WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
PLATTSBURGH — In a tightly contested battle in Memorial, St. Lawrence came out on top over the Plattsburgh State women’s basketball team 60-58. Plattsburgh was able to possess the ball twice down the stretch trailing by two points with under 20 seconds left, but a costly turnover and the inability to get a shot off helped the Saints take home the win.
Mya Smith and Hannah Ruberto each had a game-high 14 points, with Ruberto shooting 5-6 from the floor and adding six rebounds. Payton Couture added 13 points for the Cards, also contributing seven rebounds, three blocks, and three steals in the loss. For the Saints, Cam Roberts came off the bench to lead the scoring effort, putting up 12 points and eight rebounds.
St. Lawrence shot 33.8% from the floor in the win and struggled from deep, shooting just 7-34 (20.6%) from downtown. Plattsburgh also struggled shooting the ball, going 29.5% from the floor (18-61) and making just one three-pointer. The team also left a lot of opportunities at the line, going 21-37 at the stripe for a 56.8% mark.
The Cardinals started off the game strong, using an 8-1 run by a Jaden Wilson jumper to jump out to a 16-8 lead to end the quarter. The Cards continued the scoring run, scoring four more points for a 12-1 run before St. Lawrence ended the scoring streak with a three-pointer by Jackie Malley. Couture capped the run with a put-back lay-in to make the score 20-8.
However, turnovers would pile up for Plattsburgh towards the end of the period as the offense went cold, allowing the Saints to work back into the game. A 13-3 run to end the half gave St. Lawrence a 27-26 lead entering the break, as Hannah Van Dyke knocked down a jump shot to give the Saints their first lead since early in the first quarter.
In the second half, the teams went back and forth for the final 20 minutes of action. An “and-one” opportunity from Smith gave the Cards their largest lead of the second half with just over three minutes to go, as Plattsburgh led 37-32 with 3:32 to go. Leading by two points heading into the fourth, the Saints were able to claw back in the game and hold a lead for the majority of the period.
An Abby Doin jumper at the 7:14 mark gave St. Lawrence a one-point lead they would not give back to Plattsburgh for the remainder of regulation. After the Saints took a seven-point lead with under five minutes to go, a layup by Ruberto followed by a big three from Smith got the crowd back into it as the team pulled back to within one possession.
The score eventually found itself at 58-56 St. Lawrence where it remained for almost a full minute of game action as the Cards missed a layup with 30 seconds left to knot the score. However, the Saints gifted the Cardinals another chance with two missed free throws and two missed put-back layups. After a timeout by Plattsburgh, a costly turnover gave the ball back to St. Lawrence where they seemingly iced the game with 12 seconds to go, but Ruberto made another shot to put the score at 60-58.
After two more missed free throws, the ball went out of bounds off of St. Lawrence after an offensive rebound, gifting the Cards the ball back. As the clock winded down, however, the Cards were unable to get off a shot, falling to the Saints 60-58.
Imani Walcott added 12 rebounds for the Cards in the loss.
Plattsburgh moves to 2-2 with the loss and will travel to SUNY Canton on Saturday for non-conference action at 2 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
PLATTSBURGH — Coming as close as five points under the five-minute mark, the Plattsburgh State men’s basketball team ultimately fell to St. Lawrence 77-65 in non-conference action. Despite trailing by as much as 18 in the half, the Cards fought back and made the game a two-possession contest on several occasions, but could not overcome the Saints.
Kevin Tabb had a great shooting night for Plattsburgh, working around foul trouble to score 22 points on 8-12 shooting from the floor and 6-8 from deep. Myles Jones knocked down two threes en route to 13 points and Sheriff Conteh had his first double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds, also adding three steals. For St. Lawrence, Trey Syroka led the way with 19 points on 7-11 shooting from the field, adding three steals to his line.
The Saints were extremely efficient from the field, shooting over 58% from the floor and shooting 5-12 (41.7%) from downtown. Plattsburgh also had a strong shooting night, knocking down 44.6% of their shots and 45.6% of their three-point attempts. The Cards struggled from the line on the night, however, leaving nine points up for grabs by going 6-15 from the line.
The first 10 minutes of game action saw fairly even play from both sides as a Conteh layup knotted the game at 17 at the 9:58 mark. Over the next five minutes, the Saints would extend their lead to double-digits twice, as an Aidan McCauley free throw put his team up ten. Jones knocked down a deep three on the next possession to push the lead back to seven, but Syroka responded right back with a three of his own. Syroka would follow with another free throw to give St. Lawrence their largest lead of the half at 35-24.
As the half was coming to a close, Syroka added another two to the score with a lay-in with 18 seconds left, but Ladan Graves was able to pull the game back within single digits, knocking down a jumper at the buzzer to bring the score to 41-33.
The second half saw the Cardinal deficit hold right around 10 points early on, but a 12-2 run pushed the lead to 59-41 for the Saints with over nine minutes remaining in regulation. Despite the big deficit, the Cardinals rattled off a run off their own, as a lay-in plus the foul gave Jones the old-fashioned three-point play to cap an 11-0 run and put Plattsburgh down seven. A Tabb layup with 4:27 on the game clock put the Cards down 64-59, but that would be the closest the team would get for the remainder of the game, as the Saints closed the game out with a 13-6 run to pull away for a 77-65 win.
Erik Salo had seven points and ten rebounds for the Cards in 28 minutes of action.
Plattsburgh falls to 1-2 with the loss and will travel to Cobleskill this weekend, playing the Fighting Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m.
HOCKEY
PLATTSBURGH — For all Plattsburgh State home ice hockey games this weekend, canned food items will be collected in the Field House lobby to benefit the SUNY Plattsburgh Food Shelf.
On Friday, Nov. 18, the Cardinal women’s ice hockey team hosts Buffalo State at 3 p.m., followed by the men’s ice hockey team hosting Fredonia at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Nov. 19, women’s ice hockey entertains SUNY Morrisville at 3 p.m., followed by the men’s ice hockey team hosting Buffalo State at 7 p.m.
Women’s ice hockey is 5-0-0 overall (4-0-0 NEWHL) on the year, while men’s ice hockey is 3-1-2 overall (2-1-1 SUNYAC).
