PLATTSBURGH — The Nighthawks started their season off of a strong note, as both the boys and girls squads rolled to wins over the Hornets Wednesday afternoon, at North Bowl Lanes.
Even though Peru was staring at the face of adversity, down two of their top bowlers in Nick Palmer and Keagan Hemingway, it didn’t seem to affect them much as they secured the opening day victory.
“It proved to be a challenge for Peru’s young bowlers having to face the first night of league competition,” said Peru coach David Mendofik, “Led by 8th grader Kayden Smith’s 628, the Nighthawks brought up Logan Hemingway (515) and 7th grader Lance Hemingway (559) to step up to meet the challenge. It turned out to be a successful move.”
For the girls, Madison Provost led the way on the Nighthawks side, bowling a 558; Layla Garrand was second on the team, scoring a 423. Scotlyn McCormick was tops on the Hornets, with a 344.
—
BOYS
Peru 4, Plattsburgh 0
PHS- Rundall 213-165-539, Bernier 177-167=502, Mintz 15-150-455.
PCS- Smith 213-225-190-628, Trombley 211-182-569, La. Hemingway 200-181-559, Lo. Hemingway 191-177-515.
GIRLS
Peru 4, Plattsburgh 0
PHS- McCormick 119-127-344.
PCS- Provost 194-202-558, Garrand 148-158-423, Prell 128-135-368.
BOYS
Beekmantown 4
Northeastern Clinton 0
GIRLS
Beekmantown 4
Northeastern Clinton 0
PLATTSBURGH — The Eagles were successful in their first return to league play Wednesday, as both the boys and girls were able to down the Cougar squads, both 4-0.
For the boys, Caleb Deso led the Eagles flock, with a 631; Eagles’ Aidan Tromblee would be the only other bowler in the match to score over 600, rolling a 602.
On the girls side, Abby Fessette bowled a 555 series to help lead the way for the Beekmantown girls’ resounding victory.
—
BOYS
Beekmantown 4, Northeastern Clinton 0
BCS- C. Deso 233-190-208-631, Tromblee 245-203-602, Hart 203-228-583, A. Deso 200, Dragoon 193.
NCCS- McGoldrick 173, Agoney 172, Dubuque 163.
GIRLS
Beekmantown 4, Northeastern Clinton 0
BCS- Fessette 180-151-224-555, Cragle 186, Sampica 171, Cook 161, Bump 158.
NCCS- Si. Agoney 165, Mesec 141-132-273, MacKinnon 134.
BOYS
AuSable Valley 4
Northern Adirondack 0
GIRLS
AuSable Valley 4
Northern Adirondack 0
PLATTSBURGH — The finale of the three matches at North Bowl Lanes Wednesday afternoon, saw the Patriots take down the Bobcats, 4-0, on both the boys’ and girls’ side of the lanes.
Jack Thomas led the Patriot boys, bowling a 608 series, followed by teammate Ethan Taylor, who rolled a 559, second most overall amongst the boys. Chase Nichols would finish as the Bobcats top scorer on the boys side, with a 500.
Abigail Perky paced the field in the girls competition, rolling a 344 for the Patriots; teammate Kamiri Vincent would come in just behind her, with a 332, to help secure the team’s opening day win.
—
BOYS
AuSable Valley 4, Northern Adirondack 0
AVCS- Thomas 191-214-203-608, Taylor 151-176-232-559, Collins 198-189-160-547, Benware 190-223-268-681, Crowningshield 123-124-137-384.
NACS- C. Nichols 159-142-199-500, A. Nichols 173-141-146-460, Shusda 138-178-190-506, Menard 140-133-126, Guillaume 102-144-125-371.
GIRLS
AuSable Valley 4, Northern Adirondack 0
AVCS- Perky 137-95-112-344, Vincent 108-111-113-332, Bass 136-122-105-363, Quinn 112-136-152-363, Lewallen 135-142-118-395.
NACS- Bruce 75-108-99-282, Desotelle 65-105-62-231, Husband 81-130-112-323, Lapoint 104-144-130-378.
