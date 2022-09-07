ELIZABETHTOWN — Claire Reynolds and the Boquet Valley girl’s soccer team put on a display Wednesday, as they beat Ticonderoga, 3-0, at home.
Reynolds was able to score all three goals for the Griffins, giving her a hat trick in the match. The first was scored just five minutes into the match, but she added another before half, to put them up 2-0.
In the second half, still leading by two goals, Bouquet Valley goalie Ella Lobdell assisted Reynolds for her third goal of the contest, with just 10 minutes remaining. Lobdell also stopped four Ticonderoga shots, en route to a shutout.
“A well played game for our BV Girls against a well-coached Ticonderoga team,” said Boquet Valley coach Paul Buehler. “Many of our younger players are developing each day and we are learning how to put our pieces together and become a tighter unit.”
Bouquet Valley 3, Ticonderoga 0
TCS 0 0 — 0
BVCS 2 1 — 3
First Half- 1, BVCS, Reynolds (Gibson), 5:10. 2, BVCS, Reynolds (Schwoebel), 25:23.
Second Half- 3, BVCS, Reynolds (Lobdell), 30:16.
Shots- Bouquet Valley, 17-5.
Saves- Rich, TCS, 10. Lobdell, BVCS, 4.
Keene 3
Willsboro 2
KEENE VALLEY — The Beavers outlasted the Warriors Wednesday, 3-2, in a double-overtime thriller.
Propelled by a hat-trick performance from Haylie Buysse, Keene was able to win this nail biting, conference matchup. Buysse opened the contest’s scoring with a goal off an assist from Pia Morrelli.
Willsboro responded loudly, as Cleo Lobdell scored unassisted to even the score then Lexi Nolette did the same to put the team up before the break, 2-1.
In the second half, Sarah Tansey hooked up Buysse with a pass for her second goal, that would even the score at two-goals-apiece.
After one scoreless overtime period, the Beavers came out in the second overtime looking to close. They did just that, as Vivian Smith linked up with Buysse for her third goal, to win the game 3-2.
Keene 3, Willsboro 2 (2OT)
WICS 2 0 0 0 — 2
KCS 1 1 0 1 — 3
First Half- 1, KCS, Buysse (Morrelli). 2, WICS, Lobdell. 3, WICS, Nolette.
Second Half- 4, KCS, Buysse (Tansey).
2OT- 5, KCS, Buysse (V. Smith).
Shots- KCS, 12-7.
Saves- Bruno, WICS, 9. Blacksmith, KCS, 5.
Moriah 7
Lake Placid 0
PORT HENRY — The Vikings trounced the Blue Bombers in their conference matchup Wednesday, winning, 7-0 at home.
Moriah was fueled by a six-goal lead they would jump out to in the first half and never relinquish. Erica Anderson opened the scoring, off an assist from Vylette Shaw, just before the five minute mark.
Shaw would then score the next two for the Vikings, giving them a 3-0 lead. Ten minutes later Amelia Kazlo would score off an assist from Allie Huchro, and the flood was on, as Moriah would score twice more in the next two minutes.
“Moriah dominated the game, especially the first half,” Lake Placid coach Heather Brewer said. “They were quick to the ball and capitalized on chances.”
Moriah 7, Lake Placid 0
LP 0 0 — 0
MCS 6 1 — 7
First Half- 1, MCS, Anderson (Shaw), 4:40. 2, MCS, Shaw, 5:05. 3, MCS, Shaw (Kazlo), 11:06. 4, MCS, Kazlo (Huchro), 22:30. 5, MCS, Huchro, 23:24. 6, MCS, Kazlo (McKiernan), 24:44.
Second Half- 7, MCS, Smith, 12:57.
Shots- MCS, 34-2.
Saves- Marvin, LP, 11. Garrison, LP, 15. Gaddor, MCS, 2.
Chazy 3
Saranac Lake 0
CHAZY — The Eagles weathered the Red Storm Wednesday, as they won the division matchup, 3-0.
After a scoreless first half, Chazy put in three in the second to win the home contest.
After the two teams went into the break deadlocked in a 0-0 tie, the Eagles came out firing in the second. Hailey Laurin scored the first at the six minute mark, then Audrey Langlois scored less than a minute later, to make the lead 2-0.
With ten minutes to play in the contest, Brooke Stevens would score off an assist from Pender Bechard to put Chazy up, 3-0.
“It was nice to see multiple players in the box score for us tonight,” Chazy coach John Tregan said, “Saranac Lake did a great job defending us all night and made us earn the win.”
Chazy 3, Saranac Lake 0
SLCS 0 0 — 0
CCRS 0 3 — 3
Second Half- 1, CCRS, Laurin (Pratt), 6:16. 2, CCRS, Langlois (Stevens), 7:12. 3, CCRS, Stevens (Bechard), 30:10.
Shots- CCRS, 15-2.
Saves- Goetz, SLCS, 10. Blair, CCRS, 2.
Northern Adirondack 5
Seton Catholic 0
ELLENBURG — The Bobcats clawed down the Knights Wednesday, 5-0, in their home conference matchup.
Ashlyn Seguin was all over the field, as well as the boxscore for Northern Adirondack, as she had one goal and two assists in the first half, to help her team go up 3-0.
In the second half, Seguin picked up where she left off by adding her second goal of the match, off an assist from Alexis McDonald. After Emma Spoor scored for the Eagles, putting them up 5-0, the game was all but decided.
“Girls played very well together as a team, passing the ball and moving the ball well throughout the whole field,” Northern Adirondack coach Jason Seguin said. “It was a great team effort both offensively and defensively.”
Northern Adirondack 5, Seton Catholic 0
SC 0 0 — 0
NACS 3 2 — 5
First Half- 1, NACS, Seguin (Charland). 2, NACS, Bushey (Seguin). 3, NACS, Hatch (Seguin).
Second Half- 4, NACS, Seguin (McDonald). 5, NACS, Spoor.
Shots- NACS, 16-7.
Saves- Johnston, SC, 11. Gilmore, NACS, 7.
Indian Lake-Long Lake 5
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 2
INDIAN LAKE — The Orange topped the division rival Wildcats Wednesday, 5-2 at home.
Even after a back-and-forth first half, Indian Lake was able to pull away late, to win the contest.
Both offenses were playing with speed, as each team was able to take over 20 shots on net. In the first half, the Orange connected on three of those while the Wildcats would score two.
Going into the second half with a 3-2 lead, Indian Lake sought to take over. Fanny Lamos scored 20 minutes into the half and Camryn Hosley followed her ten minutes later, to go up 5-2.
In goal, Haylie Puterko made 21 saves to help hold the Wildcats at bay; Audrey Carniglia made 12 but it wasn’t enough to stop the Orange’s offensive barrage.
Indian Lake-Long Lake 5, Schroon Lake/Newcomb 2
SLN 2 0 — 2
IL-LL 3 2 — 5
First Half- 1, IL-LL, Furlong (Sotomayor), 3:55. 2, IL-LL, Furlong, 14:40. 3, SLN, Cutting (Thompson), 20:40. 4, IL-LL, Hample, 25:00. 5, SLN, Thompson (Cutting), 35:40.
Second Half- 6, IL-LL, Lamos (Hample), 20:20. 7, IL-LL, Hosley (Furlong), 29:20.
Shots- IL-LL, 30-21.
Saves- Talario, SLN, 3. Carniglia, SLN, 12. Puterko, IL-LL, 21.
Saranac 13
Plattsburgh 0
SARANAC — The Chiefs dominated the Hornets Wednesday, 13-0. It was a game one side won’t forget and the other will use as motivation going forward.
For Saranac, there were several standout performances in the blowout victory. Sydney Myers dazzled with five goals and two assists, while Olivia Davis added two goals and three assists of her own in the winning effort.
On the defensive end of the field, the Chiefs nearly blanked the Hornets in shots, however Grace Damiani only had to make one save in the contest.
“I am very proud of our team’s overall effort,” said Saranac coach Amber Liberty. “Every player contributed and we will continue to focus on one game at a time.”
Saranac 13, Plattsburgh 0
PHS 0 0 — 0
SCS 4 9 — 13
First Half- 1, SCS, Myers (Davis), 10:04. 2, SCS, Liberty (Myers), 12:23. 3, SCS, Myers (Davis), 13:23. 4, Liberty (Davis), 18:26.
Second Half- 5, SCS, Davis (Hamel), 18:33. 6, SCS, Myers (Hamel), 19:00. 7, SCS, Myers, 19:49. 8, SCS, Liberty (Myers), 22:12. 9, SCS, Myers (Damiani), 23:30. 10, SCS, Ducatte (Macomber), 27:26. 11, SCS, Davis (Pellerin), 28:11. 12, SCS, Pellerin (Macomber), 30:17. 13, SCS, Brown (Willette), 36:38.
Shots- SCS, 27-1.
Saves- PHS, 12. Damiani, SCS, 1.
Boy’s Soccer
Lake Placid 2
Crown Point 1
LAKE PLACID — Fifty-four seconds is all it took to get scoring underway in the Blue Bombers, 2-1, victory over the Panthers.
Brady Tremblay of Lake Placid took a long pass from Sebi Cecunjanin to open up the season scoring within the first minute.
The match would hold that score through the remainder of the first half and early into the second before Crown Point leveled the score. Jarrett Russell received the ball from Reese Pertak, tying it up from 20 yards out.
In a game that looked destined for extra play saw the Blue Bombers take the lead for good off of Mike Mezzetti picking up a defensive clearing and sending it home.
Both goalies saw an even share of shots, with Panther Joe Tompkins saving seven to his counterpart, Jordan DeForest, six.
“With both teams going for the win in a competitive game with contrasting styles had both LP’s DeForest and CP’s Tompkins busy all night,” Lake Placid head coach Stuart Hemsley said.
Lake Placid 2 Crown Point 1
CP 0 1 - 1
LP 1 1 - 2
First Half- 1, LP, Tremblay (Cecunjanin), 39:06
Second Half- 2, CP, Russell (Pertak), 34:48. 3, LP, Mezzetti (Marshall), 15:14
Shots- LP 9-7
Saves- Tompkins, CP, 7. DeForest, LP, 6
Chateaugay 4
Ausable Valley 1
CLINTONVILLE — The Bulldogs hassled the Patriots in their non-division matchup Wednesday night, winning the contest 4-1.
The first half was a tug-of-war, as Nolan Boyea opened the scoring for Chateaugay but Tristan Laundree responded for Ausable Valley, 24 minutes into the match. Minutes later, Lucas Monette would add another goal for the Bulldogs and they would lead 2-1 at the half.
Walker Martin added to the Bulldog lead quickly in the second half, putting them up 3-1. Monette would then score again and ice the game for Chateaugay, with just seconds to go.
Chateaugay 4, Ausable Valley 1
CCS 2 2 — 4
AVCS 1 0 — 1
First Half- 1, CCS, Boyea, 4:37. 2, AVCS, Laundree (Rock), 24:28. 3, CCS, Monette (31:36).
Second Half- 4, CCS, Martin, 5:13. 5, CCS, Monette (Cook), 39:41.
