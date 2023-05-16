WOMEN

CHESTER, Pa. — Graduate student Aislyn McDonough of the Plattsburgh State women’s track and field team placed ninth out of 43 runners in the 800-meter run at the Widener Final Qualifier hosted by Widener University on Monday.

McDonough clocked a time of 2:14.64, splitting a 1:06.27 in the first 400 meters before bringing back the final lap in 1:08.37.

MEN

CHESTER, Pa. — Sophomore Noah Bonesteel of the Plattsburgh State men’s track and field team placed 29th out of 73 runners in the 800-meter run at the Widener Final Qualifier on Monday.

Bonesteel charted a time of 1:55.80, running the first lap in 57.56 before bringing home the final 400 meters in 58.25.

Plattsburgh State next competes at the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference (AARTFC) Outdoor Championships from Wednesday-Thursday, May 17-18, at Susquehanna University.

AARTFC Qualifiers:

Noah Bonesteel – 800-meter run (1:55.80)

Aislyn McDonough – 800-meter run (2:14.64)

