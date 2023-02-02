WESTPORT — The game felt closer than the score showed as both teams laid it all on the line to get the victory. The Griffins were able to make some clutch shots down the stretch to top Panthers, 56-48, Tuesday.
The two MVAC rivals, battling for second place in the conference, traded blows throughout the first half. Crown Point escaped the fray with a 21-19 lead.
Boquet Valley would rally in the second half pulling ahead for good midway through the fourth quarter. Both teams were drained but showed sportsmanship laughing and shaking hands after the game, despite the outcome.
Both teams were deadly from behind the arc as they each made 10 three-pointers. It kept the contest close making sure it would go down to the end.
Griffin Carson Leibeck led all scorers with 25 points. Teammate Jackson Hooper added 14.
Trevor Harris led the way for the Panthers with 21 points
“This was a tough game from start to finish,” Boquet Valley coach Colby Pulsifer said. ”There were plenty of runs by both teams throughout the game with the score being tied multiple times. The boys were able to make a couple key baskets at the end of the game and then make their free throws to help close it out.”
—
Bouquet Valley 56, Crown Point 48
CP (48)
Potter 3-0-9, Pertack 3-4-10, Stone 1-0-3, Beeman 1-0-2, Harris 8-0-21, Woods 1-0-3. TOTALS: 17-4-48
BV (56)
Hooper 6-0-14, Burdo 3-0-6, Buehler 1-0-3, Gay 0-0-0, Leibeck 7-4-25, Rice 3-2-8. TOTALS: 20-6-56
Halftime- Crown Point, 21-19
3 point goals- Boquet Valley 10 Crown Point 10
Schroon Lake 69
Keene 48
SCHROON LAKE — Sending your seniors off on a winning note is always what coaches want, and the Wildcats got just that, topping the Beavers, 69-48.
“On senior night tonight we were led by seniors Isaiah Pelkey (16) Carter Hart (14) Antonio Brown (13) Corbin Baker (11) Afnan Wasif (10) and Ethan Phillips (3) points,” Schroon Lake coach Lee Silvernail said. “They did a good job distributing the ball to the open guy against a tough and athletic Keene team.”
The Wildcats roared out to a double digit lead right after the tip, finding themselves up 22 at the break, 36-14. The Beavers fought to get back into the game but Schroon Lake stymied any momentum they may have gained.
Freshman Asa Sprauge led Keene with a game high 21 points. Soren Jacobsen added 10.
—
Schroon Lake 69, Keene 48
KCS (48)
Caito 3-0-7, Harmer 3-0-9, Isham 0-0-0, Sprague 5-3-16, Robjeat 0-1-1, Lopez 2-1-5,
Jacobsen 4-2-10. TOTALS: 17-7-48
SLCS (69)
N Melville 1-0-2, Gratto 0-0-0, Hartwell 0-0-0, Hart 5-1-14, Pelkey 6-1-16, Phillips 1-0-3, J Melville 0-0-0, Baker 4-3-11, Brown 5-2-13, Wasif 5-0-10. TOTALS: 27-7-69
Halftime- SLCS, 36-14
3 point goals- SLCS (8) Pelkey 3 Hart 3 Brown 1 Phillips 1 Keene (7) Caito Harmer 3 Sprague 3
Bolton 45
Chazy 39
CHAZY — Bolton lives and dies by the three pointer, and it was on their side against Chazy, topping the host 45-39.
Bolton was able to keep Chazy at arms length with the precision they had from behind the arc. They combined to make nine threes, for 27 of their points.
“We had a 2 minute lapse in the 3rd quarter and Bolton is too good of a team to give that freedom.,” Chazy coach Austin Tetreault said. “They are a great outside shooting team and pulled away with the lead hitting 4 three pointers in that two minute span.”
Jaxon Egloff again showed his moxie with a team high 21 points. He would make five of the team’s three pointers, with Jace Hubert, who was second on the team in points, making three. Hubert finished with 14 points.
Zamir Foster wouldn’t let Chazy give up. Foster had a game high 23 points with all his play coming in the paint. He finished the game with a double-double adding 11 rebounds.Foster single handedly kept them in the game.
Tetreault was quick to praise his defense but said the team still has a lot of work to do.
“Unfortunately our shots weren’t falling tonight going 1-13 from the three point line,” he said. “We know between that and shooting 33% from the free throw line it doesn’t matter how great our defense is, it will be tough to win games.”
—
Bolton 45, Chazy 39
BCS (45)
Egloff 6-4-21, Hubert 4-3-14, Eager 1-0-2, Trowbridge 1-2-5, Becker 1-1-3. TOTALS: 13-10-45
CCS (39)
Dwyer 0-0-0, McAfee 4-0-8, Salimando 2-1-6, Foster 10-3-23, Cross 1-0-2. TOTALS: 17-4-39
Halftime- Chazy, 19-17
3 point goals- Bolton (9) Egloff 5, Hubert 3, Trowbridge 1. Chazy (1) Salimando 1.
SETON CATHOLIC 48
LAKE PLACID 40
PLATTSBURGH —The Knights came out hot in the third quarter and outscored the Blue Bombers, 14-7, to create some separation and never gave up the advantage.
Aiden Pearl recorded a double-double with 26 points and 16 rebounds to pace Seton Catholic.
Ashton Guay knocked down three treys and finished with 16 points and nine steals to help the defensive charge.
“This was a good win for us because we really needed it,” Knights coach Larry Converse said. “We’re hoping we can find a rhythm down the stretch with playoffs around the corner.”
Lake Placid had three players finish in double figures thanks to Seb Cecunjanin (14), PJ Colby (12) and Foster Wood (10).
—
Seton Catholic 48, Lake Placid 40
Lake Placid (40)
Colby 4-4-12, Cecunjanin 5-0-14, Hayes 0-0-0, Wylie 0-0-0, Byrne 1-0-2, Wright 0-0-0, Jordan 1-0-2, Wood 5-0-10. Totals: 16-4-40.
Seton Catholic (48)
Guay 5-3-16, DeJordy 2-0-4, Gao 1-0-2, Pearl 11-4-26, Hughes 0-0-0. Totals: 19-7-48.
Halftime- Seton Catholic, 24-23.
3 point goals- Lake Placid (4) Cecunjanin 4. Seton Catholic (3) Guay 3.
MONDAY
NAC 52
Peru 44
ELLENBURG — Entering the fourth quarter the Nighthawks found themselves in a hole many thought they couldn’t get out of. Through a valiant effort they almost overcame the difference, but fell just short, falling to the Bobcats, 52-44.
Trailing 42-21, Peru roared to bring the game within single digits but NAC made timely shots to keep the distance and escape with the win. Before then it wasn’t pretty for the Nighthawks.
Halftime saw Peru down 14 points, 24-10. And it would only get worse as the lead expanded. But, give credit to the Nighthawks for not giving up and almost making a tremendous comeback.
NAC was able to establish itself with balanced scoring where Peru couldn’t target one specific player. Caleb Damour and Calvin Magoon paired up to reach double digit scoring. The duo combined for 22 points.
Zach Engstrom led the Nighthawks with a game high 15 points.
—
NAC 52, Peru 44
PCS (44)
McCormick 4-0-10, Eagle 0-0-0, Breen 0-0-0, Petro 1-0-2, Dubay 0-0-0, Falvo 0-7-7, Osborne 2-0-5, Parent 1-2-4, Teller 0-0-0, Engstrom 5-5-15, Allen 0-1-1, Garvey 0-0-0. TOTALS: 13-15-44
NAC (52)
Burnard 0-0-0, Taylor 0-0-0, Lagree 1-0-2, B.Boulrice 2-2-7, Lambert 1-1-4, Spooner 0-0-0, Damour 3-4-10, M.Boulrice 4-1-9, Magoon 4-4-12, King 0-0-0, Carter 1-0-2, Dyer 2-0-4, Benware 1-0-2. TOTALS: 19-12-52
Halftime- NAC 24-10
3 point goals- PCS (3) McCormick 2, Osborne; NAC (2) B.Boulrice, Lambert
GIRLS
Peru 54
Ticonderoga 46
TICONDEROGA — The game was won at the foul line. The Sentinels were unable to overcome the disparity and fell to the Nighthawks, 54-46.
“Both teams fought very hard in a back and forth game throughout,” Ti head coach Dan Dorsett said. “We were just not able to overcome 3 girls fouling out and Peru shooting 39 free throws for the game.”
It was a tight contest throughout as Peru was able to keep it close going into halftime down one to the host. Emma St. Denis and Destiny Snider combined to score 16 of the Nighthawk’s 21 points in the quarter.
Peru was led by Resse Duprey who scored a team high 14 points, all coming in the second half.
Cassidy Mattison was strong again for Ti with 20 points and nine rebounds. Sophia Dorsett hit four threes and scored 14 .
—
Peru 54, Ticonderoga 46
PCS (54)
D.Snider 4-2-11, Prescott 1-0-2, Z. Snider 1-2-5, Duprey 4-6-14, Lawyer 4-0-8, Gushlaw-Murville 0-3-3, Corral 0-0-0, St.Denis 3-2-8, Brousseau 0-3-3. TOTALS: 17-18-54
TCS (46)
Moore 1-0-3, Dorsett 5-1-15, Mattison 5-8-20, Sutphen 1-1-3, Whitford 0-0-0, Pound 0-0-0, Bechard 1-0-2, Decker 0-0-0. TOTALS: 14-10-46
Halftime- Ti, 26-25
3 point goals- PCS (2) D. Snider, Z. Snider. Ti (7) Dorsett 4, Mattison 2, Charboneau 1
Saranac 49
AuSable Valley 28
CLINTONVILLE — The Chiefs simply overwhelmed the Patriots after switching to a 3-2 zone, pulling away from the host, 49-28.
AuSable mixed things up to try and fluster Saranac but nothing worked to stop the top team in the CVAC. It was only a matter of time until the Chiefs pulled away. The Patriots did what they could to stay in the contest and fought hard, but came up short.
“We started with great energy and intensity,” AVCS head coach Jon Douglass said. “Our full court pressure was great along with our half court defense. Saranac is a well rounded team. Once Saranac switched to their 3-2 zone they took away our momentum. Both teams played hard tonight.”
The Chiefs were again led by the one-two punch of Sydney Myers and Brenna Ducatte. The pair combined to score 27 points, with Myers having the game high of 14. Saranac was on fire from behind the arc as they made five to AuSable’s one. Lia Parker led the way with two.
AVCS senior Lilley Keyser had a team high 12 points, making the team’s lone three-pointer.
—
Saranac 49, AuSable Valley 28
SCS (49)
Raegan 0-0-0, Pellerin 2-0-5, Denis 3-2-9, Brown 0-0-0, Parker 2-0-6, Myers 6-2-14, Brault 1-0-2, Ducatte 6-0-13. TOTALS: 20-4-49
AVCS (28)
Richards 0-0-0, Hickey 0-0-0, Keyser 4-3-12, B. Douglass 2-0-4, Hoehn 2-0-4, L. Douglass 0-0-0, Shambo 3-0-6, Egglefield 0-0-0, Lincoln 0-0-0, Lawrence 1-0-2, Depo 0-0-0. TOTALS: 12-3-28.
Halftime- Saranac, 24-14
3 point goals- Saranac (5) Parker 2, Pellerin 1, Denis 1, Ducatte 1, AVCS (1) Keyser
NCCS 66
Moriah 41
PORT HENRY — The Cougars flustered the Vikings all night, as Moriah couldn’t find any rhythm. It ended up being a NCCS, 66-41 victory, Tuesday.
“Coach Garrand did a great job mixing up his defensive attack, it kept us off balance and forced us into too many turnovers,” Vikings head coach Gary Olcott said. “I thought our girls played hard but we just couldn’t slow them down on the offensive end.“
It was a hard task to stop the Cougars as three players reached double figures, as Bailee LaFountain led all scorers with 21 points. Desiree Dubois was just behind her with 19, while Laci Roberts added 14. Dubois and Roberts were good from deep too, as they combined to make all five of NCCS’ threes.
Moriah struggled to find consistency on offense all night as Hannah Gaddor was the lone bright spot, securing a double-double. She led the Vikings with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
—
Northeastern Clinton 66, Moriah 41
NCCS (66)
Hite 1-0-2, Lafountain 9-3-21, Laci Roberts 5-1-14, Lexi Roberts 0-0-0, Turner 0-0-0, Dubois 7-3-19, Racine 4-0-8, Trudo 1-0-2. TOTALS: 27-7-66
MCS (41)
Marcil 2-1-7, Harrington 0-1-1, Eichen 0-2-2, Nephew 2-1-5, Cheney 1-0-2, Anderson 0-0-0, Belden 1-0-2, Bosarge 0-0-0, Pinheiro 1-0-2, Trow 3-1-8, Mascarenas 0-0-0, Gaddor 5-2-12. TOTALS: 15-8-41
Halftime- NCCS, 36-23
3 point goals- NCCS (5) Roberts 3 , Dubois 2 Moriah (4) Trow 2, Marcil 2
MONDAY
Crown Point 31
Fort Ann 28
CROWN POINT — A last second heave by the Cardinals rimmed out giving the Panthers a victory in a tightly contested match, 31-28.
“We took the lead for good at 3:50 of the 4th quarter and were able to hang on making some key free throws down the stretch,” Crown Point head coach Chris Mazzotte said. “Fort Ann got a good look at a three as the horn sounded, we were fortunate it rimmed out.”
No team had a lead greater than three points as they exchanged it numerous times. But, it was really a battle on the boards as both teams rebounded extremely well.
Fort Ann was led by Angel Aratare with 14 points and Maddie Freeborn with eight. Mazzotte said both girls hit the boards hard.
Gabrielle Mazzotte had another highlight reel game, with her ninth double-double of the season with 19 points and 19 rebounds.
“These teams really got after each other tonight,” Chris Mazzotte said. “The game was played at a frantic pace and very physical between both of them. Fort Ann rebounds extremely well and plays tough at both ends.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.