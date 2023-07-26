SARANAC LAKE — It’s going to be a fun filled three days in Saranac Lake this weekend, as people from around the country converge for the Can-Am Rugby Tournament.
Saranac Lake, and Lake Placid, will be pretty busy, beginning Friday.
“We do have a group that comes from Detroit with several different teams,” Can-Am Rugby President, Cam Moody said. “They bring a couple of men’s teams and then an old boys team as well. We’ve got the whole eastern seaboard from here to Virginia, Florida, the Carolinas, all over all over the country.”
It does get a touch of international flavor as teams from Canada make their way down.
Moody said there aren’t as many teams from Canada this year, as there were in the past, due to several championships happening in the eastern part of the country.
The tournament has five fields in Saranac Lake, and six in Lake Placid that will be used for the games. Lake Placid will have games only on Saturday, as Moody said the goal is to keep everything centered in Saranac Lake.
“Everything is kind of centered in Saranac Lake as we call it our home base,” he said. “The bands will be Friday and Saturday, within walking distance to the fields.
“So basically, Riverside Park is right near downtown. It’s also where the farmers market is in Saranac Lake, it’s kind of right at the edge of town right by the town hall and it’s just a beautiful setting. So it’s kind of the perfect place for us to do it.”
The action begins Friday in Saranac Lake when games kick off at 1 p.m. and run until 8 p.m. The same time will be for Saturday, just split into both sites.
Sunday is a little different as they’ll start at 11 a.m. and go until 7 p.m.
“It should be a pretty packed house on Sunday during those games as all the games are in Saranac Lake,” Moody said. “So this’ll draw all the teams that are done playing because they’ve lost that will give them a place to go hang out, still enjoy Saranac Lake and kind of be around town and at the same time, still get to watch the game.
“So it’s really our way of trying to make it more of a local event rather than just a rugby tournament on the outskirts of town.”
But the biggest thing Moody stressed is to show people what Saranac Lake has to offer.
“And there’s no reason that we shouldn’t be kind of opening their eyes to everything else the area has to offer so that they don’t just come for rugby weekend,” he said. “Hopefully, a lot of these guys decide and we’ll come back for the Winter Carnival.
“It sounds like a great time or we do get a bunch of rugby players that come to town because we host the snow rugby game every Winter Carnival.”
While the rugby tournament takes center stage, there are other attractions for people to enjoy the games.
Moody said there will be attractions for kids, including a bouncing house. There will also be a youth rugby clinic that teaches the basics of the game.
“It’s 14 and under,” he said. “And basically just the very basics of rugby. We have two clubs, a men and women’s team that help out.
“And they come up and they kind of run just a very basic touch and flag clinic to give them the basics and just kind of get them interested and involved in the sport.”
There is also the introduction of the Can-Am Carnival that will be used as a test for the 50th rugby tournament next year.
“So we got to kind of see how well received it’s going to be not only by the rugby players but also by the locals,” Moody said. “We want to make sure that the locals that are driving to and from home and going to work and all those things are being positively affected.”
But there’s more to it, as Moody said 101 teams converge on the area. He said the number of teams and size of the tournament has reached its limits, but there are areas to grow.
“I think the local community event side of it can certainly get bigger next year for the 50th,” Moody said. “We really want to celebrate the fact that we’ve made it this long.
“There’s very few rugby tournaments in the country that have lasted anywhere near as long as we have.”
The tournament went full stop in 2020 due to COVID, and had a smaller size in 2021 due to regulations put on the country opening up. 2021 saw 75 teams competing, but by 2022 it was back up to a regular schedule.
It certainly helps when so many people return to the area for the tournament.
“I would say probably 90% of the teams that register every year have been coming for years and years and years,” Moody said. So a lot of people talk all year long and they remember the friendships and can’t wait to see this team when we get up there.
“So it’s a pretty unique experience really, especially for such a competitive sport. To have all the bonds that are made year after year coming back here is pretty unique and pretty incredible.”
Moody said that a huge pull to bring people back is the off the field activities people can take part in. People can go on a hike on a mountain, or on many trails in the area. Or they could simply play a round of golf.
“We want to really blow this up to where you know every nonprofit in the area feels like, ‘Hey, this is a worthwhile event for us to go to and set up and kind of advertise for ourselves,’” he said. “We’re also putting out information about some of the local bars and restaurants that sponsor us.
“We’ve gotten that lineup out to the teams so they know what other areas are doing a band or a DJ.”
With the success of the tournament, there’s nowhere to go but up. Moody wants to make sure to give back to those who have given their time volunteering, and also back to Saranac Lake.
The volunteerism that we have in this area that has allowed us to continue to thrive over the years is outstanding,” he said. “We’re a 100% volunteer nonprofit organization that wouldn’t have happened without the years and years of volunteers that have been coming back and that have handed down from one person rather than to the next to the next.
“And you know that without that volunteerism, there is absolutely no way that we could pull this off every year.”
