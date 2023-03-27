ONEONTA — Sean Malamud gave the Plattsburgh State baseball team what it needed on the mound Sunday.
The Cardinals, however, couldn’t give their starting pitcher the run support he needed.
Host Oneonta State opened SUNYAC play by holding on for a 3-2 victory over the Cardinals.
Malamud went eight innings in taking the loss as he allowed seven hits, three runs, walked one, struck out two and threw just 79 pitches.
“We got great pitching from Malamud,” Plattsburgh head coach Sam Quinn-Loeb said. “Oneonta didn’t get a hit from the third inning on.
“We played pretty well defensively. Especially Andrew Veit at shortstop.”
The Red Dragons (10-3, 1-0) scored their three runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Malamud went on to retire 18 of the last 19 batters he faced after that, and the one runner he allowed to reach base was erased on a double play.
Sean Liquori went six innings plus to get the pitching win and Logan Carriero recorded the save.
Conner Gonzalski’s fielder’s choice plated the Cardinals’ first run in the fourth and Jack Defayette hit a leadoff homer in the sixth to bring Plattsburgh to within 3-2.
“Offensively, we had a lot of loud outs,” Quinn-Loeb said. “We hit some balls that were caught on the warning track.
“They made a diving catch in left field with two on to end the game. If that ball isn’t caught, we score one and maybe two runs.”
Kyle Cremin added a double for the Cardinals who, despite having only four hits, stranded eight runners.
“We were able to minimize what they did offensively after the second inning on and kept them to three runs, giving us a chance to come back and win the game,” Quinn-Loeb said.
“We played a pretty good game and I told the guys after the game not to hang their heads.”
ONEONTA 3
PLATTSBURGH 2
It was more of the same for the Cardinals (4-9, 0-2) in their first game of a doubleheader Monday. Plattsburgh hitters continued to struggle as the Cardinals struck out 12 times and left 11 runners on base.
Losing pitcher Chris Santic gave Plattsburgh a quality start as he went 6.2 innings, surrendered nine hits, three runs, walked two and struck out four.
The Cardinals erased a 1-0 deficit with two runs in the top of the sixth when Defayette singled in a run and Adam Wein hit into a fielder’s choice.
But Jake Barrett’s home run leading off the bottom of the sixth tied it for the Red Dragons (11-3, 2-0) and Liam Kaseta’s two-out triple in the bottom of the seventh put Oneonta ahead to stay, at 3-2.
Cremin and Defayette led the Cardinals with two hits apiece, with Cremin getting a double.
Devin Rooney was Oneonta’s starter and he pitched six innings plus. Tom Roefaro picked up the win in relief and Carriero got another save.
Oneonta 5
Plattsburgh State 1
ONEONTA — The Cardinals would drop the final game of the three-game series versus the Red Dragons in the second game of the doubleheader Monday, 5-1, on the road.
Oneonta plated three in the first inning and would follow that up with an insurance run in both the second and eighth innings. But while their offense put the runs on the board, their pitching staff kept Plattsburgh State off of it, allowing just one run, coming in the sixth inning when Oneonta would walk a PSU batter with the bases loaded.
Plattsburgh State’s record now slides to 4-10 (0-3 SUNYAC) and will next take on Brockport on Friday, March 31, on the road.
—
Sunday
Oneonta State 3, Plattsburgh State 2
Plattsburgh State 000 100 100 — 2 4 0
Oneonta State 030 000 00x — 3 7 2
Malamud and Wein. Liquori, Carriero (7) and Bandura. WP- Liquori. LP- Malamud. Sv- Carriero. 2B- Cremin (PSU). HR- Defayette (PSU).
—
Monday
GAME 1
Oneonta State 3, Plattsburgh State 2
Plattsburgh State 000 002 000 — 2 7 0
Oneonta State 100 001 10x — 3 9 1
Santic, Mordecki (7) and Wein. Rooney, Roefaro (7), Shea (8), Carriero (9) and Sandoval, Bandura (7). WP- Roefaro. LP- Santic. Sv- Carriero. 2B- Cremin (PSU), Foglia (ONE). 3B- Kaseta (ONE). HR- Barrett (ONE).
