PLATTSBURGH — “That was one of the more exciting hockey games I've been a part of,” said Hornets’ coach Joe Tolosky following his team’s 6-5 win over the Lumberjacks.
The action was nonstop, start-to-finish Tuesday afternoon at Ameri-Can North Sports Center as Plattsburgh was able to rally back from down three goals in the third period to win the contest.
The squads were tied going into the third period, 2-2, as both teams had scored once in each of the two prior frames. However, in the third period Tupper Lake seemed as if they would pull away for the win, as they were able to open up a two-goal advantage, 5-3. Yet, Plattsburgh’s Braeden Calkins had other ideas as he would score three straight goals to lift his squad past Tupper Lake, 6-3.
"To say how proud we are of our boys is an understatement. Leaders lead, players stepped up and took on much larger roles, a disciplined game with no penalties and no quit,” said Tolosky. “That was a total team effort."
A total team effort it was, as Jace Lacey would chip in two goals and Cooper Metcalf would score the games opening goal in the first period to get the Hornets on the board first. But while the offense was going to work, goalie Sebastian Eban was doing everything he could in goal to limit Tupper Lake’s scoring chances, saving 30 shots in the win.
"Congratulations to Cooper Metcalf on earning his first varsity goal and Sebastien Eban with his first varsity win. They are both exceptional kids to our program."
Plattsburgh 6, Tupper Lake 5
TLCS;1;1;3;—;5
PHS;1;1;4;—;6
First Period- 1, PHS, Metcalf (B. Calkins, Lacey), 3:49. 2, TLCS, McClain (Beaudette), 14:19.
Second Period- 3, PHS, Lacey (B. Calkins), 7:21. 4, TLCS, Shaheen, 15:40.
Third Period- 5, TLCS, Shaheen (Beaudette, Flagg), 1:29. 6, PHS, Lacey (Dashnaw), 1:46. 7, TLCS, Shaheen, 6:16. 8, TLCS, McClain (Flagg, Shaheen), 7:07. 9, PHS, B. Calkins, 11:53. 10, PHS, B. Calkins (Duda), 15:21. 11, PHS, B. Calkins (Duda), 16:25.
Shots- TLCS, 35-29.
Saves- Whitmore, TLCS, 23. Eban, PHS, 30.
Saranac 6
SLP 1
SARANAC — The Chiefs defended their home ice Tuesday, thwarting Saranac Lake/Lake Placid, 6-1. The offensive effort from the Chiefs matched their defensive intensity throughout, as not only were they able to outshoot SLP, 45-24, they also blanked their opponent all the way until the final period, saving 23 shots.
"Our defensive zone coverage has been solid over the last three games and our goaltenders have been sharp as well."
Things started slowly for Saranac, as they didn’t score until just past the eight-minute mark of the first period, when Landen Duprey would give the team a 1-0 lead. Evan Patrie would tack on a second goal for Saranac at the 15-minute mark and from there on out the Chiefs didn’t look back.
"We didn't have a great practice on Monday and it showed as we came out flat in the first eight minutes. I thought we settled in and had better energy the rest of the way."
Duprey wasn’t done scoring for the Chiefs, as he would bookend the second period with a pair of goals to complete his hat trick. Adrian Barnes would also score on a power play in the second period, as the Chiefs took a commanding, 5-0, lead.
While SLP would open the third period with a goal from Ayden McCormick to cut the deficit to four, it wouldn’t be enough as Saranac would bump the lead back to five with a shorthanded goal from Nolan Miner.
This comes as a much needed win for the Chiefs as their schedule going forward will certainly put this team to the test.
"We are at a tough spot in our schedule with Churchville-Chili, Beekmantown and a weekend trip to Section III in our next four games, but I think our guys are looking forward to these challenges."
