MEN’S BASKETBALL
POTSDAM — A hot-shooting first half for Potsdam helped the Bears take down the Plattsburgh State men’s basketball team, as the Cardinals dropped their SUNYAC opener on the road, 74-63. The Bears led 41-29 at the break, and Plattsburgh could never work back from the 12-point halftime deficit, falling to Potsdam.
Kevin Tabb was once again the leading scorer for the Cards, as the sophomore had 18 points and five boards for Plattsburgh State. Senior swingman Sheriff Conteh had a strong game with 13 points, three blocks, and two steals, while Ladan Graves was very effective off the bench with 10 points and five rebounds. Brandon Segar Jr. had a monster game for the Bears, putting up a game-high 24 points while also pulling down 16 boards. He also added four steals and two blocks for Potsdam in the win.
The first half saw the Bears come out firing, shooting 17-33 (51.5%) from the field and dominating in the paint. At the end of regulation, Potsdam had a clear advantage in the paint, scoring 48 of their 74 points in the painted area. The Bears also were able to take advantage of 19 Plattsburgh turnovers, producing 26 points off the Cardinal’s mistakes. Plattsburgh ended up with a respectable 40% mark from the field over the game, but the turnovers and free throw discrepancy, seven Plattsburgh attempts against 22 Potsdam attempts, proved to be the difference.
Plattsburgh falls to 3-3 with the loss and will next play at Oneonta on Friday, Dec. 2. Potsdam rises to 3-4 and will head to New Paltz for a Friday night game on Dec. 2 as well.
After the Cardinals scored the game’s first two points off two Tabb free throws, the Bears pushed out a 20-7 run that the Cards could never fully recover from. Potsdam stretched their lead to as much as 14 in the remainder of the half, as Plattsburgh couldn’t get closer than seven points for the final minutes of the first.
In the second half, the play was much more even, as Plattsburgh would outscore the Bears 34-33, but struggled to pull within striking distance With Potsdam taking their biggest lead of the game at 49-32, a 10-2 run from Plattsburgh, capped by a Myles Jones three-pointer. The Cardinals pulled even closer as a Graves layup put the Cards down 66-61, capping an 8-1 run at the 5:40 mark. Over the final five-plus minutes, however, Plattsburgh was only able to manage one more bucket, as the Bears worked around poor free throw shooting to close out Plattsburgh State.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
POTSDAM — The Plattsburgh State women’s basketball played a tight contest against SUNYAC foe Potsdam but fell 61-53 on the road. The Cards held a one-point lead at halftime but shot just 20% in the second half as the Bears took the conference opener.
Four different players scored nine points for Plattsburgh to lead the way scoring-wise, while senior forward Hannah Ruberto posted eight points and career-high 13 rebounds despite just 24 minutes and fouling out. For Potsdam, Jakia Howard was the game-high scorer with 14 points and Jenna Cotter had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds off the bench.
Neither team really excelled offensively in the overall box score, as the Cards shot just 29.2% from the field over 60 minutes and Potsdam shot 37.5%. Both teams struggled from deep and at the line, with Plattsburgh shooting 20.8% from deep and 50% from the line, while Potsdam was just 25% from three and 51.7% from the line on 29 attempts.
Plattsburgh falls to 3-3 with the loss and will travel to Oneonta on Friday, Dec. 2 for their next game. Potsdam rises to 2-2 with the win and will travel to New Paltz on Friday, Dec. 2 for their next contest.
Heading into the fourth quarter, neither team had led by more than six points, as the contest remained extremely close throughout the first 45 minutes of action. The first quarter saw some hot shooting from Potsdam as they were 7-11 from the floor, but the Cards kept it tight, trailing by just four points heading into the second quarter. A 16-11 second quarter, powered by a 15-6 run, allowed Plattsburgh to take a one-point halftime lead, as first-year Jaden Wilson had seven of the team’s 16 second-period points.
The third quarter was a one-possession affair for almost its entirety, as neither team could get breathing room to build a lead. Plattsburgh was just 5-21 from the field in the period and Potsdam only attempted 12 shots, as they struggled to take care of the basketball. Overall, the Bears had 21 turnovers to Plattsburgh’s 16, but neither team could make the other pay for their mistakes with Potsdam winning the points-off-turnovers battle 11-10.
Heading into the fourth, the Bears rattled off an 8-0 run over the first four-plus minutes, as Plattsburgh failed to score to begin the period. The scoring drought was the push the Bears needed as they built a 53-43 lead with 5:49 to go in the period. From then on, the Cards couldn’t get closer than five points, as Potsdam had a response for every Plattsburgh counter, winning the game 61-53.
The Cardinals will get another chance to play the Bears, at home, when Potsdam travels to Plattsburgh on Jan. 7, to start the new year’s conference schedule.
MEN’S LACROSSE
PLATTSBURGH —
The Plattsburgh State men’s lacrosse team will contest a 15-game 2023 schedule, which includes several matchups against regional rivals, as announced by the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation.
The Cardinals kick off the Darry Thornton era on Wednesday, March 1, when they visit SUNY Canton, and they continue a stretch of four straight road contests to open the season when they travel to Russell Sage College on Saturday, March 4, Skidmore College, Wednesday, March 8, and the University of New England on Saturday, March 11.
Plattsburgh State entertains Plymouth State University on Wednesday, March 15, to open up its home schedule before hosting Hartwick College on Saturday, March 18, and Clarkson University on Wednesday, March 22.
Plattsburgh State opens up their SUNYAC play on Saturday, March 25, at SUNY New Paltz and then visits Oswego State on Saturday, April 1. The Cardinals entertain St. Lawrence University on Tuesday, April 4, and SUNY Geneseo on Saturday, April 8, before traveling to SUNY Oneonta on Saturday, April 15, and SUNY Brockport on Saturday, April 22.
Plattsburgh State closes its regular-season schedule with home contests against SUNY Potsdam on Wednesday, April 26, and four-time defending SUNYAC champion SUNY Cortland on Saturday, April 29.
