MEN’S BASKETBALL
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men’s basketball team outlasted Clarkson on Tuesday night, defeating the Golden Knights 76-71 in non-conference play. Kevin Tabb poured in 19 points off the bench in just 23 minutes, hitting two huge threes down the stretch to help give the Cardinals their first season-opening win of head coach Mike Blaine’s tenure.
Tabb led all scorers with his 19 points, also pulling down six boards for his team. Myles Jones was very efficient in his Plattsburgh debut, putting up 16 points on nine field goal attempts while also dishing out six assists. Despite playing through foul trouble, senior forward Erik Salo still made contributions all over the court, scoring nine points, grabbing six boards, and assisting on five shots.
For Clarkson, Garrett Delaney had the most points, hitting five threes off the bench and scoring 18 points. Blake Gearhart had 15 points for the Golden Knights, adding four board and four assists.
The Golden Knights shot the ball well, finishing at a solid 40% clip from the field, but the Cards shot even better, finishing the game shooting at 42% from the field. The team also went 9-22 (40.9%) from three and held Clarkson to just a 26.9% shooting mark from downtown. Plattsburgh State also scored an impressive 21 points off of turnovers, taking advantage of several Clarkson miscues.
The game was largely a back-and-forth affair, with neither team earning more than an eight-point advantage throughout its entirety. After a Jack Dalgety three tied the game up at six early in the game for Clarkson, the Cards pushed out an 8-0 run to engage a packed Memorial Hall. Ladan Graves started the run with an offensive rebound and lay-in, and then back-to-back threes from Jones and Willard Anderson Jr. got the crowd on its feet for the early lead. Clarkson quickly responded with a 9-0 run of their own, taking a 15-14 lead off a Finn Cork layup. The first half continued to swing back and forth, as the period remained a one possession affair for the final eleven-plus minutes.
Each team threw punch after punch in the second half, with no lead moving over five points through its majority. With just over three minutes to go, Gearhart gave the Golden Knights a lead with a jump shot in the paint. Out of a timeout, the Cards gave the ball to Tabb, who shook his defender off with a smooth stepback, getting his feet behind the three-point line, and making the trey. After Clarkson tied the game, Jones gave Plattsburgh the lead for good with a lay-in at the 1:49 mark of action. Forcing a miss from Gearhart, the Cards once again turned to Tabb, who hit another big three pointer, this time to put his team up 73-68 for a multiple possession lead.
Over the final minute, the Cardinals forced a couple missed shots and hit just enough free throws, as a Tabb fastbreak layup sealed the win in the waning moments. The sophomore guard scored eight points over the final three minutes, helping to secure a big win for the Cardinals.
The Cardinals stand at 1-0 after the win as they will head to MCLA for a road matchup on Friday, Nov. 11, before they return home to host St. Lawrence on Nov. 16 at 7:30 pm.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women’s basketball team won a thriller on opening night in the Memorial Hall Gymnasium, as the team defeated the visiting Clarkson Golden Knights. First-year guard Kortney McCarthy had the game-winning shot for the Cards, as she knocked down a turnaround jumper with 22 seconds to give Plattsburgh the lead for good. The first-year had only three field goals made in her first college game, but her third bucket proved to be an important one, giving the Cards a win.
Bri Brousseau was the night’s leading scorer as she had 16 points off the bench and also added 11 rebounds for a double-double. Payton Couture had 12 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, while senior guard Mya Smith added 12 points as well to go with five boards and four assists.
For the Golden Knights, Cassidy Dumont, LaurynWithrow, and Raelin Burns each finished with 11 points in the season-opening loss.
The Cardinals shot 37.5% from the floor on the night and were strong defensively, holding Clarkson to 30.9% shooting from the floor and just 27.3% shooting from three-point territory. Plattsburgh got 26 points from their bench and 40 points in the paint for large advantages over Clarkson in the same categories, as Brousseau was largely to blame for those points, providing a huge boost to the offense.
The first quarter saw the Cards jump out to an early eight-point lead, as a 7-0 run allowed the team to jump out to a 15-7 lead over Clarkson. However, as they would continue to do throughout the game when faced with deficits, the Golden Knights would climb back to cut the Cardinal lead to four at the end of the first quarter. Late in the second quarter, Plattsburgh took their biggest lead of the game to that point, as Couture knocked down a three-pointer off a pass from McCarthy. Over the final 1:41 seconds of game time, Clarkson was able to hold the Cards scoreless, however, cutting the Plattsburgh lead back down to six, going into halftime down 31-25.
While the Golden Knights pushed to within a single possession to end the third quarter, the story of the period was Brousseau, who had 10 of her 18 points in the third. With the three-ball finally falling for Clarkson, Brousseau used her significant height advantage to get possession in the paint and finish over the top of her defender through the quarter.
A quick 7-0 run for the Cardinals pushed their lead to nine once more, as Izzy Wilbur knocked down a three to open the fourth quarter, Brousseau made a layup, and Jaden Wilson got her miss back in the cup for a two of her own. Leading at 58-49 with well over six minutes left in action after another Brousseau lay-in, the Plattsburgh offense went cold, as Clarkson rattled off a 10-0 run. The run was capped off by a jumper by Dumont to give her team a 59-58 lead. Without any hesitation, the offense inbounded the ball and ran through a set, with the ball eventually finding its way to McCarthy who made the clutch shot as the Cards retook the lead. Plattsburgh was able to force two misses over the final 22 seconds, with a potential game-winning three just missing at the buzzer to give the team a 61-59 win.
Wilbur knocked down two threes for Plattsburgh State in the win, as Kathy Peterson-Ross contributed seven rebounds and five points toward the winning cause.
Each team played their first game of the year on Tuesday night, as Plattsburgh rises to 1-0 and Clarkson falls to 0-1. The Lady Cards’ next contest will be this Friday, when they take on Cobleskill, at 5 p.m., in the first round of the annual Cardinal Classic.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
SYRACUSE — Graduate student forwards Kirsten Villemaire and of Plattsburgh State each earned 2022 All-State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) First Team honors, as announced by the conference office on Wednesday afternoon.
For Villemaire, this is the fourth All-SUNYAC honor of her career and her third First Team selection. Seidman earns her third career All-SUNYAC First Team selection, while Fitzgerald picked up her first selection to the First Team and second all-conference selection overall.
Jaden Galluzzo of Cortland was named the Offensive Player of the Year, Bryn Thompson of Cortland was tabbed as the Defensive Player of the Year, Brooke Kelleher of New Paltz earned Rookie of the Year Honors, and the New Paltz coaching staff led by Mike Eckberg earned Coaching Staff of the Year honors.
MEN’S SOCCER
SYRACUSE — Sophomore forward Brian Coughlan and sophomore midfielder John Hayes of Plattsburgh State have been named to the 2022 All-State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Teams. Coughlan earned Second Team honors while Hayes was named to the Third Team.
For Coughlan, it is his first time earning honors while Hayes earns his way onto the All-SUNYAC Third Team for the second time.
Lucas Fecci of SUNY Oneonta was tabbed the Huntley Parker Offensive Player of the Year for the second time, Ian Blugh of SUNY Cortland and Joe Vogt of Geneseo were named as the Fred Holloway Defensive Players of the Year, Milton Mancias Magana of SUNY Oneonta earned Rookie of the Year honors, and Gary LaPietra, Dan Lynd, and David LaPietra of SUNY Brockport earned Coaching Staff of the Year plaudits.
MEN’S LACROSSE
PLATTSBURGH — Brandon Donovan, who competed in men’s lacrosse at SUNY Potsdam from 2017-20, has been named an assistant men’s lacrosse coach at Plattsburgh State, as announced by the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation.
“We are thrilled to welcome Brandon Donovan to the Plattsburgh Lacrosse family,” head coach Darry Thornton said. “Brandon is hungry, passionate and has an amazing work ethic. I am excited for him to come in, hit the ground running and make an immediate impact for our program both on and off the lacrosse field.”
An Erin, N.Y., native, Donovan played in 35 career games as a long-stick midfielder for the Bears, scooping up 62 ground balls and causing 18 turnovers. He also recorded an assist on March 12, 2020, against Marian University.
“I am beyond excited and blessed for the opportunity to get my foot in the door as an assistant coach,” Donovan said. “Lacrosse has had much influence in my life, and I’m looking forward to doing something that I love for a living. There’s no place I would rather devote my time to than SUNY Plattsburgh and the men’s lacrosse team.”
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
SYRACUSE — Junior forward Mae Olshansky of Plattsburgh State has been named the Northeast Women’s Hockey League (NEWHL) Player of the Week for the period ending Nov. 6, 2022, as announced by the league office. This marks Olshansky’s first NEWHL Player of the Week honor. Olshansky recorded seven points on four goals and three assists in the Cardinals’ NEWHL and season opening series sweep over SUNY Morrisville. On Friday, she scored two goals and added an assist in a 6-1 victory over the Mustangs. Olshansky registered a career-high four points on Saturday, scoring two goals and chipping in with two assists in a 7-1 win over Morrisville. Plattsburgh State (2-0-0, 2-0-0 NEWHL) hosts SUNY Potsdam in its home opener on Friday, Nov. 11, at 3 p.m.
