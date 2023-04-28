BASEBALL
Cortland 10
Plattsburgh State 1
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State baseball team fell in their series opener with the Cortland Red Dragons on Thursday afternoon, as the visiting team took the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) opener over the Cardinals 10-1. The Cards limited the Red Dragons to just two earned runs over nine innings, but five errors led to eight unearned runs scoring.
Alex Kornblau and Adam Wein each had two hits and a double for Plattsburgh, as the pair both doubled in the third inning for the Cardinal’s only run. Sean Malamud took the loss for Plattsburgh, as he went five innings and gave up just one unearned one while walking none and striking out two. Kolby Mordecki was excellent for Plattsburgh in relief, retiring all six batters he faced, striking out two.
On Thursday afternoon, Cortland jumped on the board in the first, as the Red Dragons kicked off the scoring with Mat Bruno knocking in an unearned run with an RBI groundout. The team went on to add three more runs in the third as a sacrifice fly drove in a run, and an error in left field prolonged the frame, allowing two more runs to score.
The Cardinals earned their first run of the game in the bottom of the third, as Wein knocked a one-out double in the right-center gap. After a foul out, Kornblau hit a ball to right field, where a diving attempt came up short, allowing Wein to score and put the Cards on the board as they trailed 4-1.
After a scoreless fourth, Cortland broke the game open with five runs on five hits and two errors in the fifth inning. After the first out was recorded, two errors were committed by the Cardinals, opening up the big frame for the Red Dragons, with a three-run homer by Adam Mieczkowski highlighting the frame for Cortland.
Each team held each other scoreless over the next three and a half innings before Cortland added a run in the top of the ninth extending their lead to 10-1. The Cardinals then went scoreless in the bottom of the frame, securing the win for Cortland at 10-1.
Dylan Beers earned his seventh win of the year with seven strong innings on the mound, letting up just one earned run and five hits while striking out four. Mieczkowski finished the day 3-5, a triple short of the cycle, as he drove in five runs for the Red Dragons.
SOFTBALL
NEW PALTZ — The Plattsburgh State softball team fell in two State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) games on Thursday, falling to New Paltz 2-0 and 9-2. The Hawks now sit alone in first place in the SUNYAC, as Plattsburgh falls to fifth place in the standings with a 7-5 conference record.
Kristina Maggiacomo had a solid day for the Cardinals offensively and in the circle, as she totaled three hits on the day and threw six strong innings in game one as she took the loss in a pitcher’s duel. Rebecca Diller tallied two hits between both games, as the senior catcher/infielder drove in both runs in game two as well.
Game One
New Paltz 2, Plattsburgh 0
Game one of the day saw a pitcher’s duel between Maggaicomo and New Paltz ace Lindsey Roman, as the pair stymied the opposing orders throughout the game. Ultimately, Roman won the battle as she fired her ninth complete game and third shutout of the season to lower her ERA to 1.46 on the year, while Maggiacomo went six innings, allowed only five hits and two earned runs, all while striking out two batters, lowering her season ERA to 3.05.
Offensively, only Maggiacomo and Diller were able to muster hits, as they both singled to start the fourth but were unable to come around to score.
New Paltz scored the only runs of the game in the second and fourth inning, as Emmie Mae Cabrera tallied both RBIs for the Hawks. She brought the first run-in with a sacrifice fly in the second and then doubled to score a run in the fourth.
Cabrera finished 1-1 with two RBI for New Paltz while Juliet Bernstein had two hits for the Hawks.
Game Two
New Paltz 9, Plattsburgh 2
Despite striking for two first-inning runs in game two, the Cardinals fell to the Hawks 9-2, as a seven-run third inning powered New Paltz to the doubleheader sweep.
Maggiacomo had two hits in game two for Plattsburgh, with Diller driving in both runs for the Cardinals in the first inning on her lone hit of game two. Kristen Langdon and Makayla Manalo each had two hits as Langdon tallied a double and a run. Julia Golino took her first loss of the season with 2.2 innings of work in the circle, with first-year Mackenzie White notching career-highs of 3.1 IP and a strikeout in her second appearance of the season.
The Cardinals looked to start the game on the right foot in the second contest of the day, as they put together three hits in the first inning to score two runs. Langdon reached on an infield hit and Maggiacomo singled with two outs to put two on for the Cards. After a passed ball, Diller followed with an RBI single to right, plating the two baserunners and giving Plattsburgh a 2-0 lead. An infield hit in the following half-inning scored a run for New Paltz, making the score 2-1 after an inning of play.
After zeroes were put up on the scoreboard over the next two and a half innings, the Hawks’ offense erupted for seven runs in the third on seven hits, taking a commanding 8-2 lead. White was able to enter and halt the rally, but the six-run lead gave a nice cushion to starter Sydney Waldon who was able to cruise to her eighth win of the season with five innings of work. Jillian Harrison finished the game in relief for the Hawks, throwing two scoreless frames.
Jillian Shelbourne homered for New Paltz in the sixth, as the solo shot gave the Hawks the 9-2 lead that was the final score.
