LYON MOUNTAIN — The Lyon Mountain Miners advanced to a 10-0 record to grab the Champlain Valley Baseball League regular-season title with two wins over the 4th Ward Cardinals, Sunday, at Big Ball Diamond.
Lyon Mountain triumphed, 5-4 and 19-9, in the doubleheader.
In game one, Kieran Gibson took the pitching win, fanning four while throwing a complete game.
On offense, Nate Welch rapped two hits while Gibson, Kaden Kowalowski, Brandon Welch, Kris Chase, Kaden Myers and Connor Coty each recorded one hit.
For the Cardinals, Ethan Garrand smacked a double and Steve Peryea hit a triple, despite the loss.
In the high-scoring game two, Myers split pitching duties with Alex LaFountain and Kayden Guerin, combining for five strikeouts in six innings.
Kowalowski, Myers and Chase all hit doubles in the win for the Miners, with Kowalowski recording four hits total and five RBIs. Nate Welch also had three RBIs and LaFountain two.
In the defeat, Ryan Whalen and Joe Tolosky whacked a double apiece as Ethan Garrand took the loss on the mound.
—
Game One
Lyon Mountain Miners 5, 4th Ward Cardinals 4
LMM 040 000 1 — 5 8 1
4WC 011 020 0 — 4 6 4
Gibson and Coty. Duquette and Gordon. WP- Gibson. LP- Duquette. 2B- Garrand (4WC). 3B- Peryea (4WC).
—
Game Two
Lyon Mountain Miners 19, 4th Ward Cardinals 9
LMM 154 441 — 19 13 0
4WC 220 230 — 9 10 3
Garrand, Ry. Whalen, Peryea, Gordon and Erickson. Myers, Lafountain, Guerin and Kowalowski. WP- Myers. LP- Garrand. 2B- Ry. Whalen (4WC), Tolosky (4WC), Kowalowski (LMM), Myers (LMM), Chase (LMM).
Note: The Saranac Padres and 4th Ward A’s doubleheader at Lefty Wilson Field in Plattsburgh was canceled on Sunday, and has been rescheduled to this Sunday, June 26, at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
