The three winners of the men’s singles event pose on the podium after USA Luge’s national start championships Friday in Lake Placid at the team’s headquarters on Church Street. From left are Jonny Gustafson (second), Tucker West (first) and Marcus Mueller (third). This was West’s 11th win at the national start championships, surpassing the record of 10 wins he shared with former USA Luge athlete Ashley Walden, of Lake Placid.