
Plattsburgh State concludes the 2023 season with a 12-game road trip that begins in Middlebury, where the Cards will take on the Panthers, on April 25, for a non-conference doubleheader. A trip south for more conference action begins with a Friday doubleheader in Oneonta, on April 28, followed by a Saturday twin bill with New Paltz, on April 29. Plattsburgh State plays their final non-conference doubleheader as they travel to Troy, on May 2. The team’s final weekend of regular season play takes place in Western New York as the team will play the defending SUNYAC champion Geneseo Knights on Friday, May 5, and then head to Brockport for their final doubleheader, on May 6.
The top six teams in the final regular-season conference standings will qualify for the double-elimination SUNYAC Tournament, which will run from Thursday to Sunday, May 11 to 14, at the site of the top seed.
