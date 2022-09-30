WESTPORT — Ben Burdo and Harvey Merrill scored two goals apiece in the opening half on Friday to power Boquet Valley to a 4-2 win over Seton Catholic in Northern Soccer League play.
Colby Chase and Aiden Pearl tallied goals for Seton Catholic as all six goals in the game were scored in the first half.
Merrill's first goal came midway through the first half and broke a 2-all tie, putting the Griffins ahead to stay.
“It was a very back-and-forth game at the start,” Boquet Valley coach Evan George said. “Seton came out strong, but I was proud of how we responded to their opening goal and we were able to get back in it quickly.
“Both teams settled in a bit more in the second half. We were able to absorb some of their pressure more effectively but maintained our offensive pressure as well. Cooper Metcalf made some great saves throughout the game for Seton.”
Boquet Valley 4, Seton Catholic 2
SC;2;0;—;2
BV;4;0;—;4
First half- 1, SC, Chase (Waldron), 10:08. 2, BVCS, Burdo (Liberi), 15:07. 3, BVCS, Burdo, 17:24. 4, SC, Pearl, 18:03. 5, BVCS, Merrill (Reynolds), 19:00. 6, BVCS, Merrill (Hooper), 25:00.
Shots- Boquet Valley, 12-6.
Saves- Metcalf, SC, 8. King, BVCS, 4.
CHAZY 4
LAKE PLACID 0
CHAZY — The Eagles tallied three goals in the first half and went on to shut out the Blue Bombers.
Luke Moser, Madox Tyndall and Peter LaBarge did the scoring in the first 40 minutes, with Tyndall getting his first varsity goal. Moser and Tyndall both scored off Isaac Merrill corner kicks.
Dylan McAfee then closed out the scoring with 10 minutes gone in the second half of play.
Zamir Foster turned away four shots in posting the shutout in net. Jordan Deforest made 10 stops for Lake Placid.
Chazy 4, Lake Placid 0
LP;0;0;—;0
Chazy;3;1;—;4
First half- 1, CCRS, Moser (Merrill), 6:30. 2, CCRS, Tyndall (Merrill), 25:15. 3, CCRS, LaBarge (Poirier), 38:19.
Second half- 4, CCRS, McAfee, 10:10.
Shots- Chazy 15-5.
Saves- Foster, CCRS, 4. Deforest, LPCS, 10.
PERU 4
SARANAC LAKE 1
SARANAC LAKE — Ethan Knight gave the Red Storm a 1-0 lead at the half.
The Nighthawks, however, more than made up for it by scoring four goals in the second half.
Seanen Edwards tied the contest just 1:46 gone in the second stanza and Nolan Miner tallied the game-winning goal shortly after, at 4:09.
Thomas Hagar and Max Jess then scored goals later in the half as Peru continued to pull away.
Peru 4, Saranac Lake 1
PCS;0;4;—;4
SLCS;1;0;—;1
First half- 1, SLCS, Knight (Stoddard), 26:28.
Second half- 2, PCS, Edwards (Petro), 1:46. 3, PCS, Miner (Osborne), 4:09. 4, PCS, Hagar (Manchester), 19:02. 5, PCS, Jess, 34:21.
Shots- Peru, 8-6.
Saves- Robinson, PCS, 5. Carlisto, SLCS. 4.
BEEKMANTOWN 1
SARANAC 0
BEEKMANTOWN — Matt Macner's goal late in the first half was all the scoring in the Eagles non-league win over the Chiefs.
Markel Mosley assisted on the game-winning goal. In net for the shutout was Jasper Burdo with four saves. Matt Hebert finished with six saves for Saranac.
