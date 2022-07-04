PLATTSBURGH — Travis Bruno collected his third win of the season in the J&S Steel Sportsman feature at Airborne Speedway.
Bruno and Bucko Branham traded the lead back and forth multiple times in the final 10 laps of the 25-lap feature event. Branham was running on top of the cushion, while Bruno was utilizing the inside line, which eventually prevailed.
Branham held on for second in a photo finish with Tanner Forbes, who settled for third. Joey Scarborough and Codie Aubin finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
Tylor Terry scored his second victory of the season in the Hartson Total Opening Renegade division. Terry and Rick Frenyea battled side-by-side for a number of laps, but Terry eventually prevailed.
Josh Terry finished in the second spot, with Frenyea completing the podium. Nathaniel Guay and Jason Bogett completed the top five.
The Northern Blacktopping Limited Sportsman division saw young Xavier Delormier collect the checkered flag for the 12-lap feature event. Pryor Stacey and Josh Jock completed the top three.
Josh Laporte Sr. collected his third win of the season in the Taylor Rental Street Stock division. Apparent second and third place finishers, Mat Lavalley and Jake Fountain failed post race technical inspection. Ken Tourville will be placed second and Bill Doner will be placed third. Nate Smart and Glenn Engstrom rounded out the top five.
Racing action resumes next Saturday with a Street Stock Special as the headline. More details will be announced this week. For more information visit airborne-speedway.com or follow along on Facebook at Airborne Speedway.
J&S STEEL SPORTSMAN FEATURE (25 LAPS)- TRAVIS BRUNO, Branham, Forbes, Jo. Scarborough, Aubin, Cayea, Reeves, Begor, Rabtoy, Wright, Delormier, J. Bruno, Cook, Heywood, Hernandez, Gray, Labreche, Toohill, Phinney, Fewster, Wells, Ja. Scarborough, Blaney, Leonard, Gonyo
HARTSON TOTAL OPENING RENEGADE FEATURE (25 LAPS)- TYLOR TERRY, J. Terry, Frenyea, Guay, Bogett, Agoney, Rhodes, Turner, Irwin, Stokes, McKiernan, Salerno, McClatchie(DNS)
NORTHERN BLACKTOPPING LIMITED SPORTSMAN FEATURE (12 LAPS)- XAVIER DELORMIER, Stacey, Jock, Gonyo(DNS), Hernandez(DNS)
TAYLOR RENTAL STREET STOCK FEATURE (15 LAPS)- JOSH LAPORTE SR., K. Tourville, Doner, Smart, Engstrom, Jo. Fountian, Cross, C. Tourville, Laporte Jr., Blake, Mooney, Bradley, Parker, Goddeau, Harris, Harnden, Brown, Moquin, Zinder Jr., Lavalley(DQ), Ja. Fountain(DQ)
ALL RESULTS REMAIN UNOFFICIAL
