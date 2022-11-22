MEN’S BASKETBALL
COBLESKILL — Sophomore guard Kevin Tabb knocked down a three-pointer with five seconds left in overtime to give the Plattsburgh State men’s basketball team a win on the road versus SUNY Cobleskill. Tabb had a season-high 24 points and upped his season-scoring average to 19.3 points.
Erik Salo had his second double-double of the year with 15 points, 12 boards, and five assists, including the assist on the game-winner. Willard Anderson Jr. had a season-high 13 points and four rebounds off the bench and Sheriff Conteh added 10 points for the Cards. Andre Starks had a team-high 23 points for the Fighting Tigers and Justin Feldman added 16 for Cobleskill in the loss.
Each team shot the ball extremely well on Saturday, with the Cards shooting exactly 50% from the floor, making 33 of 66 shots. Cobleskill shot 48.6% from the floor, but struggled from three (26.3%) and the line (52.4%), only making 11 of 21 free throws. Plattsburgh also had its struggles from the charity stripe, making just 15 of 32 attempts (46.9%).
Plattsburgh improves to 2-2 with the win and will next travel to Skidmore on Tuesday, Nov. 22 for a non-conference matchup.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
CANTON — Kortney McCarthy exploded for a game-high 25 points as she led the Plattsburgh State women’s basketball team to an overtime win on the road over SUNY Canton. McCarthy was efficient in all aspects, going 7-13 from the floor, 3-4 from three, and 8-9 from the line.
First-years Jaden Wilson and Imani Walcott each add double-figure scoring efforts with Wilson dropping a career-high 12 points, while Walcott added 10. Payton Couture stuffed the stat sheet, contributing 10 points, eight boards, five assists, and two steals in the team’s non-conference win. Samantha Dayter led the Roos with 16 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double performance in the loss.
Each team had similar shooting nights, with Plattsburgh shooting 34.4% from the floor and the Roos shooting 35.4% overall. Each team knocked down just four three-pointers, and each shot 60% from the line, as Plattsburgh went 24-37 from the stripe and Canton was 16-25.
Plattsburgh rises to 3-2 with the win and will next play Potsdam after Thanksgiving break, opening SUNYAC play with a Nov. 29 date against the Bears.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
PLATTSBURGH — Junior forward Mae Olshansky scored her first collegiate hat trick to help lead the No. 3 Plattsburgh State women’s ice hockey team to a 6-1 Northeast Women’s Hockey League (NEWHL) victory over SUNY Morrisville on Saturday afternoon at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena.
It marked the Cardinals’ seventh consecutive victory in 2022-23 and eighth overall dating back to the third-place game in the NCAA Division III Tournament last year.
Plattsburgh State is ranked at No. 3 in the DCU/USCHO.com Women’s Division III Top-15 Poll.
Olshansky tallied in each period, scoring at the 14:25 mark of the first on the power play, the 11:46 mark of the second and the 5:18 mark of the third. Graduate student forward Sara Krauseneck added four points on a goal and three assists, while senior defenseman Sierra Benjamin earned three assists.
The Cardinals finished with a 41-23 edge in shots on goal and went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Mustangs were 1-for-8 with the extra skater.
Plattsburgh State rises to 7-0-0 (6-0-0 NEWHL) with the victory and next hosts the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to open up the Busters Cardinal/Panther Classic on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 3 p.m.
