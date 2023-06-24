Plattsburgh — The opening game of the 2023 summer season was one to remember for the Lake Champlain Brewers 17U squad, who were visited by the Bases Loaded Bulldogs 17/18U team. It took 14 innings, and almost four hours under the Lefty Wilson lights, but the Brewers walked it off on a base loaded, misplayed ground ball by a hustling Marcus Griffiths.
The final tally fell in favor of Lake Champlain, 4-3.
Brewer’s pitchers scattered just three hits all game, walked only three, and struck out 23, while allowing no earned runs. David Zuhlsdorf threw the first four, striking out nine and allowing only one hit. Trenton Griffiths fired the next three, fanning four, also giving up one hit. Griffiths turned the ball over to Steven Bronson, who handled the next five innings with nine K’s yielding only one hit. Cedar Rivers earned the win in relief after throwing the top half of the 13th and 14th innings to set up the eventual walk-off, without giving up a hit.
Lake Champlain got going early in the first after a Rivers double that scored Bronson and Zach Engstrom. The Bulldogs would tie it up in the fourth with a deep two-run double to the center field fence. The Brewers would regain the lead in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Bronson that scored a tagging Marcus Griffiths, but Based Loaded would even it up at three in the seventh.
That would be the last run for either side for another seven plus innings. The Brewers had plenty of earlier chances over the course of the game, stranding 12 runners on the base paths.
In the bottom of the 14th, Rivers was hit by a pitch to lead it off. Trenton Griffiths then reached safely on a well placed sacrifice bunt leading to a rushed throw that pulled the first basemen from the bag. Gabe Spaulding then drew a walk to load the bases with no one out. The Bulldogs managed to get the next two batters to pop into infield flies. Just when it appeared that we might be headed to a 15th inning, Marcus Griffiths legged out a would-be, inning ending ground ball for the win.
“We could not have asked our pitchers to perform any better tonight against this talented team”, explained Brewer’s Coach Miller. The Bulldogs carry players from the recently crowned 2023 Vermont state champion Champlain Valley Union HS team. “This was an exciting, full team effort win for our first game of the summer season. We are excited to see what this group does over the coming weeks.”
The eight-hit offense was led by Trenton Griffiths with two hits. Rivers and Marcus Griffiths both doubled in the marathon game.
The Brewers continue play in this weekend’s Brian Mehan Memorial Tournament hosted by the Clinton County Mariners.
