PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State softball team will look to build off a strong 2022 season and to reappear in the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) playoffs in 2023, as the team returns most of their key pieces from last year. The team finished at 14-19 overall and 9-9 in SUNYAC play to earn the sixth seed in the conference playoffs, where they earned their first SUNYAC tournament victory since 2018. The group will open its season on Mar. 12 at 11 a.m. in Little River, S.C. when they take on Stevens, who was an NCAA Tournament team last year.
Head coach Sam Van Dorn returns seven of her starters from the team’s lineup in their final tournament game last year and will lean on a talented pitching staff and a six-player senior class to lead this year’s squad.
Pitchers:
Julia Golino and Kristina Maggiacomo headline a pitching staff that was the team’s strength in 2022, as the pair combined for 180 innings of work and posted an ERA of 3.34. Maggiacomo led the team with 103.1 innings and 82 strikeouts while compiling an 8-8 record in the circle and a 3.45 ERA. She had 12 complete games and one shutout over the 2022 season. Golino tossed 76.2 innings in 16 appearances, putting up a 3.20 ERA while punching out 61 batters. She led the team with three shutouts over the season, including a one-hitter versus SUNY Potsdam.
Sophomore Mikayla Manalo also threw well for the Cards in 2022, as she posted a 2.92 ERA in seven appearances, logging 38.1 innings and striking out 17 batters.
Morgan Ormerod, Megan Pillus, and Mackenzie White all come to the North Country for the first time in 2023 and will add to an already deep and talented staff for the approaching spring season.
Infield:
With just Alex McKearin departing from last year’s infield, Van Dorn will have a strong group around the infield to depend on in 2022.
When not in the circle, Golino was a mainstay in the infield, seeing most of her action at third base. She batted .330 for the Cards last year, slugging a team-high seven doubles to go along with 32 hits and 16 RBIs. As a first-year, Claire Palmer started all 33 games for the Cards at shortstop in 2022, as she led the team with 23 runs scored and recorded 29 hits with a .287 batting average. Sam Gentile will return to second base in 2023, where she was very strong defensively and accumulated a team-high 11 walks and had 15 hits.
Also returning to the infield group in 2022 will be Alli Garman, Manalo, Kaitlin Smith, and Kelsy Waite. Manalo will continue to be an asset to the team on the mound and defensively, as well as Smith, who earned 17 starts at third base last year. Waite, who started 14 games at first base in 2022, will figure to be in the mix for time there as well as Garman in the upcoming season.
Newcomers to the infield group are Kylie Persampire, Pillus, and White, as the trio will look to push for time early in the year and in the future.
Outfield:
The returning outfield group will be solid in 2023, as they are led by 2022 All-SUNYAC Second Team selection Kristen Langdon (Burnt Hills, N.Y./Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake). The senior led the team in most offensive categories, hitting a team-best .363, along with team-high marks of 41 hits, four triples, 24 RBI, one HR, a .487 SLG%, a .400 OBP, and an .887 OPS. Langdon will captain the outfield once again in 2023 and look to finish her career strong.
The team will look to replace the production of Alexa Murray, who was the team’s All-Tournament selection last year, with their returning group of Cards in Dolly Garguilo, Kira LaBarge, Maggiacomo, and Dimitra Mouhteros. Garguilo and Maggiacomo each earned several starts in the outfield last season, with Garguilo compiling 14 hits and 10 walks and Maggiacomo blasting a home run and double. Mouhteros, who saw action in 16 games last year, and LaBarge will provide quality depth in the outfield in 2023.
The lone newcomer to the outfield group will be junior transfer Michelle Gonzales , who played two seasons at West Valley College, compiling a .307 batting average with four doubles and five triples. Gonzales should provide an impact bat for the Cards in the upcoming spring season.
Catcher:
Rebecca Diller and Danielle Torres are back for the Cards in 2023, as the pair combined to catch every inning at catcher last season. Diller earned the majority of the time and compiled 13 hits, three doubles, and nine RBI, while Torres was able to record five hits and three walks over the season.
The catching group welcomes two newcomers in 2023 as Meghan Cox and Gwen Noll will look to make an impact in the upcoming season and beyond.
—
In the conference’s preseason poll, the Cards were picked to finish fifth, with defending champion Geneseo earning the poll’s top spot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.