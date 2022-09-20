CORTLAND — With just 17 seconds left on the game clock, senior Juan Velez ripped a huge shot from well outside the box into the goal to stun the defending SUNYAC champs, #17 Cortland and earn Plattsburgh State men’s soccer a tie on Saturday afternoon. The goal was the first of Velez’s career in 22 games played, helping Plattsburgh pick up a big point in the SUNYAC standings.
The Cards move to 4-1-1 with the tie, as they have picked up a win and a tie since their first loss of the season. Cortland moves to 4-2-1 overall and picks up the tie in SUNYAC play to open their conference campaign.
Against Cortland, the opening 45 minutes didn’t see much action, as only five total shots were taken. Cortland took the lead in the 23rd minute as a long blast from Riley Williams found the net for a score.
Plattsburgh came out looking to make a statement in the second half, scoring their first goal of the game as Dylan Shalvey knocked in his second goal of the season off of a saved Brian Coughlan shot. However, Cortland was able to answer that goal, with two scores of their own, coming within a four-minute span as they built a 3-1 lead.
Ten minutes after the third Red Dragon goal, Coughlan brought life into the Plattsburgh faithful with a 19-yard free kick that the sophomore bent inside the right post. Now trailing by just one goal, a tie was well within reach for the Cards. Four shots just missed their target for the Cardinals, as they created chance after chance down just one score.
With time winding down, and under 30 seconds to go, Velez picked up a shoveled pass from John Hayes, ripped the shot from deep outside of the goalie box, and pierced the bottom left of the net to send his teammates into a frenzy. With just 17 seconds left, nothing came of the final moments, as Cortland was stunned to walk away with a tie after leading by two goals with 20 minutes of game action remaining.
The men’s soccer team welcomes New Paltz to Plattsburgh on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. as the team will face last year’s second-place finisher in the conference standings.
Tennis
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women’s tennis team posted its first SUNYAC victory of the season on Saturday at the Memorial Tennis Courts, blanking Oswego State, 9-0.
In doubles play, senior Cydney Bond and sophomore Hallie Hurwitz won, 8-6, at the No. 1 spot, senior Alyana Leandry and junior Jackie Svantner prevailed, 8-2, at No. 2 and juniors Nicole Svantner and Samantha Svantner triumphed, 8-4, at No. 3.
Leandry and junior Sarah Benowitz won by identical scores of 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 and No. 4 singles, respectively, while Samantha Svantner captured No. 3 singles by a 6-2, 6-1 score. Hurwitz battled to a 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 5, while Bond closed out the match with a thrilling 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 1-0 (10-6) triumph at the top spot in the lineup. Sophomore Sophia Gottschall won by default at No. 6 singles.
Plattsburgh State rises to 3-3 overall (1-2 SUNYAC) with the win and next hosts Saint Michael’s College on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 4 p.m.
In other tennis news, Leandry was named the SUNYAC Tennis Singles Athlete of the Week, for the period ending Sept. 18, as announced Monday by the conference office.
Leandry went 3-0 in singles play this past week for the Cardinals. She prevailed, 6-4, 6-4, at No. 1 singles against her counterpart from Castleton University in a 7-2 victory on Wednesday, and she followed that up with a 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles in a 7-2 loss to SUNY Cortland on Friday and a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 2 singles in a 9-0 triumph over Oswego State Saturday. For the season, Leandry is 4-2 in singles action.
Volleyball
SCHENECTADY — The Plattsburgh State women’s volleyball team dropped a pair of five-set matches against strong competition at the Union/Russell Sage Crosstown Challenge, falling to host Union College, 3-2 (25-11, 25-22, 17-25, 21-25, 15-11), before dropping a 3-2 (15-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-23, 15-7) decision to Skidmore College.
The Cardinals nearly pulled off a reverse sweep of the Dutchwomen in their first match of the day, winning the third and fourth sets by comfortable margins before dropping the fifth set, 15-11.
Union hit .195 as a team for the match, while Plattsburgh State fashioned a .187 hitting percentage. The Dutchwomen owned the upper hand in service aces (16-6), while the Cardinals were superior defensively with an 8-6 margin in blocks and a 73-65 cushion in digs.
Junior Payton Zophy and senior Jenn Braun each notched 12 kills, with Zophy adding 19 digs to complete the double-double. First-year Kyliegh Ganz handed out 28 assists and defended 12 digs for a double-double, while first-year Jeannette Ashong finished with five total blocks.
In the Cardinals second match of the day, the Thoroughbreds overcame a 2-1 deficit in sets won, winning the fourth and fifth frames to capture the victory.
Plattsburgh State hit .179 for the match compared to Skidmore’s .144 hitting percentage, and the Cardinals had the upper hand in service aces (14-13) and blocks (9-7). The Thoroughbreds owned a 62-57 advantage in digs.
Braun ignited the Cardinal attack with 14 kills, while Ganz and junior Emma Rivers combined for 27 assists. Rivers also excelled at the service line with five aces. Defensively, junior Shannon Fitzpatrick defended 10 digs, while Ashong totaled six blocks.
Plattsburgh State falls to 4-5 overall with the losses and next visits Oswego State on Friday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m. in its SUNYAC opener.
Women’s Soccer
PLATTSBURGH — Trailing for exactly 45 minutes, Allison Seidman knocked a header off a missed shot into the back of the net, tying the score at one with Cortland, and eventually forcing a tie between Plattsburgh and the Red Dragons. The goal was Seidman’s first of the 2022 campaign, as she has now scored in back-to-back years against Cortland in the regular season.
The Cardinals moved to 4-1-1 with the tie, as they picked up a point in the conference standings against a strong opponent in Cortland.
In an important SUNYAC contest, each team came ready to play from the first whistle. Plattsburgh State had some strong looks early on, recording three shots within the first 12 minutes of game action, while the Red Dragons had two good looks at the goal in the first 12 minutes as well.
Cortland got on the board first off a throw-in as two Red Dragon offenders combined to get the ball to Jaden Galluzzo who scored the goal. Cortland stood strong on defense after allowing no shots from Plattsburgh until the end of the half.
At the half, the Cardinals came out strongly once more, creating two strong chances around the 63-minute mark that resulted in an offsides call and an Avery Durgan shot that was saved by Cortland.
In the 78th minute, the team got a home bounce as a blocked Durgan shot ricocheted directly to the head of Seidman, who redirected the ball into the goal to tie the game with just 12 minutes to go. Each team was able to attempt another shot, but neither could find the back of the net, resulting in the 1-1 tie.
Lauren Haley picked up the tie for her work goal, as the sophomore had four saves to move her season record to 2-0-1.
At halftime, the team held a ceremony celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX, as Gena Rosenbaum Trornbey, ‘06, Mary King Lotemplia, ‘87, Kathie Cameron, ‘92, and Donna Dixon, ‘93 were in attendance at the game on Saturday.
The Cards will head to New Paltz on Wednesday, Sept. 21, for a SUNYAC match, as the team will look to get a win for themselves in their conference record.
