OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD
WOMEN
UTICA — Senior Janyll Barber won the 400-meter hurdles with a facility record time, as the Plattsburgh State women's track and field team competed at the CNY Fast Chance Meet hosted by Utica College on Sunday.
Barber clocked a first-place time of 1:03.02 in the 400-meter hurdles, improving upon the former facility record of 1:07.87 set by Houghton College's Alexandria Wisniewski last week.
First-year student Marissa LeDuc took fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (17.52) and 12th in the long jump (4.98 meters – 16' 4.25"), senior Deanna Zoch placed sixth in the 100-meter dash (13.56) and 15th in the 200-meter dash (27.85), senior Jasmine Piper finished 10th in the 100-meter dash (13.83) and 14th in the discus throw (31.61 meters – 103' 8") and graduate student Kaitlyn Bjelko ranked seventh in the shot put (12.05 meters – 39' 6.5") to round out the Cardinals who competed at the meet.
MEN
UTICA — Senior Brexton Montville won the 100-meter dash in facility record time, as the Plattsburgh State men's track and field team competed at the CNY Fast Chance Meet hosted by Utica College on Sunday.
Montville clocked a time of 10.79 in the 100-meter dash finals, bettering the former facility record of 11.07 set by SUNY Delhi's Deron Davis earlier this season. In addition, Montville placed third in the 200-meter dash (22.08).
Senior Aidan Masten finished sixth in the long jump (6.43 meters – 21' 1.25"), while first-year student Charles Cypress took eighth in the 400-meter dash (50.61) to round out the Cardinals who competed at the meet.
