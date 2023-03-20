WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Union 18
Plattsburgh State 5
PLATTSBURGH — Senior midfielder Lindsay Guzzetta set career program records in goals and draw controls in the Plattsburgh State women's lacrosse team's 18-5 setback to Union College on Saturday afternoon at the Field House Complex. Guzzetta finished with a goal and six draw controls to set the program mark in both. Her 59 goals eclipsed the former mark of 58 set by Emily Caoili from 2019-22, while her 89 draw controls bettered the former record of 88 set by Frankie Porcaro from 2019-21.
The Dutchwomen finished with a 27-24 edge in shots while holding a 15-12 cushion in draw controls. The Cardinals won the ground ball battle, 16-15. On clears, Union was 18-for-20, while Plattsburgh State was 13-for-18.
Senior midfielder Caroline Noia opened scoring 31 seconds into the game, finding the back of the cage on a feed from first-year attacker Cynthia Barnosky, but Union responded with nine straight goals that spanned the first and second quarters. Plattsburgh State cut the deficit to 9-4 following goals by senior attacker Kate Kennedy, Noia and senior midfielder Emma McLaughlin, with McLaughlin's marker being woman-up, but Union's senior attacker Sydney McPartlon scored with 1:13 left in the second quarter to spell the halftime score of 10-4.
Union outscored Plattsburgh State, 6-0, in the third before Guzzetta netted her record-breaking goal 3:08 into the fourth. The Dutchwomen scored twice more in the final 5:10 of the fourth quarter.
Noia led the Cardinal attack with two goals, while Guzzetta finished with six draw controls and three ground balls. Defensively, first-year defender Lillian Gilroy notched three ground balls and two caused turnovers.
For Union, McPartlon registered nine points on seven goals and two assists, while senior midfielder Dana Truini and senior midfielder Drew Charlton each scored three goals. Junior midfielder Dana Nelson controlled seven draws, while three Dutchwomen scooped up two ground balls.
Junior goalie Johanna Malone made four saves in the loss for the Cardinals, while first-year goalie Sydney Widlitz steered aside 10 shots in the win for the Dutchwomen.
Plattsburgh State drops to 3-2 overall with the loss and opens up State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) play on Saturday, March 25, at 11 a.m. when it hosts Buffalo State on Senior Day.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Hartwick 16
Plattsburgh State 4
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men's lacrosse team fell, 16-4, to Hartwick College in non-conference action on Saturday afternoon at the Field House Complex.
The Hawks finished with a 49-43 edge in shots and a 44-31 cushion in ground balls while going 30-for-36 on clears and 14-for-24 on face-offs. The Cardinals were 19-for-27 on clears and went 1-for-7 on extra-man opportunities in addition to holding Hartwick scoreless on one chance with the extra man.
Junior midfielder Logan Jones put the Cardinals on the board with a goal 14 seconds into the first quarter before Hartwick's sophomore midfielder Tyler Nocito cashed in on a pass from senior attackman Pete Conley with 3:28 to go in the opening stanza to knot the tally at 1-all. Hartwick then scored nine straight goals to open the second quarter before junior attackman John Eiseman scored on a pass from senior midfielder Michael Swift to stop the run with 3:38 to go in the second.
The Hawks outscored the Cardinals, 4-0, in the third quarter and received a goal from senior midfielder Evan Johanns before Plattsburgh State closed the game on a 2-1 run. Senior attackman Robby Martin scored man-up on a pass from Eiseman, and after Hartwick scored, senior midfielder Owen Lorenzetti tallied unassisted with 3:14 left.
Eiseman finished with a goal and an assist to lead the Cardinal attack and also contributed to the possession game with six ground balls and two caused turnovers. Senior defenseman Julian Pigliavento, sophomore defenseman Kyle Ruland and first-year defenseman Connor Vanella each caused two turnovers as well, while sophomore midfielder Jimbo Farrelly went 7-for-13 at the 'X.'
For Hartwick, Conley notched eight points on six goals and two assists, while junior midfielder Daniel Beltran went 14-for-24 on face-offs and scooped up seven ground balls.
Junior goalie Dan Clements made 13 saves in 54:40 of work for Plattsburgh State, while senior goalie Kyle McKee turned aside 17 shots in the win for Hartwick.
Plattsburgh State falls to 2-4 overall with the loss and next hosts Clarkson University on Wednesday, March 22, at 4 p.m.
