POTSDAM — Rivalry matches usually bring out the best in players, but when playoffs implications are on the line, everything becomes more intense.
With nearly every seat in Maxcy Hall filled with spectators, the United States women’s hockey team faced a win-or-go-home scenario Wednesday against Canada.
While the U.S. women played arguably one of their best games of the tournament, they were unable to take down the Canadian powerhouse, falling 2-1. The loss dropped the U.S. to 2-3 overall, which solidified them as the fifth seed — one spot below semifinal contention.
U.S. head coach Brendon Knight said he couldn’t be more proud of his team despite their being eliminated by Canada.
“For those of you that don’t know, that was basically the best university Canadian players that they have to offer and our girls went toe-to-toe with them,” Knight said. “The crowd was great and that probably helped, but anytime you play Canada, if you’re not pumped up for that, you’re probably not a competitive athlete.”
After a scoreless first period, Canada recorded the first goal of the game on the penalty kill when Leah Herrfort collected a pass in the slot before making a move in front of the net and riffling the puck top shelf halfway through the middle period.
Canada’s Hannah Tait made a pass to Herrfort after she stole the puck in the offensive zone on a clearing attempt by U.S. goalkeeper Elizabeth Simmons.
“(Tait) is a really good PKer and I know she works hard,” Herrfort said. “I wasn’t shocked when I got the puck, but it was a really nice pass by her.”
Halfway through the third period, Canada extended its lead when Maria Dominico shot the puck bar down on the short side of Simmons’ right shoulder. The goal was assisted by Elizabeth Mura.
Trailing 2-0, the U.S. recorded its lone goal of the contest when Hayley Lunny, of Providence College, buried a one-timer on the power play. The goal was assisted by Madeline Leidt, of Middlebury College, and Callie Hoff, of University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
Even though the U.S. was only able to record one goal, and they weren’t without chances, the team was barely outshot by Canada, 37-35.
While trailing 2-1, the U.S. saw a huge opportunity to tie the game when Lydia Passolt found herself on a breakaway, but her shot sailed well over the net.
With a two-man advantage in the finals seconds because of a power play opportunity, along with an empty-net for an extra attacker, the U.S. nearly scored. However, Canada’s goalkeeper, Aurelie Dubuc, was a brick wall in net — recording 34 saves — while Simmons, of the University of Vermont, had 35 stops.
“The U.S. played great,” Canada’s head coach Gregory Bowles said. “It’s probably the best game that they’ve played in the tournament and it’s a shame that wasn’t seen more often because they played an outstanding game.”
While Canada will advance to the women’s playoff semifinals — they will take on Slovakia at the Olympic Center’s 1980 Herb Brooks Arena today — Bowles said Wednesday’s game versus the U.S. was a great opportunity to grow the sport.
“The USA versus Canada rivalry is mastery now,” Bowles said. “I don’t know why this wasn’t broadcasted on every sports channel in North America right now because this is a part of growing the game. A lot of people should have been able to take part in watching that.”
Despite the U.S. coming up short, fans in the stands chanted “USA! USA! USA!” in the final minutes of Wednesday’s game.
“We weren’t quite sure what to expect not being in Lake Placid at the Games,” Knight said. “But, I’ve got to be honest with you. The fan support at our games has been great. It didn’t matter what time we were playing at, whether it was 4:30 or 1 o’clock or 8 o’clock, it didn’t matter.
“We had a great crowd tonight so obviously tonight was pretty special,” he added. “A lot of those girls in there haven’t played in front of a crowd like that before so I’m sure that they are going to take a lot of memories back home with them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.