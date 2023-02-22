ICE HOCKEY PLAYOFF TICKET INFO
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation has announced ticket pricing for the home ice hockey playoff games this weekend at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena.
For women’s ice hockey’s Northeast Women’s Hockey League (NEWHL) Tournament semifinal-round game against fourth-seeded SUNY Canton at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, adults are $5, while children 5-12 are $3. Tickets are free of charge for current students (with valid ID) from NEWHL-member schools. The box office will open at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
For men’s ice hockey’s State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Tournament semifinal-round game against an opponent to be determined at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, all tickets are $8, with current students (with valid ID) from SUNYAC-member schools being admitted free of charge.
After a period of time where season ticket holders have the opportunity to purchase playoff tickets, ticket sales will open to the general public on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 9 a.m. Beginning at that time, tickets may be purchased online at plattsburgh.universitytickets.com, in person at the Field House Box Office between the hours of 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Thursday or Friday, or over the phone at (518) 564-4062. The box office will be open beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
KRAUSENECK WINS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
SYRACUSE — Graduate student forward Sara Krauseneck of Plattsburgh State has been named the NEWHL Player of the Week for the period ending Feb. 19, 2023, as announced Tuesday by the league office.
This marks Krauseneck’s fourth career NEWHL Player of the Week honor.
Krauseneck registered five points on two goals and three assists over the weekend to extend her points streak to eight straight games. She scored a goal and added an assist while fashioning a +2 rating in a 5-0 win over Buffalo State on Friday before notching three points on a goal and two assists while recording a +3 rating in an 8-0 victory over the Bengals on Saturday. For the season, she ranks second in the NEWHL in both points (36) and goals (17).
MCLEAN WINS ROOKIE OF THE WEEK
SYRACUSE — First-year forward Emma McLean of Plattsburgh State has been named the NEWHL Rookie of the Week for the period ending Feb. 19, 2023, as announced Tuesday by the league office.
This marks McLean’s first NEWHL Rookie of the Week honor.
McLean tallied two assists and fashioned a +3 rating in a weekend sweep of Buffalo State. She offered two assists and had a +2 rating in a 5-0 win over Buffalo State on Friday before owning a +1 rating in an 8-0 victory over the Bengals on Saturday. For the season, she has five points on a goal and four assists.
WEEKLY RANKINGS ANNOUNCED
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Plattsburgh State women’s ice hockey team has moved up to the No. 2 spot in this week’s DCU/USCHO.com Division III Top-15 poll with 282 voting points, as announced on Monday.
Plattsburgh State extended its winning streak to 15 this past weekend, sweeping Buffalo State. The Cardinals won, 5-0, on Friday before prevailing, 8-0, on Saturday.
The Cardinals (23-2-0, 17-1-0 NEWHL) next host fourth-seeded SUNY Canton in the semifinal round of the Northeast Women’s Hockey League (NEWHL) on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 3 p.m.
MEN’S HOCKEY
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Plattsburgh State men’s ice hockey held on to the No. 7 spot in the DCU/USCHO.com Division III Top-15 poll with 178 voting points, as announced on Monday.
Plattsburgh State defeated SUNY Morrisville on Wednesday evening in its regular-season finale, prevailing by a 5-3 final.
The Cardinals (18-5-2, 12-3-1 SUNYAC) next host the highest-remaining seed of the teams playing first-round games in the semifinal round of the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.