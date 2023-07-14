INDIANAPOLIS — Senior Sara Krauseneck of the Plattsburgh State women’s ice hockey team is one of a record-breaking 619 female student-athletes to be nominated by NCAA member schools for consideration of the 2023 Woman of the Year award.
Since 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year program has recognized graduating female student-athletes for excellence in academics, athletics, community service and leadership throughout their college careers. Within the nomination pool, 227 nominees represent Division III institutions.
Krauseneck’s nomination comes on the heels of winning the State University of New York Athletic Conference’s (SUNYAC’s) 2022-23 Dr. Dolores Bogard Award, which is given to a senior female student-athlete with the best combination of academic and athletic ability as voted upon by the membership body.
Academically, Krauseneck posted a 3.71 cumulative GPA and graduated cum laude in May with a Bachelor of Science in biology. She earned 2022-23 SUNY Women’s Ice Hockey Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors, was a five-time SUNYAC Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll recipient and was inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma honor society in 2020-21.
Krauseneck, a two-time CCM/American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) All-America selection, a three-time First-Team All-Northeast Women’s Hockey League (NEWHL) honoree, a two-time NEWHL Tournament MVP and a 2022-23 All-USCHO choice, recorded 138 career points on 62 goals and 76 assists during her four years in a Cardinal uniform. Krauseneck, who finished as the 2022-23 NCAA Division III statistical champion in game-winning goals (8), led the NEWHL in points with 41 in addition to ranking second in goals (20) and fourth in assists (21), and her +31 rating ranked second in the league. She also tied for ninth in Division III in points and tied for 14th nationally in points per game (1.41). Krauseneck finished the year with a 12-game point streak and had 13 games this season with two or more points. In the program’s career record books, she is tied for fifth in game-winning goals (17), tied for ninth in assists (76) and tied for ninth in power-play goals (19).
During Krauseneck’s tenure with the program, the Cardinals went 107-9-1 overall, won four NEWHL championships and captured the 2019 NCAA Division III national title. During that span, Plattsburgh State made three NCAA Tournament semifinal appearances and held the top seed in the 2020 NCAA Tournament that wound up being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By virtue of her nomination for NCAA Woman of the Year by Plattsburgh State, Krauseneck will move into a pool of candidates that will be considered as the SUNYAC’s conference-level nominee, and conferences can recognize two nominees if at least one is a woman of color or an international student-athlete. The Woman of the Year Selection Committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will choose the Top 30 honorees—10 from each division—from the conference-level nominees. The Top 30 honorees will be announced in October.
VOLLEYBALL
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Plattsburgh State women’s volleyball team has earned the United States Marine Corps/American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award for the 2022-23 academic year, as announced Thursday by the AVCA.
Plattsburgh State was one of 229 NCAA Division III women’s volleyball programs to earn the distinction. The Cardinals own a 3.30 cumulative team GPA through the spring 2023 semester.
The award, initiated in the 1992–93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale.
Plattsburgh State, which enters its third season under the direction of head coach Kelsea Healis, opens up its 2023 season hosting the Cardinal Classic from Friday-Saturday, Sept. 1-2.
TRACK AND FIELD
NEW ORLEANS — The Plattsburgh State men’s and women’s track and field teams earned U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic Team recognition for the 2023 season, as announced Thursday by the USTFCCCA.
A total of 167 NCAA Division III men’s programs and a total of 216 Division III women’s programs earned the honor.
In order to qualify for USTFCCCA All-Academic Team distinction, teams must own a cumulative GPA of at least 3.1 on a 4.0 scale through the most recent semester/quarter.
Led by second-year head track and field coach Andrew Krug, the men posted a 3.24 cumulative GPA, while the women fashioned a 3.44 cumulative GPA.
Additionally, Janyll Barber and Aislyn McDonough were named USTFCCCA All-Academic Athletes.
To qualify as a USTFCCCA All-Academic Track and Field Athlete, student-athletes must have compiled a cumulative grade point average of 3.30 on a converted 4.0 scale. They also have to had competed in an NCAA Indoor or Outdoor Championship, or have finished the regular season ranked in the national top 50 in an individual event or ranked in the national top 35 in a relay event on the official NCAA Descending Order List provided by TFRRS.org.
Barber, who graduated this past May with a 3.70 GPA as a fitness and wellness leadership major, was a four-time outdoor USTFCCCA All-Region honoree and a three-time national qualifier. She led the region in the 400-meter hurdles, as she clocked a program-record time of 1:00.70 at the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Outdoor Championships on May 5. Her time also ranked sixth in NCAA Division III. Barber earned Second-Team All-SUNYAC honors as well this spring, as she finished second in the 400-meter hurdles at the SUNYAC Outdoor Championships.
McDonough, who owned a 3.76 undergraduate cumulative GPA and is currently pursuing master’s degrees in childhood education and special education, earned her first outdoor USTFCCCA All-Region honor after a season in which she ranked third in region in the 800-meter run. Her time of 2:14.64 that she achieved at the Widener Final Qualifier on May 14 served as her fastest time of the season, and she also was the SUNYAC champion in the event, earning First-Team All-SUNYAC recognition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.