LYON MOUNTAIN — Opening Day 2022 for the KC North 14U Roos is one that Steven Bronson will not soon forget.
Bronson threw a complete game no-hitter to lead the Roos to a 3-0 victory over the Vermont Catamounts at The Big Ball Diamond, June 25. Bronson struck out eight and walked three over seven innings on the mound.
“An amazing accomplishment for Steven today”, said Head Coach Zeke Perras. “He had great command of all his pitches today, and his teammates played some impressive defense behind him. You couldn’t ask for a better performance on Opening Day.”
Gabe Moore and Landon Giroux led the Roos offensively with two hits a piece on the day, and Seth Petrashune laced a triple to drive in two runs. Bronson reached base twice on base on balls, and scored two runs.
The Roos would drop Game 2 of the doubleheader, 11-9. The Roos and Catamounts would meet again on Sunday, this time in Vermont, again splitting the doubleheader.
KC North would erase a 6-2 deficit in Game 1, and eventually pick up the 13-12 victory. Landon Giroux would pick up the win on the mound, throwing four innings in relief of starter Donnie Mitchell. Jasper Burdo picked up the save.
The Roos were paced offensively by Steven Bronson, Donnie Mitchell, and Landon Giroux who all collected three hits on the day, with Mitchell driving in three. Seth Petrashune and Logan Clarey would chip in with two hits apiece, while Brady Blair and Jasper Burdo also added singles.
The Catamounts would take Game 2 on the day, 8-1. Logan Clarey tossed 4 strong innings, giving up on two hits and two runs, while striking out four and walking three.Donnie Mitchell led the Roos with two hits, while Petrashune, Moore, and Giroux added singles.
The Roos (2-2) are back in action, July 8-10th, at the CT Sportsplex Wood Bat Summer Sensation.
