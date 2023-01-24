INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
MEN
MIDDLEBURY — The Plattsburgh State men’s track and field team resumed its indoor schedule on Saturday afternoon, competing at the Middlebury Winter Classic hosted by Middlebury College. There was no team scoring at the meet.
Senior Brexton Montville registered a pair of top-four finishes, taking third in the 60-meter dash (7.17) and fourth in the 200-meter dash (23.20).
Others who placed in the top eight included senior Aidan Masten in the long jump (third, 6.05 meters – 19’ 10.25”), junior Michael Brockway in the 5,000-meter run (third, 15:46.01), first-year student Jordan Williams in the 60-meter dash (fifth, 7.19), first-year student Charles Cypress in the 200-meter dash (fifth, 23.20), junior Jeremy Gundrum in the 5,000-meter run (fifth, 16:20.16) and sophomore Justin Kumrow in the 5,000-meter run (seventh, 17:08.24).
WOMEN
MIDDLEBURY — Graduate student Kaitlyn Bjelko won the shot put and placed fourth in the weight throw, as the Plattsburgh State women’s track and field team resumed its indoor season at the Middlebury Winter Classic on Saturday afternoon.
Bjelko won the shot put with a mark of 11.31 meters (37’ 1.25”) in addition to placing fourth in the weight throw with a toss of 12.05 meters (39’ 6.5”).
First-year student Marissa LeDuc also posted a pair of top-eight finishes, placing seventh in both the long jump (4.80 meters – 15’ 9”) and the 60-meter hurdles (10.97). Graduate student Aislyn McDonough (Rouses Point, N.Y./Northeastern Clinton) finished second in the 800-meter run, clocking a time of 2:25.09.
Other top-eight finishes came from senior Jasmine Piper in the weight throw (third, 12.51 meters – 41’ 0.5”), sophomore Sarah Smith in the 5,000-meter run (third, 21:01.18), junior Becca Christie in the high jump (fourth, 1.50 meters – 4’ 11”) and junior Michaela Schaffer in the long jump (fifth, 4.93 meters – 16’ 2.25”).
Both the Plattsburgh State men’s and women’s teams next will compete at the St. Lawrence Invitational hosted by St. Lawrence University on Saturday, Jan. 28.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
PLATTSBURGH — Senior goaltender Lilla Nease posted a 16-save shutout, her third shutout of the season, as the No. 3 Plattsburgh State women’s ice hockey team stretched its winning streak to seven with a 1-0 win over SUNY Canton in Northeast Women’s Hockey League (NEWHL) action Friday afternoon at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena.
The Cardinals finished with a 35-16 edge in shots on goal and continued to play well on the power play, going 1-for-3. The Kangaroos were scoreless on one power-play opportunity.
The lone goal of the contest came when junior forward Ciara Wall scored on the power play at 5:24 of the second period. Senior defenseman Kendall Wasik passed D-to-D to first-year defenseman Taya Balfour on the left point, and Balfour wristed a shot that Wall deflected past the Kangaroo netminder high glove side.
With Canton’s goalie pulled in the final 1:16 of regulation, Plattsburgh State sustained significant pressure, and the best chance to net an insurance goal came when graduate student forward Nicole Unsworth took a shot just wide of the net from the blue line.
Plattsburgh State rises to 15-2-0 overall with the win and closes out the non-conference portion of its schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 5:30 p.m. at Williams College.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
FRIDAY
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men’s basketball team fell to the Brockport Golden Eagles on Friday night 81-63 in a State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) contest. The Cardinals were able to stay close to the league’s top team, trailing by just three points at the break before being outscored by 15 points in the second half.
Sophomore guard Kevin Tabb paced the Card’s offense, pouring in 16 points on 50% shooting from the field while hitting two three-pointers and adding three steals. Junior swingman Justin Blanchett had a strong scoring night as well with 13 points, also pulling down five rebounds. For Brockport, David Grady had a strong offensive game with a game-high 23 points and 12 rebounds, also blocking three shots.
The first half looked like it was going well into Brockport’s favor as the game began, with the Golden Eagles going up 13 points at the 11:45 mark, 20-7. Plattsburgh then rattled off a 12-1 run to pull back within two points, with an Erik Salo free throw capping the run. The half remained class from then on, with a Tabb three giving the Cards a 38-37 lead just before the 1:30 mark. Back-to-back buckets from Brockport helped the team regain the lead and go up 41-38 into the break, as Plattsburgh would not get closer than three points for the remainder of the game.
Brockport slowly built their lead out in the second half, using their strong interior presence to get easy buckets and end offensive possessions for Plattsburgh. Through the first 10 minutes of the second half, the Cards were able to keep the deficit in the single-digits, and trailed by 10 points with just 4:44 to go, after Blanchett knocked down his lone three-pointer of the game. Over the final four-plus minutes, however, Brockport outscored Plattsburgh 10-2, pushing their lead to 18 as Jakai White knocked a three down with 27 seconds to set the largest deficit of the game.
SATURDAY
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men’s basketball team defeated the visiting Knights of Geneseo on Saturday evening by a score of 84-73, taking home a SUNYAC win in the process. The Cards shot the ball well from the field (52.5%) and poured in 11 three-pointers, shooting at a 40.7% clip from deep.
Sophomore point guard Franklin Infante was the conductor of the Cardinal offense today, as he put together one of his best games of the season, pouring in a team-high 19 points while also coming up with eight assists and six boards. Senior forward Erik Salo had a 17-point performance for Plattsburgh, also pulling down eight rebounds on 7-9 shooting. Kevin Tabb also contributed 16 points, with some big buckets down the stretch, and Willard Anderson Jr. had 10 points. Cole Kattan finished with a game-high 27 points for Geneseo, also picking up seven rebounds on 11-20 shooting.
Plattsburgh shot the ball well from the floor and the line, making nine of ten free throws in the second half. The Knights shot 50% from the floor but only were able to connect on 33% of their shots from deep. Along with better shooting, the Cardinal’s bench was a big reason for the win, as the second unit gave the Cards 27 points, while Geneseo’s bench only contributed seven points.
The Cards now find themselves at 7-10 overall and move to 3-7 in SUNYAC play. They will make the trip to Oswego for their next game, playing the Lakers at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
FRIDAY
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women’s basketball team erased a 22-point halftime deficit, taking a late fourth-quarter lead, but fell as the horn sounded to Brockport in SUNYAC play. After a layup was missed by Brockport, Zairea Hannah rebounded a put-back the miss as time expired, breaking a 68-68 tie and giving her team the victory.
Sophomore guard Izzy Wilbur was fantastic for the Cards in this one, as she posted a career-high 22 points to go along with five boards and two assists. She finished 6-14 from the field, knocking down three three-pointers, and also made 7-9 shots at the charity stripe. First-year guard Jaden Wilson also had a career night, putting up 14 points off the bench to give the team a much-needed scoring punch in the second half. Payton Couture had a double-double for the Cardinals, posting 11 points and 10 boards in the loss. For Brockport, Anna Felice put together a 19-point performance in 21 minutes off the bench, hitting three three-pointers as well.
The Golden Eagles used hot three-point shooting to earn the win, starting the game off at 9-20 in the first half, before finishing the game 12-30 (40%) from deep. The team also went 10-12 from the line, whereas Plattsburgh struggled, going 15-27 from the stripe. The Cards were able to shoot a better clip from the field overall in this one, shooting 38% but struggled from distance (25%) until the fourth quarter when they hit three of five attempts.
SATURDAY
The Plattsburgh State women’s basketball team was defeated on Saturday afternoon by the Geneseo Knights, falling 84-34 in SUNYAC action. The team could not find any offensive rhythm in the game, shooting just 16.7% from the field and 15.6% from deep.
Izzy Wilbur followed up her career-high performance on Friday night with 12 points to lead the Plattsburgh scorers. The sophomore guard connected on three triples and also had one steal over 26 minutes of action. For the Knights, Hannah Stockman had a game-high 20 points while both Kerry Dennin and Lauren Romito posted double-doubles, each finishing with 10 rebounds, as well as 15 and 11 points, respectively.
While Plattsburgh struggled to connect on shots from the field, Geneseo was able to get high-percentage looks throughout, shooting exactly 50% from the floor. The Knights dominated the interior, outrebounding Plattsburgh 55-36 while outscoring them 50-8 in the paint.
The Cardinals fall to 6-11 overall and now find themselves at 2-8 in conference play. For their next matchup, the Cards will travel to Oswego on Jan. 27, playing the Lakers at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.