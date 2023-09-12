CHAZY — Moriah scored a goal early in each half on Saturday and held off Chazy, 2-1, in a Northern Soccer League girls’ contest.
Emma Harrington put the Vikings ahead to stay with just 1:29 gone in the game.
Amelia Kazlo then gave Moriah a 2-0 advantage with 2:26 gone in the second half of play.
The Eagles made it interesting down the stretch when Audrey Langlois cut their deficit in half with 2:24 left in regulation.
Hannah Gaddor stopped nine shots in the Moriah nets and Calleigh Clark finished with eight saves for Chazy.
—
Moriah 2, Chazy 1
MCS 1 1 — 2
CCS 0 1 — 1
First half- 1, MCS, Harrington (Mascarenas), 1:29.
Second half- 2, MCS, Kazlo (Smith), 2:26. 3, CCRS, Langlois (Pratt), 37:36.
Shots on goal- Chazy, 11-10.
Saves- Gaddor, MCS, 9. C. Clark, CCRS, 8.
FRIDAY
CHAZY 1
SETON CATHOLIC 0
CHAZY — Freshman Marin Juneau picked a good time to score her first varsity goal.
Juneau broke a scoreless tie with 7:23 gone in the second half, with Kassidy Turek getting the assist, as the Eagles prevailed in a NSL contest.
Chazy held an 11-1 shot advantage, with Calleigh Clark making one save in getting the shutout in net. Lacee LaPoint finished with 10 stops in the Knights’ nets.
—
Chazy 1, Seton Catholic 0
SC 0 0 — 0
CCS 0 1 — 1
Second half- 1, CCRS, Juneau (Turek), 7:23.
Shots on goal- Chazy, 11-1.
Saves- LaPoint, SC, 10. C. Clark, CCRS, 1.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 4
LAKE PLACID 1
ELLENBURG — Ashlyn Seguin scored three goals and Jullian Guerin added one in the Bobcats’ NSL win.
Ava Moore added two assists for NAC, which held a 3-1 lead at the half.
Anisa Cecunjanin tallied the lone goal for the Blue Bombers.
“Our defense played very solid tonight,” NAC coach Jason Seguin said. “We were able to pass the ball well throughout the game.
“We took our shots when they came to us. It was a great team effort and win.”
—
NAC 4, Lake Placid 1
LP 1 0 — 1
NAC 3 1 — 4
First half- 1, NAC, Seguin (Moore). 2, NAC, Seguin (McDonald). 3, NAC, Guerin. 4, LPCS, Cecunjanin.
Second half- 5, NAC, Seguin (Moore).
Shots on goal- NAC, 17-2.
Saves- Clark, LPCS, 13. Gilmore, NAC, 1.
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 1
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 0
LONG LAKE — Corbin Degroat’s goal at 6:00 of the second half lifted Johnsburg/Minerva to a NSL win.
Lucia Williams preserved the victory in net by making 12 saves. Logan Howe stopped six shots for Indian Lake/Long Lake.
“We played a strong game despite being down to 10 players for the first 20 minutes and then only eight or nine girls after injuries,” Indian Lake/Long Lake coach Emily Stephan said.
—
Johnsburg/Minerva 1, Indian Lake/Long Lake 0
J/M 0 1 — 1
IL/LL 0 0 — 0
Second half- 1, J/M, Degroat, 6:00.
Shots on goal- Indian Lake/Long Lake, 24-7.
Saves- Williams, J/M, 12. Howe, IL/LL, 6.
CROWN POINT 3
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 1
CROWN POINT — Makenna Munson scored two goals and Addison Hurlburt one to give the Panthers a NSL victory.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb’s Hannah Thompson tied the game, at 1-all late in the opening half, only to have Hurlburt give Crown Point the lead for good with 18:20 gone in the second half.
Kaitlin Ross finished with 11 saves in the Panthers’ nets.
“Schroon Lake/Newcomb controlled the pace of the game in the first half with some really good ball movement,” Crown Point coach Bradlee Peters said.
“The second half was more of the same with Schroon Lake/Newcomb moving the ball well, but Crown Point’s Addison Hurlburt was able to grab a loose ball at the 18-yard line and find the back of the net.
“Makenna Munson was able to close out the scoring on her second breakaway of the game with 11 minutes to go. The game was called at that point due to the weather.”
—
Crown Point 3, Schroon Lake/Newcomb 1
SL/N 1 0 — 1
CP 1 2 — 3
First half- 1, CP, Munson, 19:40. 2, SL/N, Thompson (Smith), 35:00.
Second half- 3, CP, Hurlburt, 18:20. 4, CP, Munson, 29:20.
Shots on goal- Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 15-9.
Saves- Kowal, SL/N, 6. Ross, CP, 11.
AUSABLE VALLEY 6
KEENE 1
KEENE — Hannah Bates tallied the first three goals of the contest to help lead the Patriots to a non-division win.
Brielle Laundree added two goals and added an assist for AuSable Valley, while Chrissy Desautels accounted for the sixth Patriots’ goal.
The Patriots held a 3-1 lead at the half, with Pia Morrelli’s goal putting Keene on the board.
—
AuSable Valley 6, Keene 1
AVCS 3 3 — 6
KCS 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, AVCS, Bates (Laundree). 2, AVCS, Bates. 3, AVCS, Bates (Jennings). 4, KCS, Morrelli (LaVallee).
Second half- 5, AVCS, Laundree. 6, AVCS, Desautels. 7, AVCS, Laundree (Strong).
Shots on goal- AuSable Valley, 21-3.
Saves- Pfendler, AVCS, 2. Blacksmith, KCS, 15.
TOURNAMENTS
PLATTSBURGH 7
HOOSIC VALLEY 0
WATERFORD — Emma Tuller scored two goals and assisted on two others to power the Hornets to a non-league victory.
Amaya Abellard added two goals and an assist, while Emma Meschinelli tallied two goals and Bailey Hewson, one.
Katie McCormick recorded the shutout in net with two saves.
“Hoosic Valley is a Class B school from Section II,” PHS coach Tim Mulligan said. “We had a great experience playing new competition at the New York State Girls’ Soccer Hall of Fame Tournament.”
—
Plattsburgh 7, Hoosic Valley 0
PHS 4 3 — 7
HV 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, PHS, Tuller (Hall), 2:15. 2, PHS, A. Abellard (Tuller), 3:45. 3, PHS, Tuller (A. Abellard), 16:40. 4, PHS, A. Abellard, 26:30.
Second half- 5, PHS, Hewson (Tuller), 2:50. 6, PHS, Meschinelli (Gul), 16:00. 7, PHS, Meschinelli, 17:25.
Shots on goal- PHS, 26-2.
Saves- McCormick, PHS, 2. Svek, HVCS, 17.
SAUQUOIT VALLEY 6
PLATTSBURGH 2
WATERFORD — All eight goals in the game were scored in the second half.
Olivia Kalil and Kristen Shepherd led the way for Sauquoit Valley with two goals.
Abellard tallied both goals for the Hornets, the first giving PHS a 1-0 lead and the second being on a penalty kick.
“We played fairly even with the NYS Class C runner-ups for about 60 minutes,” Mulligan said.
“Sauquoit Valley is a good team with some talented senior leaders. We learned some things playing our opponent today and hope this experience will make us a better team as we progress through the season.”
—
Sauquoit Valley 6, Plattsburgh 2
PHS 0 2 — 2
SV 0 6 — 6
Second half- 1, PHS, A. Abellard (Hewson), 3:32. 2, SV, Sherman (Kalil), 5:42. 3, SV, Kalil, 6:38. 4, SV, Shephard, 10:13. 5, PHS, A. Abellard pk, 21:06. 6, SV, Kalil (Sherman), 22:47. 7, SV, Shepherd (Larson), 27:39. 8, SV, Dischiavo, 33:45.
Shots on goal- Sauquoit Valley, 22-11.
Saves- McCormick, PHS, 14. Judway, SV, 3.
VOORHEESVILLE 3
SARANAC 1
NISKAYUNA — Sofia Bouplon scored two goals, including the game-winner in the second half to break a 1-all tie.
Lily Farrell added an insurance goal for Voorheesville and Leah Hamel accounted for the lone Saranac score.
Grace Damiani turned away 14 shots in the Spartans’ nets.
“Our team is improving each time we step on the field,” Saranac coach Amber Liberty said. “Voorheesville is a solid team and it was a great game that will only make us stronger.”
—
Voorheesville 3, Saranac 1
VHS 1 2 — 3
SCS 0 1 — 1
First half- 1, VCS, Bouplon.
Second half- 2, SCS, Hamel. 3, VCS, Bouplon. 4, VCS, Farrell.
Shots on goal- Voorheesville, 17-14.
Saves- Hillmann, VCS, 12. Damiani, SCS, 14.
SARANAC 13
MOORE CATHOLIC 0
NISKAYUNA — The Spartans scored 10 goals in the first half on the way to a non-league win.
Leah Hamel, Madalyn Wynnik and Eve Liberty tallied two goals apiece, while Lily Brown, Grace Damiani, Brielle DeAngelo, Eden LaPlante, Ella Webster. Madelyn Willette and Taya Wood each added one.
—
Saranac 13, Moore Catholic 0
MC 0 0 — 0
SCS 10 3 — 13
Saranac- Leah Hamel, 2 goals, 1 assist. Madalyn Wynnik, 2 goals, 1 assist. Eve Liberty, 2 goals. Lily Brown, 1 goal, 1 assist. Mckenna Brown, 2 assists. Grace Damiani, 1 goal, 1 assist. Brielle DeAngelo, 1 goal. Eden LaPlante, 1 goal. Abbigail Owen, 1 assist. Ella Webster, 1 goal, 1 assist. Madelyn Willette, 1 goal, 1 assist. Taya Wood, 1 goal, 1 assist.
Shots on goal- Saranac, 27-2.
Saves- Damiani, Hamel, M. Brown, SCS, 2.
BOYS
SATURDAY
PERU 2
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 1
PERU — Seanen Edwards’ goal just 3:36 into the game put the Nighthawks ahead to stay in the non-division game.
Nolan Miner, who assisted on Edwards’ goal, then made it 2-0 at 29:41 of the first half, with Edwards getting the assist.
Ayden Wrye, with Calvin Magoon assisting, cut the Bobcats’ deficit in half with 7:27 gone in the second half.
Conner Perrotte finished with seven saves in the Peru nets and Parker Manor made 11 stops for NAC.
—
Peru 2, NAC 1
NAC 0 1 — 1
PCS 2 0 — 2
First half- 1, PCS, Edwards (Miner), 3:46. 2, PCS, Miner (Edwards), 29:41.
Second half- 3, NAC, Wrye (Magoon), 7:27.
Shots on goal- Peru, 18-11.
Saves- Manor, NAC 11. Perrotte, PCS, 7.
CHAZY 3
KEENE 0
CHAZY — The Eagles did all their scoring in the first 19 minutes of the non-division contest.
Madox Tyndall and Dylan McAfee each had a goal and assist. Isaac Merrill and Tyndall tallied in the first five minutes of the game and McAfee made it 3-0 at the 19:01 mark.
The shutout in net went to Zamir Foster, who made five saves. Peter Robjent had nine stops for the Beavers.
—
Chazy 3, Keene 0
KCS 0 0 — 0
CCS 3 0 — 3
First half- 1, CCRS, Merrill (Duprey), 3:20. 2, CCRS, Tyndall (McAfee), 4:46. 3, CCRS, McAfee (Tyndall), 19:01.
Shots on goal- Chazy, 14-5.
Saves- Robjent, KCS, 9. Foster, CCRS, 5.
