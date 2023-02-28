DAY 1
MEN
BROCKPORT — Senior Brexton Montville qualified for finals in the 60-meter dash and the 200-meter dash, as the Plattsburgh State men’s track and field team wrapped up the first day of competition at the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Indoor Championships on Friday evening at SUNY Brockport’s Special Events and Recreation Center.
Montville was the top qualifier for Saturday’s final in the 60-meter dash, as he clocked a lifetime best 6.98. He also earned a spot in Saturday’s 200-meter dash final, as he clocked a 22.80 during Friday’s first round to place eighth. In addition to Montville, first-year student Jordan Williams took ninth in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.13.
First-year student Charles Cypress placed 12th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.92, while juniors Jeremy Gundrum and Michael Brockway took 14th (16:13.49) and 16th (16:17.74), respectively, in the 5,000-meter run. The distance medley relay team of sophomore Justin Kumrow, first-year student Nick Gelsomino, junior Logan Van Buren and first-year student Erik Kucera clocked a sixth-place time of 10:47.97 in the distance medley relay, but the event was not scored due to several teams running a shorter distance than the event requires.
WOMEN
BROCKPORT — The Plattsburgh State women’s track and field team wrapped up the first day of competition at the SUNYAC Indoor Championships on Friday evening at SUNY Brockport’s Special Events and Recreation Center, as the Cardinals placed sixth out of nine teams with 13 points.
Junior Michaela Schaffer put Plattsburgh State on the board with a fourth-place finish in the triple jump (10.70 meters – 35’ 1.25”), while first-year student Marissa LeDuc placed fifth in the pentathlon with a score of 2,738 points. The distance medley relay team of first-year student Virginia Lucchetti, sophomore Morgan Thompson, junior Natalia Castro and sophomore Sarah Smith charted a fifth-place time of 13:26.39.
Junior Katie Bergé took ninth in the pentathlon (2,033 points), senior Jasmine Piper and graduate student Kaitlyn Bjelko claimed 11th (13.29 meters – 43’ 7.25”) and 14th (12.86 meters – 42’ 2.25”) in the weight throw, respectively, senior Jessica Landman placed 15th in the 400-meter dash (1:03.45) and senior Deanna Zoch finished 16th in the 60-meter dash (8.63) to round out the Cardinals who competed on Friday.
DAY 2
MEN
BROCKPORT — Senior Brexton Montville finished second in the 60-meter dash and seventh in the 200-meter dash, helping lead the Plattsburgh State men’s track and field team to a seventh-place finish at the SUNYAC Indoor Championships on Saturday.
Montville clocked a 7.02 in the 60-meter dash to finish as the runner-up in that event in addition to charting a time of 22.65 in the 200-meter dash to place seventh.
Sophomore Justin Kumrow took seventh in the mile run with a time of 4:20.00, while sophomore Noah Bonesteel placed seventh in the 3,000-meter run (8:47.15). Senior Aidan Tous also scored points individually for the Cardinals, placing eighth in the shot put (12.91 meters – 41’ 4.25”).
The 4x400-meter relay team of first-year students Charles Cypress, Stephen Fleury and Nick Gelsomino and junior Logan Van Buren combined for a sixth-place time of 3:35.54 in the event.
Rounding out the rest of the Cardinals who competed were first-year student Erik Kucera in the mile run (14th, 4:33.14) and senior Aidan Masten in the long jump (14th, 6.28 meters – 20’ 7.25”).
Plattsburgh State will send a select number of individuals who have qualified to the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference (AARTFC) Indoor Championships from Friday-Saturday, March 3-4, at The Armory in New York City.
AARTFC Qualifiers
Brexton Montville- 60-meter dash (7.02), 200-meter dash (22.65)
Justin Kumrow- Mile run (4:20.00)
Noah Bonesteel- 3,000-meter run (8:47.15)
WOMEN
BROCKPORT — Graduate student Aislyn McDonough added the title of SUNYAC champion to her already-impressive career résumé, helping lead the Plattsburgh State women’s track and field team to a sixth-place finish at the SUNYAC Indoor Championships on Saturday.
McDonough made her move in the final 200 meters of the 800-meter run, breaking away from two runners at the top of the pack. She crossed the finish line at 2:16.37, charting the 30th-fastest time in NCAA Division III so far this season.
Junior Becca Christie and first-year student Libby Daly each scored points in the high jump, with Christie tying for fourth (1.52 meters – 4’ 11.75”) and Daly placing eighth (1.42 meters – 4’ 7.75”). Graduate student Kaitlyn Bjelko took fourth in the shot put, registering a mark of 12.27 meters (40’ 3.25”).
The quartet of senior Jessica Landman, first-year student Marissa LeDuc, McDonough and sophomore Morgan Thompson scored fifth-place points for Plattsburgh State in the 4x400-meter relay, as they clocked a time of 4:21.80.
Rounding out the rest of the Cardinals who competed were junior Michaela Schaffer in the long jump (5.07 meters – 16’ 7.75”), sophomore Sarah Smith in the mile run (10th, 5:28.45) and senior Jasmine Piper in the shot put (14th, 10.79 meters – 35’ 4.75”).
Plattsburgh State will send a select number of individuals who have qualified to the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference (AARTFC) Indoor Championships from Friday-Saturday, March 3-4, at The Armory in New York City.
AARTFC Qualifiers
Aislyn McDonough- 800-meter run (2:16.37)
Kaitlyn Bjelko- Shot put (12.27 meters — 40’ 3.25”)
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
ALBANY — Senior midfielder Lindsay Guzzetta scored a career-high five goals, as the Plattsburgh State women’s lacrosse team opened up the 2023 season with a 14-11 non-conference win over Russell Sage College on Sunday afternoon at the ACHPS Athletic Field.
The Cardinals held a 22-21 edge in shots and a 23-20 advantage in ground balls, while the Gators owned a 15-14 cushion in draw controls. Plattsburgh State was 10-for-25 on clears, while Russell Sage went 13-for-19.
First-year attacker Cynthia Barnosky scored her first collegiate goal to open scoring 1:16 into the game, while Guzzetta cashed in on a pass from senior midfielder Caroline Noia 29 seconds later. First-year attacker Erica Dickinson fired in her first collegiate marker 30 seconds after Guzzetta’s goal to make it a 3-0 game, while sophomore defender/midfielder Rachel LaMar found the back of the cage just over a minute later.
Noia and Guzzetta each scored to push the lead out to 6-0, with Guzzetta’s goal being assisted by Barnosky, but Russell Sage received two straight goals from junior midfielder Marissa Key to cut the gap to 6-2. Dickinson scored with one second left in the first quarter to hand Plattsburgh State a 7-2 lead through 15 minute of play.
The Gators scored twice in the early stages of the second quarter, with junior attacker Grace Hines scoring on a pass from junior midfielder Ashley Hearn and senior midfielder Caroline Musinski tallying unassisted with 12:47 left in the second quarter. Dickinson and Guzzetta each scored to swell the lead to 9-4.
After Hines scored 5:29 into the third quarter for the Gators, Noia and senior attacker Kate Kennedy each tallied, with sophomore attacker Maddy Garcia earning an assist on Kennedy’s goal. Guzzetta scored before senior attacker Samantha Shafer tallied for the Gators with 31 seconds left in the third quarter, and the Cardinals took a 13-6 lead into the fourth.
Russell Sage tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, as the Gators scored four straight goals after a marker from Guzzetta that was assisted by senior midfielder Emma McLaughlin. Hines and junior attacker Alexandra Queeney each scored with 12:51 and 11:32 left in the fourth quarter, respectively, while Hearn and Musinski each tallied woman-up midway through the frame to close out scoring.
Beyond Guzzetta, Noia recorded four points on three goals and an assist, while Dickinson netted three goals. McLaughlin scooped up six ground balls, while first-year defender Lillian Gilroy caused four turnovers in her collegiate debut. Noia, Guzzetta and sophomore midfielder Caitlin Nash each controlled four draws.
Junior goalie Johanna Malone made five saves in the win for the Cardinals, while sophomore goalie Madalyn Walsh turned aside three shots in the loss for the Gators.
Plattsburgh State rises to 1-0 overall with the win and next visits Norwich University on Wednesday, March 1, at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.