CHAZY — The Beekmantown girls’ hockey team broke loose for five goals in the third period on Saturday and skated to a 7-1 victory over Missisquoi Valley Union, Vt.
The Eagles held a 2-1 lead after two periods on goals by Sophia Amaya-Gutierrez in the first stanza and Rhianna Gilligan in the second.
The floodgates then opened in the third with Amaya Abellard scoring twice and Lily Pratt, Abby Phillips and Avery Parker once each for Beekmantown.
Kori Lynne Lamoy stopped nine of 10 shots in the Eagles’ nets.
It was a good team effort,” Beekmantown coach Al Ruest said. “We started out having trouble finding the back of the net, but as the game wore on we were finally able to finish on our chances.
“It’s nice to see some of the younger players chipping in on the score sheet. Five of our seven goals were scored by freshmen and eighth-grader Rhianna Gilligan also got one for her first varsity goal.”
Beekmantown 7, MVU 1
First period- 1, BCS, Amaya-Gutierrez (Campbell, Kane), 7:01. 2, MVU, Schreindorfer ppg (Rainville), 12:01
Second period- 3, BCS, Gilligan (Amaya-Gutierrez), 5:01.
Third period- 4, BCS, Abellard (Ruest, Phillips), :52. 5, BCS, Pratt (Ruest), 2:45. 6, BCS, Abellard (Surprenant), 6:57. 7, BCS, Phillips (Madore), 9:43. 8, BCS, Parker, 13:44
Shots- Beekmantown, 21-10.
Saves- Lapan (13), Favreau-Ward (1), MVU, 14. Lamoy, BCS, 9.
