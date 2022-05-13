OSWEGO — The Plattsburgh State baseball team got off to the start it needed on Friday against 22nd-ranked Brockport.
The Cardinals, however, were unable to sustain it.
The Golden Eagles (32-8) erased a 3-1 deficit with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and went on to defeat the Cardinals (21-19), 12-3, in an elimination game in the SUNYAC Tournament.
Plattsburgh State, although missing out on chances to score more runs early on, tallied single runs in the first, third and fourth innings to take a 3-1 lead.
Their advantage, however, was wiped away in the bottom of the fourth when the Golden Eagles took the lead for good, at 5-3.
Plattsburgh State hung in there and trailed by the same score after six innings. Brockport then got two runs in the seventh for a 7-3 lead and broke it open with five runs in the eighth.
Once again, the Cardinals struggled with runners on base. Plattsburgh State accounted for 13 hits and scored only two runs in a first-round loss to Oswego the day before. Friday, Plattsburgh State finished with 12 hits and could only get three runs.
Brockport standout Tom Kretzler threw 120 pitches in going the distance for the win. He struggled some early on and got stronger as the game went on. He ended up striking out 11 and walking just one.
Losing pitcher Sean Malamud and reliever Chris Santic, who combined to pitch 7.2 innings with 10 strikeouts, were the victims of a 20-hit offense by the Golden Eagles.
Brockport No. 8 hitter Matt O’Dair finished with a single, triple and five runs-batted-in. Leadoff hitter James Houlahan rapped out four hits, while Ryan Mansell and Nick Pastore each added three.
The Golden Eagles also helped their cause by stealing seven bases in the contest.
Kyle Cremin paced the Cardinals with three hits, while Conner Gonzalski, Steve Messerschmitt and Christian Lent all added two. Gonzalski scored two runs, while Messerschmitt drove in two.
The Cardinals stranded 10 runners.
Despite the disappointing end to the season in the conference tournament, there were positives this season for the team. Plattsburgh State had an overall winning record for the campaign at 21-19 and made the SUNYAC Tournament for the first time since 2012.
—
Brockport 12, Plattsburgh State 3
PSU 101 100 000 — 3 12 0
BRK 100 400 25x — 12 20 1
Malamud, Santic (4), Mordecki (8) and Hutton. Kretzler and J. Mansell. WP- Kretzler. LP- Malamud. 2B- J. Mansell (B). 3B- Pastore (B), O’Dair (B).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.