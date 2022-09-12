PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh State suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday night, falling to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute 2-1 in full time. Senior Alex Graci collected his first goal of the season and the seventh of his career for the Card’s lone score of the game.
Plattsburgh falls to 3-1 with the loss and finally has their eight-game win streak dating back to last season, snapped. RPI improves to 1-2-1, as they finally move into the win column in 2022 and also pick up their first win in Plattsburgh since 1986.
Once the clock started, the game was quickly pushed into the Engineers’ favor, an Engineer player connected on a shot in the fifth minute to put his team on top. RPI continued to control the pace in the first half, testing goalkeeper Teddy Healy throughout the first period.
Graci evened the score in the 26th minute when a Brian Coughlan corner kick was cleared to the top of the box by an RPI defender and right to the feet of Graci, who laced a shot into the left side of the net for the goal. The shot attempt was Plattsburgh’s first and only shot of the half, as the offense made their best opportunity count.
While RPI seemed to have stronger control in the first half, outshooting the Cardinals 5-1, Plattsburgh evened the playing field in the second half, going shot for shot with RPI in the second period. Each team took five shots in the half, with each side finding strong opportunities to break the tie. Healy helped the game remain tied in several instances, including an incredible save in the 54th minute, punching a rocket off the foot of an Engineer with his outstretched arm to the right side of the field.
In the 79th minute, a foul on the edge of the box gave a chance for a penalty kick to RPI, and they took advantage, slotting a shot into the upper left corner of the goal for the lead. The Engineers were able to play keep away for the final 11 minutes, stopping Plattsburgh from getting a chance to tie the game, handing the Cardinals their first loss of 2022.
The Cardinals will be back in action at home on Tuesday, Sept. 13 against Russell Sage at 7 p.m. for their last non-conference tuneup before they head to Cortland on Saturday.
Tennis
PLATTSBURGH — The lady Cardinals dropped an 8-1 decision to defending State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) champion SUNY Oneonta in its home and conference opener on Saturday afternoon at the Memorial Tennis Courts.
Sophomore Hallie Hurwitz downed her counterpart from Oneonta at No. 5 singles, winning a super tiebreaker, 10-5, after forcing that super tiebreaker set by winning the second set, 6-4. Junior Nicole Svantner nearly prevailed at No. 6 singles, falling, 10-7, in a super tiebreaker.
In doubles action, Nicole Svantner and junior Samantha Svantner forced a tiebreak at the No. 3 position, but the Red Dragons ultimately prevailed, 8-7 (7-3).
Plattsburgh State falls to 1-2 overall (0-1 SUNYAC) with the loss and next visits Castleton University on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 4 p.m.
Cross Country
OSWEGO, N.Y. – The men’s cross country team finished second out of seven teams with 59 points at the Oswego State Invitational on Saturday, racing on what will be this year’s State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Championship course.
The Cardinals were 11 points ahead of third-place SUNY Oneonta and also finished ahead of Oswego State (fifth, 144 points) and SUNY Potsdam (seventh, 199 points) among the SUNYAC teams at the meet. SUNY Cortland won the team title with 28 points, while Cortland’s senior Ryan Cory took first individually (16:25.7).
Sophomore Noah Bonesteel posted the Cardinals’ top finish, placing fifth in the five-kilometer race with a time of 17:00.8. Junior Michael Brockway took seventh (17:11.6), while first-year student Ethan Kahl placed 10th (17:31.3). Sophomore Justin Kumrow and first-year student Erik Kucera each scored points for Plattsburgh State by taking 13th (17:35.8) and 26th (18:20.3), respectively, while junior Logan Van Buren and first-year student Evan Rivera rounded out the Cardinals’ top seven runners by crossing 36th (18:53.2) and 41st (19:15.0), respectively.
The women’s cross country team was also in action Saturday, as they also competed at the Oswego State Invitational.
Graduate student Aislyn McDonough was the top finisher for Plattsburgh State, as she covered the five-kilometer course in 21:37.1 to place sixth out of 43 runners. First-year student Virginia Lucchetti and senior Andie Carroll took 20th (24:54.4) and 21st (24:55.7), respectively, while first-year student Jodie May placed 25th (25:18.3). Junior Natalia Castro and sophomores Olivia Doud and Grace Boyle rounded out the Cardinals’ top seven runners by finishing 28th (25:37.6), 32nd (26:19.3) and 33rd (26:27.1), respectively.
As a team, Plattsburgh State placed fourth with a score of 78 points, just 15 points behind third-place Oswego (63). SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry took home the team title with a score of 42 points, while SUNY Oneonta’s junior Megan Francoeur placed first individually (20:12.8).
Plattsburgh State next competes at the Aldrich Invitational hosted by Middlebury College on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Volleyball
PLATTSBURGH – Plattsburgh State closed out action at the Plattsburgh State Classic on Saturday at Memorial Hall in dramatic fashion, using a reverse sweep to down Elmira College, 3-2, after topping SUNY Poly, 3-0 earlier in the day.
The Cardinals, who were the only unbeaten team on the weekend at the Plattsburgh State Classic, rise to 3-3 overall with the wins and next compete at the Union/Russell Sage Crosstown Challenge from Friday-Saturday, Sept. 16-17, beginning with a 6 p.m. match against Cazenovia College on Friday.
Plattsburgh State began the day with a straight-set sweep of SUNY Poly, hitting .289 for the match while owning the upper hand in service aces (18-1). Both teams finished with 32 digs, while the Wildcats had the match’s lone block.
While the Cardinals scored the first two points of the match, the Wildcats cut the gap to one on a kill by senior outside hitter/middle hitter Emma Draper. Plattsburgh State answered with six straight points, and a termination by junior outside hitter Payton Zophy extended the Cardinal advantage to 8-1. The Cardinals scored at least three consecutive points on four occasions down the stretch to take a 25-9 win in the first.
SUNY Poly turned the tables in the early going of the second set, jumping out to a 5-1 lead. Plattsburgh State regained the advantage on the strength of a 5-0 run, during which junior defensive specialist/libero Andraya Warner-Davis landed a pair of service aces. The two teams traded points until a 5-0 Cardinal surge, which included three kills from senior right side Jenn Braun, opened up a 17-13 Plattsburgh State advantage. While the Wildcats pulled within two at 21-19, the Cardinals pulled away and claimed the second stanza, 25-19.
After back-and-forth play marked the beginning of the third set, Plattsburgh State rattled off seven unanswered points, and a pair of kills from first-year outside hitter Maggie Lyon staked the Cardinals to a 14-5 cushion. SUNY Poly countered with three straight points, while a 7-0 Plattsburgh State tear in response gave the Cardinals the momentum for good. Plattsburgh State clinched the match with a 25-10 triumph in the third.
Braun keyed the Cardinal attack with 10 kills on 16 swings for a .625 hitting percentage, while Lyon fashioned a .538 attack percentage on eight kills and one error in 13 attempts. Junior setter Emma Rivers and first-year student Kyleigh Ganz combined for 29 assists, while first-year defensive specialist Madison Bolinger led the back row defensively with eight digs.
In the second match, which wound up being the Cardinals’ greatest show of resiliency so far in 2022, Plattsburgh State weathered losses in the first two sets before winning the third, fourth and fifth to hand Elmira a five-set defeat.
The Cardinals hit .124 for the match and owned a 67-62 advantage in digs. Elmira posted a 10-5 edge in service aces and out blocked Plattsburgh State, 8-6. The Soaring Eagles were limited to .064 hitting, which included a -.061 mark in the third set and a .000 hitting percentage in the fourth.
Elmira opened the first set by taking a 5-1 lead, while a Braun kill and a pair of Soaring Eagle attacking errors cut the gap to one. The two sides traded points until Elmira went on a 6-2 tear and took a 15-9 advantage. Plattsburgh State clawed back with a 5-0 spurt that was capped off by a block assist by Zophy and first-year middle hitter Jeannette Ashong, and the Cardinals eventually drew within one following a Zophy termination and two Soaring Eagle hitting miscues. Elmira opened up some separation by taking a 23-20 lead, but a service error and a Braun kill pulled the Cardinals within one. The Soaring Eagles closed out the set with kills by senior right side Amelia Martin and sophomore middle hitter/right side Samantha Garry, claiming the first, 25-22.
The second set began as a stanza of runs, as Elmira hopped out to a 10-5 lead before a 10-1 Cardinal tear pinned Plattsburgh State to a 15-11 cushion. The Soaring Eagles scored five straight points to take the lead back and never trailed from that point forward in the second. First-year outside hitter/right side Sanaia Estime broke up the surge with a kill, but Elmira scored nine of the set’s final 12 points to take the second set, 25-19.
Elmira appeared destined for a straight-set sweep in the third, using a 6-0 run to construct an 11-6 edge. A small run kept the Soaring Eagles in front 15-8, and the momentum seesawed between the two teams before Elmira took an 18-11 lead. Plattsburgh State won five straight points, and a kill by graduate student right side Kaitlyn Bjelko drew the Cardinals within two at 18-16. The two teams traded points until the momentum swung fully in Plattsburgh State’s direction with a match-defining six-point tear. Estime ignited that run, accounting for three kills. While an attacking error ultimately gave Elmira the serve back at 23-21 in favor of Plattsburgh State, a Braun kill and a Soaring Eagle attacking error forced a fourth set with a 25-21 Cardinal win in the third.
The Cardinals opened up the fourth with leads of 8-5 and 10-6, but the Soaring Eagles stormed back with five unanswered points to seize an 11-10 edge. The two sides traded points until Plattsburgh State went up for good with six unanswered points; Zophy capped off that surge with a kill. While Elmira scored three of the next five points, a kill by Ashong and two Soaring Eagle attacking errors handed Plattsburgh State a 25-18 victory in the fourth.
The result of the fifth set was largely sealed by the Cardinals gaining separation early on in the stanza, as a 5-1 run that Zophy punctuated with a kill gave Plattsburgh State a 6-2 advantage. Elmira scored the next two points before a Ganz kill and three Zophy terminations put the Cardinals out in front, 10-4. The Soaring Eagles eventually pulled within three at 13-10, but an Elmira setting error and a Rivers ace gave the Cardinals a 15-10 match-clinching triumph in the fifth.
Zophy tied a career high in kills with 13, and she completed the double-double with 19 digs. Braun finished with 10 kills, while Bolinger defended 18 digs. Rivers and Ganz each handed out 21 assists, while Ashong dominated at the net defensively with five total blocks.
