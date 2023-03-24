PLATTSBURGH — Senior defenseman Jacob Modry from the Plattsburgh State men’s ice hockey team has been named a 2022-23 CCM/American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) Third-Team All-American, as announced Thursday by the AHCA.
Modry, who also earned First-Team All-State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) distinction this season, was tied for second in the SUNYAC in assists with 19, and his 23 points were the most among any defenseman this year in the conference. In addition, his +18 rating ranked second in the SUNYAC, and he blocked 20 shots on the year. Modry posted a pair of three-point games this season, as he dished out three assists in the FirstLight Shootout championship game on Nov. 26 against Norwich University and tallied a goal and two assists in the team’s regular-season finale at SUNY Morrisville on Feb. 15. He was selected to both the FirstLight Shootout and Comfort Inn Complex Winter Classic All-Tournament teams this season. Modry finishes his career with 44 points on eight goals and 36 assists.
Plattsburgh State went 20-6-2 overall (12-3-1 SUNYAC) in 2022-23, winning its 24th SUNYAC championship and qualifying for the NCAA Division III Tournament for the 23rd time in its history.
