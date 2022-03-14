PLATTSBURGH — The Tanagers of Hartford quickly got their heads back in game after an early Boquet Valley lead to win the NYSPHSAA Class D state regional, 57-51, Sunday, at Clinton Community College.
Hartford had a solid lead for most of the matchup, led by Karlee Nims with 29 points and Gabrielle Mcfarren with 15, and one trey.
For the Griffins, Abbey Schwoebel led the team with 21 points, while Ella Lobdell had an impressive 18. The duo combined for the team’s seven three-pointers, four from Lobdell and three from Schwoebel.
After a late fourth quarter push, the Griffins came up just six points short of the Final Four.
“They have tremendous heart,” Boquet Valley coach Hokey McKinley said. “I mean, they were down, but they never gave up.”
THE GAME
Schwoebel opened up the scoring with a three-pointer at 7:10 of the first quarter pushing a seven point run for the Griffins, with them leading 11-4 with four minutes left.
However, Hartford, with two buckets and a steal from Alawnah Dunda, and one two-point shot from Gabrielle Mcfarren, got the game to a one-point deficit, 11-10 with just over a minute remaining.
With a shot from Nims, and then two successful free throws from Mcfarren, the Tanagers took the lead, 15-12, with just 1.6 seconds left in the first quarter.
Starting off the second quarter with a steal from Lobdell, the Griffins began to lag behind, allowing the Tanagers to score 18 points while themselves only scoring six, going into the break down 33-18.
Hartford’s standout player, Nims, scored all 12 of her field goals as two-pointers, making a majority of them in the paint.
“We couldn’t defend the post very well, but I was proud that my team played the way they did,” McKinley said.
In the third quarter, Boquet Valley began to come back slightly, cutting the deficit to only eight points off of two successful foul shots from Lobdell, making the score 35-43. Lobdell also scored nine points off of three treys in the third.
The fourth quarter is where things started to get interesting.
With Hartford up by 14 going into the final stanza, the momentum seemed to swing in the Griffins’ favor with a stellar 3-point shot, drawing the foul for the and-one from Schwoebel at the 7:15 mark.
Schwoebel then drew a foul at 6:59, making one free throw, then recovered a defensive board and made it a four point game, 51-47, with a three-pointer at around the five minute mark.
Hartford’s Dunda then scored a shot, followed by another by Schwoebel to make it another four point game, 53-49. Then two more two-pointers from Nims and then Boquet’s Sadie Thompson made it 55-51.
However, after a string of timeouts from each team, Hartford’s Nims put in the final two shots at the free throw line at the 3.9 second mark, making the final score 57-51.
“It was a lot closer than I wanted it to be,” Hartford coach Jason Johnson said. “It was more or less just digging in and standing our ground, moving our feet and not reaching.”
Now, Hartford will play Copenhagen this Saturday at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, at 8 p.m.
“The team stayed together. We were able to work together and pull it off,” Johnson said. “It got a little sketchy in the third and fourth, but we were able to do it.”
The Boquet Valley Griffins will lose six seniors in Thompson, Maddie Kirkby, Abby Monty, Liz Poe, Martina Birle Mateos and Alisa Kohler.
“We had a great season. They’ve been working hard since November, and they’re a joy to be around,” McKinley said. “I’m going to miss the seniors.”
—
Hartford 57, Boquet Valley 51
Hartford (57)
Mcfarren 4-6-15, Nims 12-5-29, Wade 0-0-0, French 2-0-4, Dunda 4-1-9, Johnson 0-0-0, Severance 0-0-0, Nadeau 0-0-0, Liebig 0-0-0, Reynolds 0-0-0, Lindridge 0-0-0. Totals: 22-12-57.
Boquet Valley (51)
Bisselle 0-0-0, Kirkby 0-0-0, Thompson 2-0-4, Fiegl 0-0-0, Monty 1-0-2, Poe 0-0-0, Schwoebel 7-4-21, Lobdell 5-4-18, Reynolds 0-0-0, Pulsifer 0-0-0, Kohler 0-0-0, Caputo 2-1-5, Denton 0-1-1. Totals: 17-1–51.
Halftime- Hartford, 33-18.
3 point goals- Hartford (1) Mcfarren. BV (7) Schwoebel 3, Lobdell 4.
