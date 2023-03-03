WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Lady Cardinals cruise to win over Norwich, 13-3
NORTHFIELD, Vt. — Senior midfielder Emma McLaughlin set single-game program records in points (nine) and goals (nine) and tied the single-game program record in caused turnovers (seven), as the Plattsburgh State women’s lacrosse team rolled to a 13-3 win over Norwich University in non-conference action on Wednesday afternoon at Sabine Field.
Her single-game goal record eclipsed the previous mark of seven held by Allie Vangas (at SUNY Potsdam on Feb. 22, 2021) and Frankie Porcaro (against Castleton University on April 22, 2019), her single-game points record broke the previous mark of eight set by Vangas at Potsdam on April 22, 2021 and her seven caused turnovers matched the program record of seven held by senior midfielder Caroline Noia, which she set on April 21, 2021 at Potsdam.
The Cardinals finished with a 40-14 edge in shots and a 12-6 advantage in draw controls. Both teams collected 21 ground balls.
Plattsburgh State rises to 2-0 overall with the win and next visits Utica University on Saturday, March 4, at 3 p.m.
McLaughlin scored a pair of goals 18 seconds apart in the opening two minutes of the game to put the Cardinals on the board, with her first score being assisted by sophomore midfielder Caitlin Nash. Norwich cut the gap to one with a goal by senior attacker/midfielder Maddie Etherton before Nash tallied 16 seconds later. Etherton cashed in midway through the first quarter to pull the Cadets back within one, while senior midfielder Lindsay Guzzetta scored with two seconds left to put Plattsburgh State out in front, 4-2, through 15 minutes of play.
McLaughlin provided the only goal of the second quarter, as her goal 1:11 into the period gave the visitors a 5-2 halftime lead.
Noia scored 1:51 into the third quarter before Norwich’s sophomore midfielder Quinn Mustone whittled the deficit to three with 8:13 remaining in the stanza. Plattsburgh State scored seven unanswered goals to end the game, the last six of which were scored by McLaughlin. Nash tallied woman-up with 4:15 to go in the third before McLaughlin scored with 1:05 remaining to hand the Cardinals an 8-3 lead heading into the final quarter.
McLaughlin accounted for all five goals in the fourth quarter, with sophomore attacker Maddy Garcia assisting on her first of that stretch, first-year attacker Cynthia Barnosky assisting on her fourth of that span and Guzzetta assisting on the final goal of the contest with 4:01 left in the fourth.
Beyond McLaughlin, Nash scored twice, while Guzzetta registered three points on a goal and two assists. McLaughlin also collected five ground balls to add to her record-tying seven caused turnovers, while Guzzetta, Nash and junior defender Janey Adams each controlled three draws.
For Norwich, Etherton scored twice, while sophomore defender Lindsey Parker scooped up seven ground balls and caused two turnovers.
Junior goalie Johanna Malone made four saves in the win for the Cardinals, while junior goalie Maeve Noble-Lowe turned aside 14 shots in the loss for the Cadets.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Thornton gets first win as coach, beating Canton 14-2
CANTON — Head coach Darry Thornton earned his first win in his inaugural game at the helm of the Plattsburgh State men’s lacrosse program, as the Cardinals cruised to a 14-2 win over SUNY Canton on Wednesday afternoon at the SUNY Canton Turf in the 2023 season opener for both teams.
Junior goalie Dan Clements shined in goal for Plattsburgh State, making 10 saves in 52:57 of work while allowing just one goal. Canton had three goalies combine for 22 saves in the loss.
The Cardinals owned the upper hand in shots (58-24) and ground balls (43-35), and they went 28-for-33 on clears and 6-for-13 on extra-man opportunities. The Kangaroos were 10-for-17 at the face-off dot but were scoreless on seven chances with the extra man. Plattsburgh State kept Canton off the board until 4:12 into the fourth quarter.
Plattsburgh State rises to 1-0 overall with the win and next visits Russell Sage College on Friday, March 3, at 3 p.m.
Senior midfielder Owen Lorenzetti opened scoring 1:13 into the game, while senior attackman Robby Martin cashed in on a pass from sophomore attackman Mike Walsh less than two minutes later. It marked the first point for Walsh as a Cardinal. Junior attackman John Eiseman buried a feed from Martin midway through the opening stanza, and Plattsburgh State carried a 3-0 lead into the quarter break.
Senior midfielder Gustav Rugg scored man-up midway through the second quarter before sophomore midfielder Ely Bruhns netted his first collegiate goal 43 seconds later to put Plattsburgh State up, 5-0. Martin then scored a pair of man-up goals, with Eiseman and Walsh each earning an assist. Eiseman’s unassisted goal 1:06 before halftime gave the Cardinals an 8-0 advantage heading into the intermission.
Eiseman scored man-up 1:07 into the third quarter on a pass from Rugg, while first-year midfielder Tim Keenan buried his first collegiate goal 53 seconds later on a Walsh feed. Walsh connected with Martin for a goal 54 seconds after Keenan’s marker, while Walsh scored his first goal as a Cardinal man-up with 7:15 to go in the third, relying on an assist from Lorenzetti. Martin converted on a pass from sophomore defenseman Kyle Ruland to score man-up before sophomore attackman Ryan Weaver deposited a pass from junior midfielder Anthony Faber into the back of the cage with 2:30 to go in the third to hand the Cardinals a 14-0 cushion heading into the final regulation frame. Faber’s assist marked his first collegiate point.
Canton accounted for the only scoring in the fourth quarter, with sophomore attackman Austin Mesler tallying unassisted 4:12 into the period before sophomore attackman Alex Jacobs cashed in on a feed from senior attackman Kyle Fingar with 3:10 left.
Martin keyed the Cardinal attack with seven points on five goals and two assists, while Walsh registered five points on a goal and four assists and Eiseman recorded four points on three goals and an assist. Senior defenseman Julian Pigliavento scooped up a team-high five ground balls, while senior defenseman Jack Brien caused three turnovers. At the ‘X,’ sophomore midfielder Jab Duval Lapaix went 6-for-12.
For Canton, senior midfielder Noel Abreu won 10-of-17 face-offs and collected seven ground balls. First-year defenseman Holden Hewlett finished with two caused turnovers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.