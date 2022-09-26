Men’s Soccer
GENESEO — The Plattsburgh State men's soccer team picked up a big road win on Saturday, defeating Geneseo by a score of 2-0. Juan Velez and Brian Coughlan each produced goals for the Cardinals on their way to their first SUNYAC victory of 2022.
Plattsburgh moves their record to 5-2-1 overall, with a record 1-1-1 in SUNYAC play after the afternoon win. Geneseo falls to 6-3-0 and 0-1-0, as they lost their first SUNYAC game of the year to the Cards.
The first half did not see much action as both teams combined to take only five shots, as Marcial Vasquez recorded two saves to help keep the game scoreless going into halftime.
The second half completely flipped the script in terms of action, as the offense was on full display from each side, with 17 total shots being taken in the second period. Plattsburgh was only able to put three shots on goal during the game, but they made their good looks count, producing two scores in the half.
Velez grabbed the lead for the Cardinals right out of the gate in the second period, as the play began with Andrew Braverman sending a deep ball down the field where Trey Ekert was able to head the ball right to Velez. The senior took one touch off the Ekert pass and wound up for a ball just outside the top of the box, depositing the shot into the right corner of the net for the second goal of the season.
Coughlan nailed the dagger for Plattsburgh in the 75-minute, as Geneseo took opportunity after opportunity but couldn't get past Vasquez in net. In a one-on-one chance, Couglan was able to work around his defender, chipping the ball past the opposing player and into the box, where he was able to get a shot from the left side of the box, into the right corner of the net. His third goal of the season puts him at 10 points overall, good for tops of the team and seventh in the SUNYAC.
In his first career game, Vasquez picked up the first win of his career, stopping six shots and earning a shutout in his collegiate debut. The junior played excellently in net, helping his team to pick up three points in the SUNYAC standings.
Plattsburgh will head to Potsdam on Wednesday, Sept. 28 for their next SUNYAC game, playing the Bears at 7 p.m.
Cross Country
CANTON — The Plattsburgh State men's cross country team placed fifth with a score of 110 points at the Ronald C. Hoffmann Invitational hosted by St. Lawrence University on Saturday afternoon, gaining experience on the course that will be used for this year's NCAA Division-III Mideast Region Championships.
Sophomore Noah Bonesteel led the Cardinals with a tenth place finish, covering the eight-kilometer course in 27:02.2. First-year student Ethan Kahl and junior Michael Brockway took twenty-first (27:34.8) and twenty-fifth (27:39.3), respectively, while sophomore Justin Kumrow and first-year student Erik Kucera also scored points, placing thirty-seventh (28:01.7) and forty-second (28:21.9), respectively. Junior Logan Van Buren placed forty-ninth (28:48.2) and first-year student Evan Rivera took seventy-fifth (30:21.9) to round out Plattsburgh State's top seven runners.
In the team standings, the Cardinals finished in front of sixth-place Union College (155), seventh-place Clarkson University (186) and eighth-place SUNY Potsdam (249). Vassar College's senior Miles Takiguchi finished first individually with a time of 25:28.7.
The women’s cross country team finished fifth as well at the invitational, with a score of 148 points, gaining experience on the course that will be used for this year's NCAA Division-III Mideast Region Championships.
Graduate student Aislyn McDonough was the top finisher for the Cardinals, navigating the six-kilometer course in 25:20.5 and placing twenty-fourth overall. Sophomore Sarah Smith finished thirty-fourth, in 26:13.5, while first-year student Marissa Colvin took forty-fifth (27:24.2) and senior Andie Carroll placed forty-seventh (27:40.2). Junior Natalia Castro crossed the finish line fifty-second (28:00.5), while first-year student Virginia Lucchetti and sophomore Grace Boyle rounded out Plattsburgh State's top seven runners by finishing fifty-fifth (28:25.7) and sixty-fourth (29:57.7), respectively.
The Cardinals bested sixth-place Plymouth State University by 13 points, while Clarkson University took seventh in the team standings with 195 points. St. Lawrence’s junior Alli Sibold finished first individually (22:30.7).
Plattsburgh State competes in its final tune-up before the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Championships on Saturday, Oct. 15, when it runs at the Connecticut College Invitational.
Women’s Soccer
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women's soccer team fell in a closely contested game on Saturday afternoon, losing to the defending SUNYAC champs Geneseo 1-0 in full time. Plattsburgh out shot the Knights 12-8 but were unable to find the back of the night for only the second time this season.
The Cardinals fall to 4-3-1 overall and are now 0-2-1 in SUNYAC play. Geneseo, playing in their first conference game of the year, improves to 4-3-1 and is 1-0-0 in SUNYAC games.
The game was played evenly throughout, with each team generating opportunities throughout. Neither was able to get one past the other's goalkeeper as Julia Ennis and Angel Bennet each played excellently in net. The Cards held a 7-2 shot advantage in the first half, winning the battle 12-8 overall, but each team put an even amount of shots on goal, as Plattsburgh had a slim 6-5 advantage in that category.
The Cardinals had their best opportunity in the 66-minute, as Kirsten Villemaire was able to shake her defender working to her left foot on the right side of the field. The graduate student put a strong, low shot on the goal and the ball made its way past the keeper, but found the left word work instead of the back of the net, back into play for a Geneseo defender to clear.
The Knights got the game's lone goal as an attempted clearance hit off of Dana Schoeps, who was able to control the ball past two Cardinal defenders, winning the one-on-one versus the goalkeeper.
Ennis took the loss despite some strong play and four saves, as her record fell to 2-3 on the season.
The ladies will look towards a SUNYAC matchup at home on Wednesday, Sept. 28 as they welcome local rival Potsdam to town for a 4 p.m. start.
Volleyball
CORTLAND — The Plattsburgh State women's volleyball team dropped a 3-0 (25-8, 25-14, 25-11) State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) decision to defending conference champion SUNY Cortland on Saturday afternoon at Corey Gymnasium.
Cortland hit .297 for the match while holding a 15-2 edge in service aces, an 8-2 margin in blocks and a 26-23 cushion in digs.
First-year setter/right side Kyleigh Ganz led the Cardinals with four kills and five assists, while graduate student middle hitter Alicia Fisher floored three kills and had two total blocks . Junior setter Emma Rivers distributed six assists, while junior defensive specialist/libero Shannon Fitzpatrick defended a team-high five digs.
Plattsburgh State falls to 4-7 overall (0-2 SUNYAC) with the loss and next hosts SUNY Oneonta on Friday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m. The match will also serve as the women's volleyball's program's celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Cortland rises to 9-3 overall (3-0 SUNYAC) with the win and next hosts Fredonia on Friday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m.
