T&F
WOMEN
CANTON — The Plattsburgh State women’s track and field team opened up its 2022-23 indoor season on Saturday at the Saints Holiday Relays hosted by St. Lawrence University, placing fourth with 101.5 points.
Junior Becca Christie posted the top result in the high jump, leaping 1.50 meters (4’ 11”). In addition to Christie, others who posted top-three finishes included junior Michaela Schaffer in the triple jump (second, 10.93 meters – 35’ 10.5”) and the long jump (second, 4.95 meters – 16’ 3”), first-year student Marissa LeDuc in the long jump (second, 5.10 meters – 16’ 8.75”), graduate student Kaitlyn Bjelko in the weight throw (second, 13.18 meters – 43’ 3”) and shot put (third, 11.54 meters – 37’ 10.5”), first-year student Mikayla Khadijah in the 60-meter hurdles (10.65) and senior Jasmine Piper in the weight throw (third, 12.98 meters – 42’ 7”). LeDuc also took sixth in the high jump (1.45 meters – 4’9”) and seventh in the 60-meter hurdles (11.16).
In addition, the 4x400-meter relay team of graduate student Aislyn McDonough, first-year student Jayelee Southwell, senior Andie Carroll and first-year student Virginia Lucchetti placed second with a time of 4:37.73.
Others who scored points included McDonough in the mile run (fourth, 5:31.42), Carroll in the 3,000-meter run (fourth, 12:36.52), first-year student Libby Daly in the high jump (tied for fourth, 1.45 meters – 4’ 9”), first-year student Jodie May in the 3,000-meter run (fifth 13:55.43), sophomore Grace Boyle in the 3,000-meter run (sixth, 14:20.07), senior Jessica Landman in the 300-meter dash (seventh, 44.78), Lucchetti in the mile run (seventh, 5:31.42), junior Katie Bergé in the high jump (seventh, 1.40 meters – 4’7”), Piper in the shot put (seventh, 9.82 meters – 32’ 2.75”) and senior Deanna Zoch in the 60-meter dash (eighth, 8.66).
Plattsburgh State has a month and a half off from competition until it next competes at the Middlebury Winter Classic hosted by Middlebury College on Saturday, Jan. 21.
SUNYAC Qualifiers
Deanna Zoch – 60-meter dash (8.49)
Aislyn McDonough – Mile run (5:31.42)
Marissa LeDuc – 60-meter hurdles (10.55), high jump (1.45 meters – 4’ 9”), long jump (5.10 meters – 16’ 8.75”)
Mikayla Khadijah – 60-meter hurdles (10.65)
Becca Christie – High jump (1.50 meters – 4’ 11”)
Libby Daly – High jump (1.45 meters – 4’ 9”)
Michaela Schaffer – Long jump (4.95 meters – 16’ 3”), triple jump (10.93 meters – 35’ 10.5”)
Kaitlyn Bjelko – Shot put (11.54 meters – 37’ 10.5”), weight throw (13.18 meters – 43’ 3”)
Jasmine Piper – Shot put (9.82 meters – 32’ 2.75”), weight throw (12.98 meters – 42’ 7”)
Mia Sanford – Weight throw (10.26 meters – 33’ 8”)
MEN
CANTON — The Plattsburgh State men’s track and field team also opened up its 2022-23 indoor season on Saturday at the Saints Holiday Relays hosted by St. Lawrence University, placing fourth with 48 points.
Senior Brexton Montville and sophomore Noah Bonesteel each placed second in their respective events, with Montville taking second in the 300-meter dash (36.27) and Bonesteel finishing second in the mile run (4:31.50). Junior Michael Brockway also boasted a top-three finish, placing third in the 3,000-meter run (9:20.03).
Others who scored points included first-year student Julius James in the long jump (fourth, 6.29 meters – 20’ 7.75”), first-year student Charles Cypress in the 300-meter dash (fifth, 37.50), senior Cody Monnat in the 300-meter dash (sixth, 37.53), first-year student Jordan Williams in the 60-meter dash (sixth, 7.24), senior Aidan Masten in the long jump (sixth, 6.15 meters – 20’ 2.25”), sophomore Justin Kumrow in the 3,000-meter run (seventh, 9:37.24) and sophomore Nicolas Anderson in the long jump (5.95 meters – 19’ 6.25”).
In addition, the 4x400-meter relay team of Bonesteel, Kumrow, junior Sean Grady and first-year student Lukas McIntosh placed fourth with a time of 4:06.05.
Plattsburgh State has a month and a half off from competition until it next competes at the Middlebury Winter Classic hosted by Middlebury College on Saturday, Jan. 21.
SUNYAC Qualifiers
Brexton Montville – 60-meter dash (7.08)
Jordan Williams – 60-meter dash (7.24)
Julius James – 60-meter dash (7.28), long jump (6.29 meters – 20’ 7.75”)
Charles Cypress – 60-meter dash (7.29)
Noah Bonesteel – Mile run (4:31.50)
Aidan Masten – Long jump (6.15 meters – 20’ 2.25”)
MEN’S BASKETBALL
NEW PALTZ — In a high-scoring affair the Plattsburgh State men’s basketball team fell to SUNY New Paltz 107-85 in State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) action. Both teams shot over 50% from the floor on a hot-shooting night, but the Hawks’ 19-23 performance at the charity stripe and dominance on the glass and in the paint was the difference in this one.
Kevin Tabb found himself in familiar territory as the team and game’s leading scorer with 24 points on 9 for 14 shooting. Sophomore guard Franklin Infante posted 16 points, along with six boards, five assists, and two steals in the team’s loss, while Erik Salo added 13 points and six rebounds. For the Hawks, Sean St. Lucia had 21 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists, while Brandon Scott contributed 17 points off the bench.
Plattsburgh finished the night shooting at a 52 % clip while hitting 8 of 22 three-pointers (36%) for a solid shooting performance. The team only managed a 55% mark from the line on the night on 20 attempts, while New Paltz was at 83%. Along with shooting 57% from the field, the Hawks dominated the interior, winning the battle on the glass 45-24 and outscoring the Cards in the paint 68-42.
With the loss, Plattsburgh falls to 3-5 overall and 0-3 in SUNYAC and will next play Middlebury in a difficult non-conference test on the road on Dec. 7.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
NEW PALTZ — Despite a furious fourth-quarter run and comeback, Plattsburgh State fell to SUNY New Paltz on Saturday afternoon in SUNYAC action, 74-60. The team shot 10-20 from the field in the fourth period, nearly matching their previous three quarters field goal total, but could only make up three points of a large lead that the Hawks had built.
First-year forward Imani Walcott posted her second career double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals, while first-year guard Kortney McCarthy added 12 points, shooting 4-8 from the floor. Mya Smith and Izzy Wilbur each had ten points for Plattsburgh in the losing effort. Brianna Fitzgerald posted 16 points and 12 boards for the Hawks as the game’s high-scorer while Maddie Gillis had 15 points off the bench for New Paltz.
The fourth quarter boosted Plattsburgh’s overall shooting marks from the field, as they finished at 37% from the floor, but struggled from the free throw line, only making 13 of 23 (57%) attempts from the charity stripe. New Paltz shot the ball at a 41% clip, making seven three-pointers in the game while making 15 of 22 free throws. The Hawks were able to separate themselves by forcing 19 Cardinal turnovers and turning them into 22 points.
The Cards drop to 3-5 and 0-3 in SUNYAC play with the loss and will match up with Middlebury on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 5:30 for their next matchup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.