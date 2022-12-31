LAKE PLACID — With their dominant, shutout win over Saranac Lake/Lake Placid on Wednesday, the Golden Bears would claim first place in the SLP Holiday tournament. They needed to finish the tournament with a better goal differential than their rival, Potsdam, and with their 7-0 victory, they did just that.
Canton was off and running early, as they were able to fire five shots into the net in the opening period to gain a commanding lead over SLP. In the second period, while the Golden Bears pace may have slowed, they still found ways to score goals on the offensive end, and lockdown on defense, as they would score two more in the frame to jump out to a, 6-0, lead.
The Golden Bears would tack on another score on in the third period for good measure, securing the road victory.
While SLP didn't see much production on the offensive end of the ice, goalie Allie Lahart was able to stop 20 shots in net, keeping the scoring to lower than what it could’ve been.
SLP and Canton forwards Whitney Warner and Taylor Stall would also come away with all-tournament honors following the contest.
—
Canton 7, SLP 0
CCS;4;2;1;—;7
SLP;0;0;0;—;0
First Period- 1, CCS, Stall (Southwick, Francis), 5:11. 2, CCS, Lesperance, 7:48. 3, CCS, Francis, 12:58. 4, CCS, Howell (Southwick, Baxter), 18:03.
Second Period- 5, CCS, Gyassian, 5:50. 6, CCS, Blevins (Beeles, Nee), 11:58.
Third Period- 7, CCS, Francis, 19:43.
Shots- CCS, 27-6.
Saves- Bullock, CCS, 6. Lahart, SLP, 20.
Potsdam 4
Beekmantown 2
LAKE PLACID — After trailing, 2-1, with less than five minutes to play in the final period, the Sandstoners didn’t quit. Led by Jessika Bullock, Adalee DiMarco and Kennedy Emerson, the Sandstoners scored three straight goals for a thrilling come-from-behind victory over the Eagles, 4-2, to finish as runner up in tHoliday classic Ice Hockey tournament.
Beekmantown would strike first in the contest, when Meegan Burdo would score off assists from Sophia Amaya-Gutierrez, at the 8-minute mark to take an early advantage. However, Potsdam would strike back before the end of the period, when Emersonn would score her opening goal of the contest, tying the game at one.
After a scoreless second period, Beekmantown would again come out of a break firing, as Rachel Madore would score about-10 minutes through the frame but it wouldn't be enough, as Potsdam would score three in the final four minutes of the game to secure the win.
Beekmantown’s Katie McCormick as well as teammate Kari-Lynn Lamoy would also make All-Team honors for the tournament honors, with Lmao making it in goal and McCormick for her forward play.
Canton wins the Tournament with the best goals against. Potsdam was runner up and both Emerson and Bullock would each make the All-Tournament team for their defense throughout the year.
—
Potsdam 4, Beekmantown 2
BCS;1;0;1;—;2
PCS;1;0;3;—;4
First Period- 1, BCS, Burdo (Amaya-Gutierrez, McCormick), 7:14. 2, PCS, K. Emerson (D. Emerson), 16:11.
Third Period- 3, BCS, Madore (Phillips), 11:18. 4, PCS, Bullock, 16:20. 5, PCS, Demarco (Gagner, K.Emerson), 17:06. 6, PCS, K.Emerson, EN, 19:20.
Shots- BCS, 23-12.
Saves- Lamoy, BCS, 19. Johnson, PCS, 8. Shoen, PCS, 3.
BOYS
St. Lawrence 10
Plattsburgh 3
ALEXANDRIA BAY — The Larries scored six goals in the opening period Wednesday and they never looked back, as after opening up a, 6-1, lead early on they would prevail for an eventual, 10-3, win over the Hornets at the Alexandria Bay Ice Rink.
It was the opening frame where St. Lawrence really left their mark, as they would score three straight goals all before the five-minute mark. That stretch would be broken up by a goal from Plattsburgh’s Braeden Calkins at the seven minute mark, however, St. Lawrence would respond with three more goals in the period to take a commanding, 6-1, advantage.
Calkins would open the scoring in the second period when he would find the back of the net for a second time at the 15-minute mark, to cut Plattsburgh’s deficit to four.
Yet, the Larries again had an answer, scoring four unanswered goals to break open a 10-2 margin.
Hutch Ovios would score on a powerplay for the Hornets at the 15-minute mark of the third period, on a powerplay, but by then it was too late, as the group would fall, 10-3.
—
St. Lawrence 10, Plattsburgh 3
STL;6;1;3;—;10
PHS;1;1;1;—;3
First Period- 1, STL, Dow (Provost), 2:07. 2, STL, Lamora, 2:52. 3, STL, Donie, 4:49. 4, PHS, Calkins (Lacey), 6:56. 5, STL, Provost, 7:23. 6, STL, Dow (Donie), 12:24. 7, STL, Donie (Frary), PP, 13:34.
Second Period- 8, PHS, Calkins, 15:07. 9, STL, Dow (Frary, Donie), PP, 16:37.
Third Period- 10, STL, Lamay (Frary), 7:36. 11, STL, Frary (Lamb), 10:48. 12, STL, Vierno, 13:25. 13, PHS, Ovios (Lacey, Calkins), PP, 14:24.
Shots- STL, 30-23.
Saves- Zenger, STL, 20. Eban, PHS, 20.
Bellows Free Academy 5
Northeastern Clinton 2
ST. ALBANS, Vt. — After going into the second period, locked in a scoreless dual, Bellows Free Academy would explode for five goals in the second period to outlast the Cougars, 5-2.
“I felt like we played pretty hard tonight against a quality opponent. We had a bad stretch of hockey early in the second and it cost us the game,” said Northeastern Clinton coach Scott Lafountain. “I also felt like we battled hard right until the end of the game which is good to see.”
While the Comets would start the second with four unanswered goals, the Cougars would still have some cause to celebrate as Eddie Bulriss would score his first career goal at the seven-minute mark of the period to break up the Comets’ run.
Attempting to comeback in the game, Cougars’ Owen Ebersol would score the only goal of the third period, on a powerplay at the six-minute mark, to cut the deficit to 5-2. However, the game would finish scoreless from there-on-out, as the Cougars would take the road loss.
—
Bellows Free Academy 5, Northeastern Clinton 2
NCCS;0;1;1;—;2
BFA;0;5;0;—;5
Second Period- 1, BFA, Wilbur, 1:26. 2, BFA, Campion (Read), 2:17. 3, BFA, Rafferty (Schreindorfer), 5:37. 4, BFA, Tatro (Audy), 6:36. 5, NCCS, Bulriss (Palmer), 7:00. 6, BFA, Horton (Wilbur), 13:05.
Third Period- 7, NCCS, Ebersol (Simpson), PP, 6:13.
Shots- BFA, 27-20.
Saves- Wells, BFA, 12. Verroneau, BFS, 6. Judkins, NCCS, 22.
TUESDAY
BOYS
Ogdensburg Free Academy 12
Plattsburgh 1
ALEXANDRIA BAY — The Blue Devils went wild in the scoring column during Tuesday’s non-conference game at Alexandria Bay ice rink, as the unit was able to score 12 goals, including five in both the first and second periods, to defeat the Hornets.
Scoring the only goal of the contest Tuesday for the Hornets was Ben Coryea, who with his goal broke up a 3-0 start for the Blue Devils.
In goal for Plattsburgh, Sebastien Eban wouldstop 36 shots, whoever the offensive barrage of Ogdensburg was too much too handle to the group, all-around, in the 12-1 loss.
