WOMEN’S HOCKEY
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State Cardinals women’s ice hockey team took home third place this past weekend at the annual Cardinal/Panther Classic. After falling to Wisconsin-River Falls in the opening round, 3-2, the group responded in the consolation game, defeating Elmira, 7-0.
The Wisconsin-River Falls Falcons would go on to win the tournament, defeating top-ranked Middlebury, 3-2, in overtime.
Following the split weekend, Plattsburgh State fell to the number-four spot in the D-III rankings. However, Plattsburgh State rose to 8-1-0 overall with the win on Sunday and next visits SUNY Cortland on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. to resume Northeast Women’s Hockey League (NEWHL) play.
Plattsburgh State 7, Elmira 0
Thanks in part to an efficient power play, the No. 3 Plattsburgh State women’s ice hockey team posted a convincing 7-0 victory over No. 4 Elmira College in the consolation game of the Busters Cardinal/Panther Classic on Sunday afternoon at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena. It marked the largest margin of victory for either team in their 62-game all-time series dating back to their first meeting in 2001-02.
The Cardinals went 4-for-5 on the power play and held the Soaring Eagles scoreless in six chances with the extra skater. Plattsburgh State finished the game with a 36-34 edge in shots on goal.
Senior goaltender Lilla Nease made a career-high 34 saves to earn the shutout, which included a 17-save second period. Sophomore defenseman Mattie Norton recorded three points on a goal and two assists, while junior forward Mae Olshansky dished out three assists. As a result of her play during the tournament, Norton was named to the All-Tournament Team.
UW-River Falls 3, Plattsburgh State 2
The No. 3 Plattsburgh State women’s ice hockey team fell to the No. 6 University of Wisconsin-River Falls, 3-2, on Saturday afternoon to open up the Busters Cardinal/Panther Classic at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena.
UW-River Falls scored the go-ahead goal 6:52 into the third period, and that score held down the stretch. Plattsburgh State pulled its goal with 52 seconds remaining, and while the Cardinals took five shots, three of which were put on goal by graduate student forward Sara Krauseneck, the Falcons held on for the win.
The Cardinals owned a slight edge in shots on goal, 26-25, while both teams were scoreless on the power play, with Plattsburgh State going 0-for-2 and UW-River Falls going 0-for-1.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SYRACUSE — Junior guard Willard Anderson Jr. has been tabbed the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Athlete of the Week for his performance in the team’s win over Skidmore on Nov. 22. Anderson posted 20 points in the win off the bench, defeating the Thoroughbreds for the first time since 2018.
Despite coming off the bench, Anderson was still a huge factor in the team’s win, playing 25 minutes and making seven of ten shots from the field. The 6-2 guard also hit four three-pointers in just six attempts while knocking down both of his free throw attempts. He also pulled down five rebounds and dished out three assists while picking up one steal. The 20-point total moved his season point average from 6.8 to 9.4, as the team moved to 3-2 with the win, surpassing last season’s win total.
Anderson is the first Plattsburgh men’s basketball player to pick up the weekly award since Jonathan Patron did so for the third team that season back in the 2018-19 campaign.
Plattsburgh will play SUNY Potsdam tomorrow, Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. as the team will open up SUNYAC play with three conference games this week.
