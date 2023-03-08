WOMEN'S LACROSSE
SYRACUSE — Emma McLaughlin has been named the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) offensive and defensive athlete of the week as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon. McLaughlin is the first player in program history to earn athlete of the week honors.
The senior midfielder set the program record with eight goals and tied the program records in points (8), ground balls (9), and caused turnovers (7) in the team's 13-3 win over Norwich. Each were career highs for the senior who finished the day by making all eight of her shots on goal and fashioned a .667 shot-on-goal percentage. She now leads the Cardinals in goals (eight), points (nine), ground balls (15) and caused turnovers (nine) on the young season.
The team is currently 2-0 and will next play at Clarkson today, at 4 p.m. before they open up their home schedule against SUNY Canton on Saturday, Mar. 18 with an 11 a.m. start.
MEN'S LACROSSE
SYRACUSE — SUNYAC has selected Robby Martin and Dan Clements as the conference offensive and defensive athletes of the week for the period ending on Mar. 5, as announced by the conference office on Monday afternoon. This is the team's first selection since Stephen Kane was the athlete of the week back in April of 2021.
In two games last week, Martin was one of the main cogs in team's offense that saw two Plattsburgh wins. He was awarded the offensive athlete of the week after tallying seven goals and four assists for 11 total points, while also putting 14 total shots on goal. The senior attacker started the year off with a five goal, two assist performance versus SUNY Canton, as the team won its season-opener 14-2. He also added three ground balls in the game and caused a turnover in his seven-point outing. In a game against his former school of Russell Sage, the Saugerties native had two goals and two assists, while adding five ground balls and putting six shots on goal in the 10-9 win over the Gators.
Clements earned defensive player of the week for two strong games in goal, as he helped the Cards to their first two wins of the season. The junior goalie was strong over the entirety of the week, picking up 22 total saves for a .688 save percentage in over 112 minutes of action. In the win against Canton, he allowed just one goal while making 10 saves for a fantastic .909 save percentage. Against Russell Sage, he nearly matched his career-high mark of 13 saves with 12, as he led the Cards to their second win of the season in closely contested game.
The men's lacrosse team is currently 2-0 and will next travel to Skidmore College for a road non-conference matchup today, at 3:30 p.m.
