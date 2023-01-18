BEEKMANTOWN — Potsdam gave Beekmantown a much better game this time around, but the Eagles still prevailed by a 60-52 score in non-league boys’ basketball on Saturday.
The Sandstoners had dropped a season-opening, 34-point setback to the Eagles.
“I believe we came into the game thinking we would have the same outcome as we did in Potsdam,” Beekmantown coach Gary Castine said. “That didn’t happen as they totally outworked us.
“We started out with several three-point shooters. Unfortunately, we didn’t have any three-point makers. It wasn’t until we started taking the ball to the hole when we had some success.”
Josh Burgin led the Eagles with 22 points, followed by Brady Mannix with 14 and Nate Parliament nine.
Eighth-grader Ian VanWagner paced Potsdam with 19 points, including 15 in the third quarter. Theo Hughes added 12.
The Eagles held a 21-15 lead and despite VanWagner’s performance in the third, Mannix hit a long three-pointer at the buzzer to give Beekmantown 21 points for the quarter and a 42-34 lead.
“I told the guys to relax a little and that we were playing good defense, but our shots weren’t falling,” Castine said. “I didn’t mean to relax on defense as we gave up more points in each of the last two quarters than we did in the entire first half.
“VanWagner rolled his ankle with six minutes to go in the game. That was a big loss for them. Still, Potsdam found other options to put points on the board. They have a young team, but they battled like veterans.
“I’m happy with the win, but definitely not thrilled with our second-half performance.”
—
Beekmantown 60, Potsdam 52
Potsdam (52)
VanWagner 9-2-22, Hughes 5-2-12, Race 2-0-4, Lamora 1-2-4, Delaney 2-1-5, Cook 1-0-2, Murdock 0-0-0, O’Brien 0-0-0, Yoakum 1-0-2, Nelson 1-0-2. Totals- 21-7-52.
Mosley 1-0-2, Viau 0-0-0, Francois 0-0-0, LaBorde 0-0-0, J. Sand 3-1-8, Mannix 5-0-14, Dixon 2-1-5, Parliament 3-2-9, Burgin 8-6-22, N. Sand 0-0-0. Totals- 22-10-60.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 21-15.
3 point goals- PCS (3) VanWagner 2, Cook. BCS (6) Mannix 4, Parliament, J. Sand.
AUSABLE VALLEY 41
SCHROON LAKE 39
CLINTONVILLE — Korvin Dixon and Tristan Laundree scored 10 points apiece and the Patriots held on for a win over the Wildcats in non-league play.
Carter Hart paced MVAC power Schroon Lake with 13 points, including four three-pointers. Corbin Baker followed with nine markers.
“We fought off two different runs by the Wildcats to come out victorious,” AuSable Valley coach Andrew Bombard said. “We had trouble finishing in the paint at the beginning of the game, but our three-point game really stepped up.
“Tristan Laundree knocked down two three-pointers back to back in the first half to ignite the offense. For the second game in a row, we had a balanced scoring attack and will continue to work so we are playing our best basketball at the end of the year.”
—
AuSable Valley 41, Schroon Lake 39
Schroon Lake (39)
Melville 0-0-0, Gratto 0-0-0, Hartwell 1-0-3, Hart 4-1-13, Pelkey 3-0-6, Phillips 0-0-0, Baker 4-1-9, Brown 3-1-7, Wasif 0-1-1, Armstrong 0-0-0. Totals- 15-4-39.
AuSable Valley (41)
Rein 0-0-0, D. Bombard 0-0-0, Kol. Dixon 2-1-5, Kor. Dixon 5-0-10, Laundree 3-1-10, Garcia 3-0-8, Rock 0-0-0, H. Bombard 1-0-2, Thwaits 0-0-0, Inglish 2-0-5, Brown 0-1-1, Macdougal 0-0-0, Murphy 0-0-0. Totals- 16-2-41.
Halftime- AuSable Valley, 23-21.
3 point goals- Schroon Lake (5) Hart 4. Hartwell. AVCS (6) Laundree 3, Garcia, Inglish.
GIRLS
SETON CATHOLIC 38
BOQUET VALLEY 34
PLATTSBURGH — Madyson Whalen’s three-pointer late in the fourth quarter broke a 29-all tie and sent the Knights to their non-conference victory over the Griffins.
Whalen connected on three three-pointers in the game and finished with 12 points. Grace Trombley and Abby Pearl each added eight markers for Seton Catholic.
Abbey Schwoebel was the leading scorer for Boquet Valley with 14 points. Next was Ella Lobdell with seven.
“This was a highly-anticipated match-up and it didn’t disappoint,” Seton Catholic coach Keagen Briggs said. “Boquet Valley got off to an 11-2 first quarter and we responded with a 10-4 second quarter.
“The game continued to go back and forth in the second half until Madyson Whalen’s third three-pointer late in the fourth broke a 29-all tie. From there, we were able to hold on and secure the victory.”
—
Seton Catholic 38, Boquet Valley 34
Boquet Valley (34)
Conley 0-0-0, Pulsifer 2-0-5, Schwoebel 6-0-14, C. Reynolds 0-0-0, Bisselle 0-0-0, Lobdell 3-0-7, G. Reynolds 0-0-0, Hickey 0-0-0, Caputo 2-2-6, Denton 1-0-2. Totals- 14-2-34.
Seton Catholic (38)
Hughes 0-4-4, Langlois 0-0-0, Whalen 4-1-12, Allen 1-0-2, Trombley 4-0-8, Rock-Perez 0-0-0, Conti 2-0-4, Lawliss 0-0-0, Johnston 0-0-0, Pearl 4-0-8. Totals- 15-5-38.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 15-12.
3 point goals- BVCS (4) Schwoebel 2, Pulsifer, Lobdell. SC (3) Whalen 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.