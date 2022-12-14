WOMEN’S HOCKEY
NORTON earns POTW honors
SYRACUSE — Sophomore defenseman Mattie Norton was named the Northeast Women’s Hockey League (NEWHL) Player of the Week, for the period ending Dec. 11, 2022, as announced Tuesday by the league office. This marks Norton’s first-ever NEWHL Player of the Week honor.
Norton helped lead Plattsburgh State to its seventh Norwich East/West Hockey Classic championship over the weekend, recording three points on a goal and two assists en route to earning a spot on the All-Tournament Team. She scored the overtime game winner with 6.9 seconds left in the extra session on Saturday, lifting the Cardinals to a 3-2 victory over No. 8 Elmira College. Norton also had an assist in the win.
She then assisted on Plattsburgh State’s game-winning goal with three minutes left in regulation on Sunday, as the Cardinals blanked previously unbeaten and third-ranked Adrian College, 1-0, in the championship game. For the season, Norton is tied for 10th in the NEWHL in points (12 – 3 goals, 9 assists).
Nease named week’s top backstop
SYRACUSE — Senior goaltender Lilla Nease of Plattsburgh State WAS named the NEWHL Goalie of the Week, for the period ending Dec. 11, 2022, as announced Tuesday by the league office. This marks Nease’s third career NEWHL Goalie of the Week accolade, as she previously earned the honor on Nov. 29, 2022, and Nov. 23, 2021.
Nease backstopped Plattsburgh State to its seventh Norwich East/West Hockey Classic championship over the weekend, fashioning a .964 save percentage and a 0.96 goals-against average to earn Tournament MVP honors. She made 31 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over No. 8 Elmira College on Saturday before posting a 22-save shutout in a 1-0 victory over previously unbeaten and third-ranked Adrian College in Sunday’s championship game.
For the season, Nease ranks second in the NEWHL in both save percentage (.935) and goals-against average (1.49).
Plattsburgh State (11-2-0, 7-1-0 NEWHL) has nearly a month off from competition before visiting defending national champion Middlebury College on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m.
