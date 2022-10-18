WESTPORT — A tough back and forth contest saw the host Griffins top the Knights, 2-1.
Boquet Valley’s Abbey Schwoebel got the scoring started when she sent a long shot that just bent into the net, 13 minutes into the match.
The score would remain the same until early in the first half when Seton Catholic would tie the game at 1-1.
It would happen when Madyson Whalen would shoot the ball from roughly 30 yards out to beat the keeper, Ella Lobdell.
The Griffins would take the lead for good when Schwoebel sent the ball to teammate Claire Reynolds who would beat Knight Allisyn Johnston to give her team the lead for good.
“It was a well played game between these two teams,” Boquet Valley head coach Paul Puehler said.
Bouquet Valley 2, Seton Catholic 1
SC 0 1 - 1
BV 1 1 - 2
First Half- 1, BV, Schwoebel, 13:10.
Second Half- 2, SC, Whalen, 1:28. 3, BV, Reynolds (Schwoebel), 11:18.
Shots- BV 12-10
Saves- Johnston, SC, 6. Lobdell, BV, 8
Northern Adirondack 1
Saranac Lake 0
ELLENBURG — A tight contest on Senior Night, saw the host Bobcats take an early 1-0 lead and not relinquish on their way to defeating the Red Storm.
In the first half Kenna Labarge took a pass from Abby Peryea, and sent it past Saranac Lake’s Karlie Goetz for the lead. With 16 saves, Goetz just let the one ball get away.
“Great way to send off our seniors on senior night with a win,” NACS head coach Jason Seguin said. “We had our chances to score but didn’t take advantage of them. Glad to see senior Kenna Labarge score the game winner on senior night. Our defense was up to the task tonight and played well.”
Northern Adirondack 1, Saranac Lake 0
SLCS 0 0 - 0
NACS 1 0 - 1
First half- 1, NACS, Labarge (Peryea).
Shots- NACS 17-5
Saves- Goetz, SLCS, 16. Gilmore, NACS, 5
BOYS
Lake Placid 3
Boquet Valley 1
LAKE PLACID — A strong second half by the host Blue Bombers, allowed Senior Night to not be spoiled. Lake Placid would rebound to win 3-1.
Carson Leibeck got the scoring started when he knocked home a rebound from a shot by teammate Ben Burdo, late in the first half.
The second half was all for the Blue Bombers, as they attacked with more intensity.
Early in the second, Drew Ferebee connected with Chris Byrne to even the score at 1-1.
In what Lake Placid head coach Stuart Hemsley called “contender for shot of the year,” Sebi Cecunjanin sent in a 25-yard free kick to give his team the lead.
Ferebee would score his second goal of the game when PJ Colby sent the ball in his direction to give the Blue Bombers an insurance goal.
“Bombers seniors night ended in smiles and a few great goals after falling behind in the first half,” Hemsley said.
Lake Placid 3, Boquet Valley 1
BV 1 0 - 1
LP 0 3 - 3
First Half- 1, BV, Leibeck (Burdo), 31.08.
Second Hafl- 2, LP, Ferebee (Byrne), 12:55. 3, LP, Cecunjanin, 20.21. 4, Ferebee (Colby), 33:38.
Shots- LP 17-8
Saves- King, BV, 11. Deforest, LP, 6.
SATURDAY
BOYS
Boquet Valley 6
Johnsburg/Minerva 0
NORTH CREEK — The Griffins used a dominant four-goal first half Saturday to power past the Irish at home, 6-0.
Bouquet Valley got off-and-running early, as Carson Leibeck opened the scoring at the 11-minute mark. Leibeck would strike again eight minutes later, followed by Jackson Hooper and Ezra Wekin scores that would round out their four-goal first half.
In the second half Bouquet Valley would tack on two more for good measure, coming off the feet of Harvey Merrill and Ben Burdo, extending their lead to 6-0.
In goal Grayson King and Logan Jaquish combined for seven saves, en route to the shutout victory.
Boquet Valley 6, Johnsburg/Minerva 0
BVCS 4 2 — 6
JOH 0 0 — 0
First Half- 1, BVCS, Leibeck (Burdo), 10:50. 2, BVCS, Leibeck, 18:00. 3, BVCS, Hooper (Leibeck), 24:04. 4, BVCS, Wekin (Burdo), 28:27.
Second Half- 5, BVCS, Merrill, 15:04. 6, BVCS, Burdo, 16:26.
Shots- BVCS, 20-10.
Saves- King, BVCS, 4. Jaquish, BVCS, 3. Poirer, JOH, 7. Patton, JOH, 3.
Beekmantown 1
Peru 0
BEEKMANTOWN — Markel Mosley’s first half goal would prove to be the difference maker Saturday, as the Eagles would hold on for a 1-0 victory over the Nighthawks. Before the game the Eagles honored their three senior players, Brady Mannix, Owen Beebe and Josh Burgin.
This was a great win for our three seniors to go out on,” said Beekmantown coach Ryan Loucy. “I couldn’t be more happy for them to be able to have a memory like this.”
The game in itself was a true defensive battle, as only a combined 12 shots were taken on goal. However, Eagles’ Jasper Burdo would make clutch saves in goal, stopping all five shots in the narrow victory.
Beekmantown 1, Peru 0
PCS 0 0 — 0
BCS 1 0 — 1
First Half- 1, BCS, Mosley (Mannix), 31:01.
Shots- BCS, 7-5.
Saves- Perrotte, PCS, 6. Burdo, BCS, 5.
Girls
Beekmantown 5
Peru 0
BEEKMANTOWN — The Eagles shutout the Nighthawks Saturday, capping off what was a celebratory senior night at home, 5-0.
“This was a senior game at Beekmantown for seniors Luci Brown, Elizabeth Chapman, Evelyn Roberts, Ceci LaBarge and Bayleigh Mesec,” said Eagles’ coach Jon Chapman.
The first half saw just one goal, when Luci Brown scored off an assist from Chapman. Going into break, things were tightly contested.
In the second half, Beekmantown would run away with the match, scoring four-goals in the final 25-minutes to seal the victory. Grace McCasland would score two, followed by Chapman recording two goals of her own, in what was a resounding win.
Beekmantown 5, Peru 0
PCS 0 0 — 0
BCS 1 4 — 5
First Half- 1, BCS, Brown (Chapman), 22:05.
Second Half- 2, BCS, McCasland (Ebere), 16:41. 3, BCS, McCasland (Parliament), 21:33. 4, BCS, Chapman (McCasland), 33:41. 5, BCS, Chapman (Brown), 39:22.
Shots- BCS, 18-2.
Saves- Corrow, PCS, 12. Burdo, BCS, 2.
AuSable Valley 3
Northeastern Clinton 0
CHAMPLAIN — The Patriots escaped NCCS with a victory Saturday, scoring two, crucial, second half goals to ice the game, 3-0.
The first half was nearly scoreless until Addie Stanley broke a 0-0 tie with a goal at the 38-minute mark.
With a slim, one-goal-lead, to start the second half, the Patriots were looking to extend. Lilley Keyser would score off an assist from Brielle Laundree to make the score 2-0, before Keyser would then find Kate Knapp for a score to extend the advantage to three.
Katie Rondeau stood tall in goal as well for the Patriots, saving nine shots to hold the shutout.
AuSable Valley 3, Northeastern Clinton 0
AVCS 1 2 — 3
NCCS 0 0 — 0
First Half- 1, AVCS, Stanley (Sheir), 37:54.
Second Half- 2, AVCS, Keyser (Laundree), 19:55. 3, AVCS, Knapp (Keyser), 20:48.
Shots- AVCS, 15-9.
Saves- Rondeau, AVCS, 9. DuBois, NCCS, 12.
