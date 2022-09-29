SCHROON LAKE — It was a night to remember for Logan Bush.
In the second half of Schroon Lake/Newcomb’s game against Crown Point, Bush scored his 100th career goal as SL/N went on to win 5-0 over the Panthers.
The game was halted for a brief moment as Crown Point goalkeeper Joe Tompkins gave Bush the ball on goal 100 to keep.
It wasn’t just breaking the century mark to make the night memorable. Bush also scored three consecutive goals in the second half to record a hat-trick.
Teammate Nathan Melville opened the scoring midway through the first half off a Roman Deslauriers pass.
Scoring remained the same going into the second half, until the pair of Bush and Isiah Pelkey connected on three straight to push the lead to 4-0. Goals 100-101 for Bush came in less than 30 seconds.
Antonio Brown scored his first career goal to reach the final tally, as Deslauriers recorded his second assist.
Another milestone is approaching from Schroon Lake/Newcomb as Pelkey is five points away from surpassing 100 career points.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 5, Crown Point 0
CP 0 0 — 0
SL/N 1 4 — 5
First half- 1, Melville (Deslauriers), 19:48.
Second half- 2, SL,N, Bush (Pelkey), 11:39. 3, SL/N, Bush (Pelkey), 16:45. 4, SL/N, Bush (Pelkey), 17:13. 5, SL/N, Brown (Deslauriers), 38:20.
Shots- SL/N, 24-9
Saves- Tompkins, CP, 13. Carniglia, SL/N, 5
Saranac Lake 0
Chazy 5
CHAZY — Isaac Merrill had a strong night for the Eagles, as they topped the Red Storm, 5-0.
Merrill totalled two goals and one assist on the day for the host Chazy.
Scoring started in a hurry as Peter Labarge scored two goals in under 10 minutes of the game starting. Merrill assisted on the first while Dylan McAfee assisted on the second.
Novak Jarus pushed the score to 3-0, taking the ball from Luke Moser and sending it into the back of the net.
Merrill took over from there scoring his first goal with eight minutes to go in the half. Owen Poirier was credited with the assist.
8 minutes into the second half Merrill beat Saranac Lake goalkeeper Harrison Carlisto to finalize the score.
Carlisto did all he could, saving 13 of the 18 shots he faced.
Chazy 5, Saranac Lake 0
SLCS 0 0 — 0
CCS 4 1 — 5
First half- 1, CCS, Labarge (Merrill), 2:19. 2, CCS, Labarge (McAfee), 9:28. 3, CCS, Jarus (Moser), 22:45. 4, CCS, Merrill (Poirer), 31:58.
Second half- 5, CCS, Merrill, 8:19.
Shots- CCS, 18-4
Saves- Carlisto, SLCS, 13. Foster, CCS, 2. Hernandez, CCS, 1.
Keene 0
Boquet Valley 5
WESTPORT — The host Griffins had a balanced attack as they defeated the Beavers, 5-0.
Ben Burdo had a strong night for Boquet Valley with two goals and one assist. He wasn’t alone as Harvey Merrill contributed one goal and two assists.
Brandon Liberi got things started on a fast note, scoring the game’s first two goals, which were scored in a span of less than two minutes. Merrill and Burdo assisted on the goals.
Burdo took over from there, scoring the next two goals. The first came 15 minutes into the contest off a pass from Merrill while the second was unassisted at the midway point of the first half.
Midway through the second period Merrill added his own off an assist from teammate Jackson Hooper.
“We were able to get forward and take advantage of our chances on goal today and had some good performances from guys on both the defensive and offensive side of the ball,” Griffins head coach Evan George said. “Keene was a bit depleted from injury and illness. They made some good adjustments at half-time and were able to control the ball more. I’m proud of the way our boys kept working from beginning to end.”
Keene 0, Boquet Valley 5
KCS 0 0 — 0
BVCS 4 1 — 5
First Half- 1, BVCS, Liberi (Merrill), 5:51. 2, BVCS, Liberi (Burdo), 7:42. 3, BVCS, Burdo (Merrill), 14:22. 4, BVCS, Burdo, 21:00.
Second Half- 5, BVCS, Merrill (Hooper), 23:52.
Shots- BVCS, 23-3
Saves- Gagnon, KCS, 15. King, BVCS, 3.
Indian Lake/Long Lake 2
Johnsburg/Minerva 1
NORTH CREEK — The Orange scored two unanswered goals to top the host Irish, 2-1.
Johnsburg/Minerva’s Nate Vanderwarker gave his team an early lead as Evan Wing assisted him on the goal four minutes into the contest.
The score would remain the same until late in the first half when Griffin Farr scored off the pass from Jackson Strader.to tie the contest.
Strader would give the Orange the lead and winning goal as he took a penalty kick sending it into the back of the net.
Even in the loss, Irish coach Zach Pierson gave credit to the victor.
“Indian Lake/Long Lake played an outstanding game,” he said. “Jackson Strader did a great job controlling the game for them. Tyler Mack played a great game in the goal.”
Indian Lake/Long Lake 2, Johnsburg/Minerva 1
IL/LL 2 0 — 2
JOH 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, JOH, Vanderwarker (Wing), 3:48. 2, IL/LL, Farr (Strader), 26:50. 3, IL/LL, Strader (PK).
Shots- JOH, 13-12
Saves- Mack, IL/LL, 10. Poirier, JOH, 7.
Northeastern Clinton 2
Plattsburgh 1
PLATTSBURGH — The Cougars went into the Hornet’s nest Wednesday night, and came away with a win, 2-0. After a defensive battle in the first half, the Cougars would pull away in the second half, scoring two goals.
“This was a game of missed opportunities for both teams,” said Plattsburgh coach Chris LaRose. “NCCS cashed in on their chances more than we were able to.”
The Cougars were out shot by the Hornets, 17-7, in the match. But it didn’t matter, as in the second half Luke Dutton would score just before the 20-minute mark, and NCCS teammate Marcus Bedard scored just 3 minutes later. With about half the period left to play, the Hornets trailed, 2-0.
With under five minutes remaining, Owen Mulligan scored the first goal of the match for the Hornets, coming off an assist from Jack Ferris. However, they would fall just short and drop the contest at home, 2-1.
“It was, as usual, PHS and NCCS battling each other all game long,” LaRose said. “We played well, but came up just short against a hard working NCCS team tonight.”
Northeastern Clinton 2, Plattsburgh 1
NCCS 0 2 — 2
PHS 0 1 — 1
Second half- 1, NCCS, Dutton (Simpson), 19:12. 2, NCCS, Bedard (Wells), 22:03. 3, PHS, Mulligan (Ferris), 35:41.
Shots- PHS, 17-7.
Saves- Manor, NCCS, 16. Clookey, PHS, 5.
AuSable Valley 1
Peru 2 (2OT)
PERU — The Patriots and Nighthawks went to battle Wednesday, in a double-overtime affair that saw the Nighthawks escape with the victory at home, 2-1.
The first goal of the match didn’t come until just before halftime, as Nolan Manchester would score off a Nick Petro Assist, to give Peru a 1-0 in the 39th minute.
After the break, Konnor Facteau would return the favor for AuSable Valley, scoring off an assist from Celton Dupuis to tie the game, 1-1. The squads would go to overtime tied at the score, but one overtime wouldn’t be enough.
In the second overtime, Morgan McCormick would blast in the game winning goal for Peru, off an assist from Manchester, to put Peru on top, 2-1.
“I was proud of Morgan McCormick for working through some frustrating near misses earlier in the game and giving us a much needed victory,” said Peru coach Matt Armstrong.
AuSable Valley 1, Peru 2 (2OT)
AVCS 0 1 0 0 — 1
PCS 1 0 0 1 — 2
First Half- 1, PCS, Manchester (Petro), 39:01.
Second Half- 2, AVCS, Facteau (Dupuis), 18:47.
Second Overtime- 3, PCS, McCormick (Manchester), 5:23.
Shots- PCS, 20-6.
Saves- Klotzko, AVCS, 18. Perrotte, PCS, 5.
Saranac 0
Beekmantown 1 (2OT)
BEEKMANTOWN — Matt Macner was the double-overtime hero Wednesday, as he would score the game winning goal for Beekmantown at home versus Saranac.
The game was still scoreless, after two-whole halves and an overtime period. But Macner would continue his fantastic season, by scoring the game-winner in double-overtime for the Eagles.
The Chiefs just couldn’t crack through the Eagle defense, as they were outshot, 13-1. Matt Hebert however, was stellar in goal, saving 11 shots, to keep the match close.
Saranac 0, Beekmantown 1 (2OT)
SCS 0 0 0 0 — 0
BCS 0 0 0 1 — 1
Second Overtime- 1, BCS, Macner (Garden), 6:38.
Shots- BCS, 13-1.
Saves- Hebert, SCS, 11. Burdo, BCS, 1.
Girls
Indian Lake/Long Lake 3
Crown Point 2
INDIAN LAKE — The Orange used three different goal scorers Wednesday to top the Panthers on the road, 3-2. The match only saw both teams take a combined 14 shots, however the Orange would convert on 3-of-8, to win.
All of the first half scoring happened in an eight minute span, as Brooke Furlong would score for the Orange at the 21-minute mark, followed by a Rhianna Sandiford goal at the 26-minute mark. Then Madison Munson would get in on the scoring for the Panthers in the 29th minute, and just like that it was 2-1.
Makenna Munson would tie the game ealy in the second half for the Panthers, but just before the clock hit 40:00, Padin Temple would score the walk-off goal to lift the Orange to victory, 2-1.
Indian Lake/Long Lake 3, Crown Point 2
IL/LL 2 1 - 3
CP 1 1 - 2
First Half- 1, IL/LL, Furlong, 21:24. 2, IL/LL, Sandiford (Sotomayer), 26:08. 3, CP, Mad. Munson, 29:26.
Second Half- 4, CP, Mak. Munson (Thomas), 6:22. 5, IL/LL, Temple, 39:27.
Shots- IL/LL 8-6
Saves- Puterko, IL/LL, 6. Duprey, CP, 4.
Wednesday
Girl’s Soccer
Wells 3
Johnsburg/Minerva 2
NORTH CREEK — The Indians scored three straight unanswered goals Wednesday in their come from behind win against the Irish, 3-2, on the road. After going into half, down 2-1, they would score two in the second half to put them on top.
Through the first 40 minutes, Johnsburg Minerva held the advantage, with Molly Smith and Alissa Bennett each scoring, to put the team up 2-0. However, just before the break, Lillianna Wright would give Wells a lift, scoring a goal to cut the deficit to 2-1.
After halftime, it was all Inidans. Hally Welch would score the game-tying goal, then Jocelyn Welch would score the go-ahead goal. Lucia Williams would prove crucial as well, keeping Wells in the match throughout by saving six shots.
Wells 3, Johnsburg/Minerva 2
WCS 1 2 — 3
JOH 2 0 — 2
First Half- 1, JOH, Smith. 2, JOH, Bennett. 3, WCS, Wright.
Second Half- 4, WCS, H. Welch. 5, WCS, J. Welch.
Saves- Williams, JOH, 6.
