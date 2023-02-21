MEN’S BASKETBALL
2/17
New Paltz 86
Plattsburgh State 81
PLATTSBURGH — Despite a career-high 27 points from sophomore guard Franklin Infante, the Plattsburgh State men's basketball team fell to New Paltz 86-81 in State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) play. With the loss and a win from Geneseo, the team was officially eliminated from contention in the SUNYAC playoffs beginning this coming Tuesday.
Infante poured in his career-high 27 in a variety of ways, but mainly with a career-high five triples, with some big shots late that kept the Cards in the game down the stretch. Kevin Tabb added 17 points and five rebounds with Erik Salo dropping 15 points and matching a career-high with 16 rebounds, which he set nearly a year ago, against New Paltz on Feb. 18, 2022. Salo also added a season-high five assists in the loss. Rylan Blondo had a team-high 20 points for New Paltz, while Sean St. Lucia added 14 points and 13 assists.
New Paltz shot the ball extremely well to earn the hard-fought win at a packed Memorial Hall, as they shot 46.9% from the floor and 42.9% from deep, including an 85% mark from the free throw line. Plattsburgh was nearly as good, shooting 41.3% from the field and 70.6% from the line, as they earned 19 second-chance points throughout the game to hang with the hot-shooting Hawks.
Plattsburgh fell to 10-14 (6-11 SUNYAC) with the loss and was officially eliminated from SUNYAC playoff contention, as they would have needed Geneseo to lose both their games if Plattsburgh was to get in with a loss this weekend.
2/18
Oneonta 86
Plattsburgh State 76
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men's basketball team honored three seniors on Saturday afternoon as they wrapped up their 2023 season with a loss to Oneonta 86-76 in SUNYAC action. Sheriff Conteh, Myles Jones and Erik Salo were honored before the start of the game, as each was presented with a commemorative framed photo to honor their collegiate careers at Plattsburgh.
Based upon a blanket waiver granted by the NCAA, some student-athletes may have eligibility remaining they would not have had otherwise, and they may choose to utilize it.
The Cardinals wrap up their season, finishing with a record of 10-15 (6-12 SUNYAC), seeing an eight-win improvement from last season.
For Plattsburgh, Jones turned in the best scoring performance of his career on his Senior Day, finishing with 24 points on 50% shooting from the field and from deep, as he knocked down four three-pointers. Conteh was also strong in the final game of his collegiate career, posting 18 points, five rebounds, and three assists. Salo was solid for the Cardinals as well on his Senior Day, finishing with six points, 12 rebounds, and three assists. Kevin Tabb added 10 points while Jalin Pitts had four blocks off the bench. Frankie Williams was the game's leading scorer, posting 28 points as he was 10-13 from the charity stripe.
The Red Dragons won the game with their dominance in the paint, as they only attempted eight three-pointers, outscoring Plattsburgh 54-32 in the paint. As a team, they shot 45% from the field, while the Cardinals were 40.8% from the field and 32% from deep. The Cards knocked down eight total three-pointers and made 10-11 shots at the free-throw line, but the Red Dragons were too much to handle for Plattsburgh on the interior, winning the battle on the glass 52-35.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
2/17
New Paltz 90
Plattsburgh State 57
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women's basketball team fell on Friday night to the visiting New Paltz Hawks, falling 90-57. Despite four Cardinal players in double-figures for scoring, a season-high 31 turnovers doomed Plattsburgh, as it lead to 32 New Paltz points.
Imani Walcott posted her second double-double in her last three games as the first-year forward scored 10 points and grabbed 11 boards. Izzy Wilbur posted a team-high 12 points, while Payton Couture added 11 and Mya Smith had 10. Brianna Fitzgerald was the game's leading scorer, as the junior poured in 24 points in 23 minutes of action.
Turnovers were the story as the Cardinals struggled to deal with the suffocating New Paltz full-court press. The Hawks produced 20 turnovers in the first half against Plattsburgh, eventually forcing 31 total giveaways, which allowed New Paltz to gain more possessions and attempt 23 more shots. The discrepancy in total shots was a big factor, as the team shot almost identical percentages from the floor, with the Cardinals shooting 39.2% and the Hawks shooting just over 40%. Fouls were a big part of the game as well, with each team consistently getting into the bonus throughout the game evidenced by a 14-24 (58.3%) from Plattsburgh and a 21-27 (77.8%) mark from New Paltz from the charity stripe.
2/18
Oneonta 61
Plattsburgh State 51
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women's basketball team celebrated three seniors on Saturday afternoon, ultimately falling to Oneonta 61-51 in SUNYAC play. The game marked the final games for Misa Dowdell, Kara Oatman and Mya Smith.
Based upon a blanket waiver granted by the NCAA, some student-athletes may have eligibility remaining they would not have had otherwise, and they may choose to utilize it.
The team finishes and wraps up their season with an 8-17 (4-14 SUNYAC) record.
For Plattsburgh, Imani Walcott led the way with 13 points and 13 rebounds, matching her career-high in points as she posted her third double-double in her last four games. Kortney McCarthy had 12 points, also grabbing three boards and recording two steals. Payton Couture added 10 points off the bench, adding three boards as well. Olivia Dobrovosky was the game's leading scorer with 15 points for Oneonta, as she also added nine rebounds, four assists, and three steals.
Neither team was excellent from the field, with Oneonta holding the edge shooting 35% to Plattsburgh's 25%. Plattsburgh was able to generate some offense off of the Red Dragon giveaways, forcing 21 turnovers and earning 15 points off of those. The Red Dragons shot 21% from deep over the 40 minutes of action and the Cars shot 22.2%, making four shots from deep.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
SLU Open
MEN
CANTON — The Plattsburgh State men's track and field team placed third out of eight teams with 92 points at the SLU Open hosted by St. Lawrence University on Friday in its final tune-up before the SUNYAC Indoor Championships, which will be held from Friday-Saturday, Feb. 24-25, at SUNY Brockport.
First-year student Erik Kucera finished first in the mile run with a time of 4:29.78 and junior Jeremy Gundrum topped the field in the 5,000-meter run with a 16:01.11 performance, while the 4x400-meter relay team of first-year student Stephen Fleury, sophomore Thomas McDonough, senior Cody Monnat and first-year student Charles Cypress took first with a time of 3:41.16.
Second-place finishes came from first-year student Jordan Williams in the 60-meter dash (7.14), senior Brexton Montville in the 200-meter dash (23.19) and sophomore Justin Kumrow in the mile run (4:29.84), while Cypress crossed third in the 200-meter run (23.25) and senior Aidan Masten posted the third-best mark in the long jump (6.26 meters – 20' 6.5").
AARTFC Qualifiers
Jordan Williams- 60-meter dash (7.14)
SUNYAC Qualifiers
Jordan Williams- 60-meter dash (7.14), 200-meter dash (23.65)
Brexton Montville- 200-meter dash (23.19)
Charles Cypress- 200-meter dash (23.25)
Erik Kucera- Mile run (4:29.78)
Justin Kumrow- Mile run (4:29.84)
Logan Van Buren- 3,000-meter run (9:13.50)
Jeremy Gundrum- 5,000-meter run (16:01.11)
Aidan Masten- Long jump (6.26 meters – 20' 6.5")
Aidan Tous- Shot put (12.43 meters – 40' 9.5")
WOMEN
SLU Open
CANTON — The Plattsburgh State women's track and field team placed third out of five teams with 87 points at the SLU Open hosted by St. Lawrence University on Friday in its final tune-up before the SUNYAC Indoor Championships, which will be held from Friday-Saturday, Feb. 24-25, at SUNY Brockport.
Graduate student Aislyn McDonough took first in the 600-meter run, clocking a time of 1:39.53. That performance fell just short of her program record of 1:38.86, which she set at last year's SLU Open.
Runner-up finishes came from sophomore Morgan Thompson in the 400-meter dash (1:05.80), junior Becca Christie in the high jump (1.52 meters – 4' 11.75"), junior Michaela Schaffer in the triple jump (10.43 meters – 34' 2.75"), graduate student Kaitlyn Bjelko in the shot put (11.47 meters – 37' 7.75") and senior Jasmine Piper in the weight throw (13.34 meters – 43' 9.25"), while senior Jessica Landman took third in the 200-meter dash (28.09) and sophomore Sarah Smith placed third in the mile run (5:31.21).
